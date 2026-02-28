Conor Benn to Fight Regis Prograis on Tyson Fury Undercard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as British Star Returns in Zuffa Boxing Debut

Conor Benn will face former two-time super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the co-main event to Tyson Fury’s heavyweight return against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The welterweight clash marks Benn’s first fight under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing promotion after the 29-year-old sensationally severed ties with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing last week to sign a one-fight deal worth a reported $15 million.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: BENN RETURNS TO TOTTENHAM 🥊



Conor Benn will fight Regis Prograis in the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov card on April 11th 🔥



🎟️ Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/Y66jtzZti9#FuryMakhmudov | April 11th | LIVE on Netflix | Tottenham… pic.twitter.com/8tQEllG92F — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 26, 2026

Benn returns to the same venue where he made history by avenging his only professional defeat to beat Chris Eubank Jr. in November 2025, having lost their first encounter in April. The British star will be fighting on an undercard for the first time in years, providing chief support to Fury rather than headlining himself.

🚨 LEGAL PROCESS ONGOING REGARDING CONOR BENN



👀 Eddie Hearn: "Yeah I mean obviously got to see if [the Regis Prograis fight] is the [reported $15m] payday. I can't say too much because there's a bit of a legal process regarding that… When you get an opportunity to match, you… pic.twitter.com/NbhpiHBcMh — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) February 27, 2026

Date: April 11, 2026

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV: London Broadcast: Netflix worldwide

Benn Drops Ten Pounds After Middleweight Experiments

Benn will move down to a 150-pound catchweight after competing at 160 pounds in both Eubank Jr. fights, with the intention of eventually returning to welterweight, where he made his name. The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn floored Eubank twice in the final round of their rematch to secure a wide unanimous decision victory, exacting revenge for what remains his sole career defeat.

Conor Benn will continue to work with trainer Tony Sims at Matchroom Gym ‼️



This is despite leaving Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom for Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing ❌



Benn now prepares for a 150-pound catchweight fight with Regis Prograis on April 11 🗓️ #boxrawpic.twitter.com/31XHGx18vw — BOXRAW (@BOXRAW) February 26, 2026

“April 11 can’t come soon enough, returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again, where I made history against Eubank Jr, means everything to me,” Benn stated. “My last fight there showed the world exactly who I am and what I’m about. Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no one.”

Prograis Seeking Revenge After Previous London Defeats

Prograis has lost two of his three career defeats on English soil in world title fights against Josh Taylor in 2019 and Jack Catterall in October 2024. The 37-year-old American veteran returned to winning ways with a slugfest victory over Joseph Diaz Jr. in August 2025 after consecutive losses to Devin Haney and Catterall threatened to derail his career.

‼️Announced: On April 11th Conor Benn will face Regis Prograis on the Fury-Makhmudov undercard.



Is this the the calibre of opponent you expected Conor Benn to fight next?



Click below to see more #boxing #bennprograis pic.twitter.com/Z8numycBsf — Global Boxing News (@globalboxnews) February 26, 2026

“Last time I fought in London, Conor Benn was on my undercard, so this is a full circle moment for me,” Prograis said. “But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson on April 11. He’s not fighting some weight-drained super middleweight this time.”

