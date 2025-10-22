Cole Palmer – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cole Palmer is an English professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea in this article, we will see more about Cole Palmer’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Cole Jermaine Palmer famously called Cole Palmer moved all the way up to the senior squad of Chelsea. He has also represented England at the youth level. The young midfielder is guaranteed to shine under one of the best coaches Pep Guardiola like many other young talents.

The young player has just accounted for 86 minutes in his first 6 appearances for the League matches in the 2022/23 season. He has played more than 70 matches for Chelsea while scoring 38 goals. He continues to be the best player for the club. While we know his abilities on the pitch, in this blog we will get to know more about the player’s bio in detail.

Cole Palmer in a Champions League match in Chelsea’s jersey. (Credits: Instagram)

Cole Palmer’s Net Worth and Salary

Palmer is an exciting footballer and has been in the spotlight in recent times after making his debut for the team. Cole Palmer is estimated to have a net worth of £11 million. Transfermarkt has valued the market value of Palmer at around €28 million. He has been a prolific player and earns $6 Million every year. Cole Palmer’s value has increased over the years.

Cole Palmer Club Career

Cole was a huge fan of the club and joined the youth academy of City when he was 8. He progressed through every group and became the captain of the U18 squad in the 2019/20 season. He was then promoted to Pep Guardiola’s first team.

In September 2020, he made his first professional debut for the club against Burnley in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. A year later in September 2021, he scored his goal for the club against League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup which resulted in a 6-1 win for City.

Cole Palmer plays as a midfielder for Chelsea. (Credits: Instagram)

On October 16, he made his Premier League appearance against Burnley, and on the same night, he went on to score a hat trick for the U23 side. Three days later, he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal against Club Brugge in a 5-1 win. He scored on his FA Cup debut against League Two side Swindon Town on January 7, 2022. He has a great track record for Chelsea scoring over 40 goals in just 75 matches. The youngster will be the key for the team in the coming seasons.

Cole Palmer International Career

Cole is yet to represent the England national team at the senior level but with his abilities and skills, he might receive the call-up for the senior team anytime soon. He represented the England U17 team at the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship tournament.

In August 2021, he got a chance to represent the U21 England team for the U21 Euro Qualifying match. He debuted for the U21 side and the match resulted in a 2-0 win over Kosovo in which he scored a goal.

Cole Palmer’s Family and Personal Life

Cole currently lives with his parents at their home. He was born on 6 May 2002 in Wythenshawe, England but is of Kittitian descent through his father. His mother is Janet Palmer and his father’s name is still unknown. Both parents were so supportive of Cole and allowed him to follow his footballing passion.

Cole Palmer playing for his country (Credits: Instagram)

Cole Palmer Girlfriend

The young good-looking English player surprisingly single doesn’t have a girlfriend and is currently single. As he uses his chances so well whenever he gets it in football, girls use the chance as he might not be single for so long. It is reported that he was in a relationship with the influencer Connie Grace.

Cole Palmer Endorsements and Sponsorships

Cole is a young player and has a long way to go and has high hopes to break some of the great records set by some Legends of the game. Cole has Nike as his primary boot sponsor. As a part of the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has endorsed the fashion clothing company boohooMAN on his social media account.

The net worth of Cole Palmer is £3.2 million. (Credits: @colepalmer10 Instagram)

Cole Palmer Cars and Tattoos

Cole has some fancy cars in his garage despite being so young. One of them includes a black Mercedes. He is a fan of automobiles and in the future, he might even buy some garages just to park his cars. Unlike many footballers, Palmer does not prefer to ink his skin. He is younger, so might even ink some good tattoos later down the time.

