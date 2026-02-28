Tottenham
Conor Benn to Fight Regis Prograis on Tyson Fury Undercard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as British Star Returns in Zuffa Boxing Debut
Conor Benn will face former two-time super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the co-main event to Tyson Fury’s heavyweight return against Arslanbek Makhmudov.
The welterweight clash marks Benn’s first fight under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing promotion after the 29-year-old sensationally severed ties with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing last week to sign a one-fight deal worth a reported $15 million.
Benn returns to the same venue where he made history by avenging his only professional defeat to beat Chris Eubank Jr. in November 2025, having lost their first encounter in April. The British star will be fighting on an undercard for the first time in years, providing chief support to Fury rather than headlining himself.
Date: April 11, 2026
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
TV: London Broadcast: Netflix worldwide
Benn Drops Ten Pounds After Middleweight Experiments
Benn will move down to a 150-pound catchweight after competing at 160 pounds in both Eubank Jr. fights, with the intention of eventually returning to welterweight, where he made his name. The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn floored Eubank twice in the final round of their rematch to secure a wide unanimous decision victory, exacting revenge for what remains his sole career defeat.
“April 11 can’t come soon enough, returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again, where I made history against Eubank Jr, means everything to me,” Benn stated. “My last fight there showed the world exactly who I am and what I’m about. Fighting on the biggest stages, in the biggest shows, I fear no one.”
Prograis Seeking Revenge After Previous London Defeats
Prograis has lost two of his three career defeats on English soil in world title fights against Josh Taylor in 2019 and Jack Catterall in October 2024. The 37-year-old American veteran returned to winning ways with a slugfest victory over Joseph Diaz Jr. in August 2025 after consecutive losses to Devin Haney and Catterall threatened to derail his career.
“Last time I fought in London, Conor Benn was on my undercard, so this is a full circle moment for me,” Prograis said. “But this circle will close with me teaching him a lesson on April 11. He’s not fighting some weight-drained super middleweight this time.”
Tottenham Women Shortlisted for WSL Monthly Awards After Excellent February Performances
Olivia Holdt and Martin Ho have been shortlisted for WSL Monthly Awards after excellent February performances for Tottenham Women. The forward and manager have both been rewarded for their contributions during a strong month for Spurs, who picked up impressive results across multiple competitions.
February was a good month for Tottenham Hotspur Women. There was the statement win over Aston Villa as well as a decent victory at West Ham, Monday’s thrilling FA Cup win over London City on penalties and a solid performance against Chelsea despite losing 2-0. Several Spurs players and staff have received recognition for their work during this period.
Holdt Continued to Thrill in Attack
Olivia Holdt is up for the WSL’s February player of the month award. She continued to thrill in attack with goals against Aston Villa and West Ham, plus an assist against Villa. Her rise has been the brightest of many bright points this season, and she is more than deserving of this nomination.
The 22 year old has been absolutely sensational for Tottenham this campaign and is finally getting the recognition her performances warrant. Holdt has formed a devastating partnership with several attacking teammates and has become one of the most dangerous forwards in the division.
Ho Showed Real Tactical Adaptation
Martin Ho has been shortlisted for WSL Manager of the Month. What really stood out this month was Ho’s resilience and tactical flexibility. He did not win every game but showed real tactical adaptation and growth plus the ability to motivate the team both after tough losses and thrilling victories.
Ho’s reign at Tottenham is still in its early days, but it is hard not to like what he has delivered so far. Spurs also scored several gorgeous goals in February, with three strikes nominated for goal of the month, including efforts from Matilda Vinberg, Olivia Holdt, and Cathinka Tandberg.
London City Lionesses Boss Eder Maestre Keen to Avoid Spurs Punishment as Head Coach Warns of Tottenham’s Deadly Counter Attacking Threat Ahead of FA Cup Clash
London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre is well aware of Tottenham Hotspur‘s counter attacking threats and is keen for his side to avoid taking risks this weekend. The Pride play host to Spurs at The CopperJax Community Stadium on Monday evening in the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.
Spurs defeated Aston Villa 7-3 last time out in a frankly remarkable scoreline. London City boss Maestre is keen for his side to limit The Lilywhites’ attacking threats in Bromley after witnessing what they are capable of producing.
Very Deadly Team on the Counter
“It’s a very uncommon result, but this kind of result shows Spurs’ potential to be a very deadly team,” Maestre said when speaking in the pre match press conference. “I was speaking with Natalia Arroyo after the game, and she explained that Spurs have the mindset to punish at every opportunity. We need to be aware of that.”
The Spanish coach continued, “They’re a very talented team, they have strong players in the front line. We need to avoid losing the ball in the build up because they are very dangerous on the counter attack. We need to avoid taking risks and try to play in the opponent’s half.”
Looking at Teams Above in Table
Spurs and London City occupy the fifth and sixth positions in the Women’s Super League table, and both have ambitions to reach the very top. When questioned about a rivalry between the two clubs, Maestre preferred to speak about the here and now.
“Maybe it’s the closest team to us in the standings, and we are both looking at the teams above, but we are focused on understanding the team that we are going to face next and understanding their strengths and weaknesses,” he explained.
Romance of the FA Cup
Victory over Spurs will see London City qualify for the FA Cup quarter finals. Maestre admits he is a big fan of the competition. “For me and the club, it’s a very special competition. It’s a knockout competition with a unique chance to beat the others. I love the romance of it.”
Tottenham Women Defender Back in Contention for FA Cup Clash Against London City Lionesses After Three Month Injury Layoff
Tottenham Women defender Charlotte Grant is back in contention for Monday evening’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round clash against London City Lionesses. The Australia international has been out of action since mid November after suffering a knock in training, but has now returned to full fitness.
Martin Ho confirmed in his pre match press conference on Thursday that Grant has trained well this week at Hotspur Way and is available for selection. This is excellent news for Spurs, who have missed the experienced defender during her three month absence from the squad.
Grant Trained Fully This Week
“Charli is now back in contention. She has trained fully this week so she’s doing well up to now and she will be in contention for this game. Apart from that, we are as we were,” Ho told the national media on Thursday afternoon.
Grant’s return provides a significant boost to Tottenham’s defensive options ahead of the FA Cup tie at Hayes Lane. The 24 year old brings leadership and experience to the backline and will be desperate to make up for lost time after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Spence Serves Final Game of Suspension
Drew Spence will be unavailable for Monday’s match as she serves her last game of a three match suspension. The midfielder will return to contention for Tottenham’s next fixture after completing her ban.
Long term absentees Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, Maite Oroz, and Jess Naz remain sidelined through injury. However, Grant’s comeback represents positive progress for Ho’s squad as they continue their pursuit of silverware in the FA Cup.
Tottenham face London City Lionesses at Hayes Lane on Monday evening with kick off at 19:30 GMT. The winners will progress to the quarter finals of the competition.
