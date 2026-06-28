Constance Picaud Signing Provides West Ham Women Defensive Foundation Under Rita Guarino’s Rebuild

West Ham United Women have secured France international goalkeeper Constance Picaud from Première Ligue side Fleury on a three year contract, adding crucial defensive stability to Rita Guarino’s summer transformation.

The signing provides West Ham with a genuine defensive anchor as the club undergo significant restructuring ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Constance Picaud is Claret & Blue ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/jJoBri5bgT — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 27, 2026

Picaud’s arrival may have flown under the radar compared to headline signings like Laia Codina and Nadine Riesen, yet the goalkeeper could prove equally transformative for the Hammers’ trajectory. The French international brings senior experience, a recent captaincy background at Fleury and the profile of a goalkeeper comfortable assuming responsibility within a higher pressing system.

Geting to know Constance Picaud 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8zktFdKzvW — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) May 27, 2026

Defensive Spine Takes Clearer Shape

West Ham’s summer business now features genuine structural cohesion. Katie Zelem organises midfield, Picaud anchors defence, Codina provides central defensive quality and Riesen offers full-back depth. This represents deliberate spine building rather than reactive name collection, establishing foundations for sustainable progress rather than short-term survival football.

Picaud’s presence should reduce defensive chaos and provide Codina, Riesen and existing personnel with calmer platform operations. For a side attempting to transition away from reactive football, this signing changes dressing room atmosphere before competitive action resumes.

🇫🇷 West Ham have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Constance Picaud from Fleury on a three-year deal.



The 27-year-old French international becomes the Hammers’ latest addition ahead of the new season.✍️ pic.twitter.com/nYL95e3usp — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 27, 2026

Guarino’s Vision Crystallises

The goalkeeper signing exemplifies Guarino’s methodical approach. Rather than simply accumulating recognisable players, the manager constructs defensive architecture capable of supporting ambitious attacking intentions. Picaud brings the profile required for controlling matches through possession and controlled pressing rather than constant firefighting.

Bienvenida, Laia 👋



West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Spain international Laia Codina. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 19, 2026

West Ham’s defensive transformation feels genuinely different from previous summers. This rebuild carries genuine strategic purpose. If Guarino can translate that authority into league resilience, West Ham finally escape perpetual survival struggles.

Nadine's first words as a Hammer 🎙️ — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 22, 2026

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