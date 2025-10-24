Conor Hourihane – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Conor Geraroid Hourihane is an Irish professional footballer who played as a central midfielder for Derby County and for the Republic of Ireland national team, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Conor Hourihane is a professional Irish footballer who last played as a central midfielder for Derby County and the Republic of Ireland national team. He has played for several clubs in England, including Aston Villa, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland, and Ipswich Town. He is now the head coach of the EFL League One Club, Barnsley.

Hourihane has represented the Republic of Ireland at various levels, including the senior side. He has represented the Republic of Ireland senior side at the international level as well as at under-19 and under-21 levels.

Conor Hourihane of Derby in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Conor Hourihane Net Worth and Salary

Back in July 2019, Conor Hourihane secured a lucrative contract with Aston Villa that made him one of the highest-earning midfielders in the Premier League. He was set to earn a massive salary of 1.7 million euros every year. The amount he earns per day and per hour is truly astounding. In fact, his daily earnings translate to a whopping 8,428 Euros and he earns an incredible 351 Euro per hour. The net worth of Conor Hourihane is estimated at £13,280,800.

Conor Hourihane Club Career

Conor Hourihane is a professional footballer who started his career in the youth team of Sunderland, where he stayed until his contract expired in 2010. He then signed for Roy Keane’s Ipswich Town but failed to make any appearances during the 2010-11 season.

He then joined Plymouth Argyle in 2011, where he made his professional debut in a draw with Shrewsbury Town. After impressing for Plymouth, he joined Barnsley in 2014, where he won the League One Player of the Month award and helped the club win two trophies at Wembley Stadium.

The net worth of Conor Hourihane is estimated at 6.5 million euros. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Hourihane then joined Aston Villa in 2017, where he played a key role in helping the team win promotion to the Premier League and signed a new three-year deal in 2019. He later went on loan to Swansea City and Sheffield United before being released by Aston Villa in 2022. In July of the same year, he signed with Derby County on a two-year deal. He retired as a player and remains as the head coach of Barnsley.

Conor Hourihane International Career

On the 28th of March 2017, Conor Hourihane made his debut for the Republic of Ireland’s senior international team. He started in a friendly match against Iceland, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Ireland, held at the Aviva Stadium. Hourihane’s impressive performance earned him his second cap in a friendly match against Mexico on June 2nd, 2017.

It wasn’t until March 26th, 2019, that Hourihane scored his first senior international goal in a 1-0 win over Georgia. The game was played at the Aviva Stadium and marked a significant milestone in the player’s international career.

Conor Hourihane is not romantically involved with anyone and is entirely committed to his professional career. England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Conor Hourihane Family

Conor Hourihane, the talented Irish footballer, has a close family tie to his cousin, Marie Hourihan, who also happens to be a skilled goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland. Conor and Marie share a special bond as second cousins, both excelling in their respective positions on the field. Conor’s father, John Hourihane, has also been a major influence on his career, providing unwavering support and guidance. John’s commitment to his son’s success is evident in Conor’s impressive achievements both on and off the field. Conor Hourihane’s passion for football runs in the family, and he continues to inspire young players with his dedication and hard work.

Conor Hourihane Girlfriend

Conor Hourihane was in a relationship with the model Olivia Rose . After years of dating, he married Olivia Rose in 2022 on the Greek island of Mykonos. He enjoys his time as a husband.

Conor Hourihane Sponsorship and Endorsement

Despite being a highly talented sportsman, Conor Hourihane has not been actively seeking sponsorship opportunities. The midfielder has always prioritized his footballing career and has remained focused on improving his skills and achieving success on the pitch. While many professional athletes tend to engage in endorsement deals and partnerships, Hourihane has preferred to let his performances speak for themselves. His dedication and commitment to the game have earned him a loyal fan base and the respect of his peers, who admire him for his work ethic and passion for the sport.

Conor Hourihane Cars and Tattoos

Despite his success as a footballer, Conor Hourihane has remained focused on the sport and has not been known for any flashy lifestyle choices. Unlike some of his peers, he has not been seen driving around in fancy cars or sporting an extensive collection of tattoos. It seems clear that Hourihane is wholly dedicated to his profession, and his focus is solely on improving his skills in the field. This level of dedication has undoubtedly played a crucial role in his success so far, and many fans admire his commitment to the sport.

