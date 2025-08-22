From Nothing to Everything: The Staggering Difference Between Mikel Arteta’s First and Current Arsenal XI

The transformation speaks for itself. What Mikel Arteta inherited versus what he has built represents one of the most complete squad overhauls in modern Premier League history.

Arteta’s December 2019 Starting XI Versus Today’s Title Contenders

The contrast between these two lineups tells the complete story of Arsenal’s resurrection. Arteta’s first XI against Bournemouth featured Bernd Leno in goal, a back four of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, and BUKAYO SAKA. The midfield included Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, and Mesut Ozil. Up front were Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

https://twitter.com/ebl2017/status/1958831515439186078?s=46

Fast forward to August 2025, and Arsenal’s current strongest XI reads: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, and Gabriel Martinelli. The personnel upgrade is breathtaking in every single position.

Only Bukayo Saka Survives The Complete Squad Revolution

The most telling statistic about Arteta’s transformation is that Bukayo Saka remains the only player from that December 2019 starting XI still at Arsenal. Every other position has been completely rebuilt, representing a staggering investment in turning Arsenal from top four hopefuls into genuine title challengers.

David Raya has replaced Bernd Leno with superior shot stopping and distribution. The defense has been revolutionized with Saliba and Gabriel forming one of the Premier League’s most dominant partnerships, while Ben White has evolved from a Brighton center back into Arsenal’s marauding right back, also with the addition of Jurrien Timber now.

The Midfield Transformation Changes Everything

The midfield comparison reveals the scale of Arteta’s tactical evolution. Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, and Mesut Ozil have been replaced by Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard. The difference in physicality, pressing intensity, and creative output between these two trios explains Arsenal’s leap from eighth place finishes to consecutive title challenges.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

Zubimendi’s addition this summer provides the final piece of Arteta’s midfield puzzle, offering the deep lying playmaker qualities that Rice and Odegaard’s box to box roles require. The Spanish international’s technical ability and positional discipline represent exactly what Arsenal needed to complete their transformation.

From Lacazette to Gyokeres Completes The Evolution

Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival from Sporting CP represents the final upgrade Arteta needed. Where Alexandre Lacazette offered limited pace and declining finishing, Gyokeres brings explosive speed, clinical finishing, and the physical presence to lead Arsenal’s title charge.

Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres (Via Mirror)

The Swedish striker’s 67 goals in 68 games for Sporting demonstrates exactly why Arsenal moved decisively to secure his signature, completing a front line that can finally match Manchester City’s attacking threat.

