Arsenal
From Nothing to Everything: The Staggering Difference Between Mikel Arteta’s First and Current Arsenal XI
The transformation speaks for itself. What Mikel Arteta inherited versus what he has built represents one of the most complete squad overhauls in modern Premier League history.
Arteta’s December 2019 Starting XI Versus Today’s Title Contenders
The contrast between these two lineups tells the complete story of Arsenal’s resurrection. Arteta’s first XI against Bournemouth featured Bernd Leno in goal, a back four of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, and BUKAYO SAKA. The midfield included Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, and Mesut Ozil. Up front were Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Fast forward to August 2025, and Arsenal’s current strongest XI reads: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, and Gabriel Martinelli. The personnel upgrade is breathtaking in every single position.
Only Bukayo Saka Survives The Complete Squad Revolution
The most telling statistic about Arteta’s transformation is that Bukayo Saka remains the only player from that December 2019 starting XI still at Arsenal. Every other position has been completely rebuilt, representing a staggering investment in turning Arsenal from top four hopefuls into genuine title challengers.
David Raya has replaced Bernd Leno with superior shot stopping and distribution. The defense has been revolutionized with Saliba and Gabriel forming one of the Premier League’s most dominant partnerships, while Ben White has evolved from a Brighton center back into Arsenal’s marauding right back, also with the addition of Jurrien Timber now.
The Midfield Transformation Changes Everything
The midfield comparison reveals the scale of Arteta’s tactical evolution. Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, and Mesut Ozil have been replaced by Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard. The difference in physicality, pressing intensity, and creative output between these two trios explains Arsenal’s leap from eighth place finishes to consecutive title challenges.
Zubimendi’s addition this summer provides the final piece of Arteta’s midfield puzzle, offering the deep lying playmaker qualities that Rice and Odegaard’s box to box roles require. The Spanish international’s technical ability and positional discipline represent exactly what Arsenal needed to complete their transformation.
From Lacazette to Gyokeres Completes The Evolution
Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival from Sporting CP represents the final upgrade Arteta needed. Where Alexandre Lacazette offered limited pace and declining finishing, Gyokeres brings explosive speed, clinical finishing, and the physical presence to lead Arsenal’s title charge.
The Swedish striker’s 67 goals in 68 games for Sporting demonstrates exactly why Arsenal moved decisively to secure his signature, completing a front line that can finally match Manchester City’s attacking threat.
Arsenal
The Brutal Statistics That Show Why Arsenal Chose Eberechi Eze Over Gabriel Martinelli
The numbers don’t lie when it comes to attacking output. Eberechi Eze’s statistical dominance over Gabriel Martinelli across multiple seasons explains exactly why Arsenal have completed their £60 million deal for the Crystal Palace star.
Eberechi Eze’s Goals Plus Assists Numbers Expose Martinelli’s Productivity Problem
The comparison table tells a rather disappointing story for Martinelli’s Arsenal future. Over the last three seasons, Eze has consistently outproduced the Brazilian in combined goals and assists per 90 minutes, barring the 2022/23 season where Martinelli was on song.
Goals + Assists per 90 Minutes Comparison:
|Season
|Eze
|Martinelli
|24/25
|0.68
|0.40
|23/24
|0.67
|0.44
|22/23
|0.47
|0.58
The current 2024/25 campaign shows Eze at 0.68 compared to Martinelli’s 0.40, while 2023/24 saw similar numbers with Eze hitting 0.67 against Martinelli’s 0.44.
Only in the 2022/23 season did Martinelli edge ahead at 0.58 to Eze’s 0.47, but that represented Martinelli’s peak year rather than sustained excellence. The trajectory since then has been telling, with Eze maintaining consistent productivity while Martinelli’s output has declined significantly.
Crystal Palace’s Limited Possession Makes Eberechi Eze’s Numbers Even More Impressive
What makes these statistics particularly damning for Martinelli is the context surrounding them. Eze produces these numbers while playing for Crystal Palace, a side that averages less than 43% possession in Premier League matches. His ability to generate 3.5 shots per 90 minutes while creating goals and assists at a superior rate to Martinelli demonstrates remarkable individual brilliance.
Eze’s attacking statistics were universally more impressive than those of Martinelli in the Premier League last season, registering more assists, creating more chances, and completing a higher percentage of his take-ons.
The contrast becomes even starker when considering Arsenal’s superior possession numbers and creative support system that should theoretically benefit Martinelli.
Why Arsenal Completed The Eberechi Eze Deal Despite Having Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal’s acquisition of Eze represents a clear acknowledgment that Martinelli has plateaued at a level below what the club requires for title challenges. While Martinelli operates in Arsenal’s possession heavy system with quality teammates creating opportunities, Eze thrives despite Crystal Palace’s limitations.
The expectation among Arsenal supporters and analysts is clear: Eze will excel even further when surrounded by Arsenal’s superior creative players and tactical structure. His consistent productivity across three seasons, combined with his technical excellence and dribbling ability, suggests a player ready to make the step up to genuine title contention.
For Martinelli, these numbers represent a harsh reality check about his long term prospects in North London.
Arsenal
First Video of Eberechi Eze After Imminent Arsenal Move Goes Viral
The moment has been captured on camera. Eberechi Eze’s first public appearance since his Arsenal move became imminent reveals everything you need to know about how the Crystal Palace star is processing his career defining transfer.
Reporters Congratulate Eberechi Eze Outside Stadium As Arsenal Move Becomes Reality
The footage shows Eze leaving what could be his final visit to Selhurst Park as a Crystal Palace player. A reporter approaches the 27-year-old midfielder with a direct message that cuts straight to the heart of the matter: “Congratulations. Good luck at Arsenal.”
Eberechi Eze’s Quiet Smile Speaks Volumes About His Emotional State
What makes this video particularly compelling is Eze’s reaction. Rather than deflecting or remaining poker faced, the England international responds with what can only be described as a quiet, beaming smile. His demeanor throughout the brief interaction suggests someone processing the magnitude of what’s about to happen.
The subdued nature of his response tells its own story. This isn’t a player trying to hide anything or maintain transfer secrecy. Eze appears to be someone who knows his Crystal Palace chapter is ending and his Arsenal adventure is about to begin.
The Video Confirms What Fabrizio Romano’s Here We Go Already Everyone
This footage essentially provides visual confirmation of what Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go” announcement already made official. Arsenal have successfully hijacked Tottenham’s pursuit of Eze, with the verbal agreement now in place between all parties.
Palace are set to receive a package exceeding £60 million for their prized asset, while Eze prepares for the biggest move of his career. The video shows a player who understands the significance of this moment and appears ready to embrace what comes next.
A Defining Moment Caught On Camera
Football transfers often happen behind closed doors, with fans only seeing the sanitized announcement videos and staged photoshoots. This candid footage provides something far more authentic: a genuine glimpse into how a player processes a career defining move.
Eze’s quiet smile and subdued acknowledgment capture the emotional complexity of leaving a club where he became a star to join one of the Premier League’s biggest institutions.
Arsenal
Kai Havertz Injury Update: Real Timeline and Medical Details Revealed!
The details emerging from Germany paint a concerning picture for Arsenal‘s attacking setup. Kai Havertz is battling a cartilage issue in his knee that could force the club into making a difficult surgical decision within the next fortnight.
BILD Reports Reveal The Specific Problem Arsenal Are Dealing With Kai Havertz
German publication BILD, renowned for their reliability when covering German internationals, has provided the first detailed breakdown of Havertz’s knee problem. The 26-year-old striker is dealing with loose bodies in his knee and cartilage issues, a diagnosis that immediately raises red flags for Arsenal’s medical staff.
Loose bodies represent one of the more frustrating knee injuries in professional football. These occur when pieces of cartilage break away and float freely within the joint space, causing irritation and preventing normal movement. The condition can be particularly problematic for players who rely on explosive movement and direction changes.
Arsenal Begin Conservative Treatment Approach With Surgery Looming
The German striker is reportedly undergoing conservative treatment and is receiving injections as Arsenal’s medical team attempts to avoid surgical intervention. The club has committed to a two week period of physiotherapy and targeted injections to assess how Havertz responds to non invasive treatment.
This conservative approach represents standard protocol for loose body injuries, but the timeline creates immediate pressure. Arsenal know that if these initial treatments fail to provide relief, surgical intervention becomes unavoidable.
Arthroscopic Surgery in Knee Could Sideline Kai Havertz For Six Weeks
Should conservative treatment prove unsuccessful, Havertz would likely require arthroscopic surgery to remove the loose cartilage fragments. This minimally invasive procedure typically involves a 4-6 week recovery period, though individual healing rates can vary significantly.
For a player who missed significant time last season with hamstring problems, this latest setback represents another cruel blow to Havertz.
