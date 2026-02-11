Could Anna Powell, Barry John’s Granddaughter, Play for Wales After Gwalia United Move?

To rugby fans, Barry John was The King. To Gwalia United’s Anna Powell, he was the grandfather in Wales who used to play rugby. Powell was born and raised in Australia but has moved home to Wales as she bids to live her dream of playing football in the Women’s Super League.

https://twitter.com/BBCSportWales/status/2021249047328133600

The 20 year old listened to tales of John’s rugby exploits while growing up in Fremantle, Perth. But having crossed the globe to join Gwalia last month, Powell is learning things each day about John, the former Wales fly half who died in 2024 and will be long remembered as one of the greatest players his sport has seen.

Blown Away by Legacy of The King

“My mum would tell us stories about him. When we were young, we’d be like yeah, OK, that seems pretty cool. But over here, I have been blown away by the legacy he has. It’s almost like he is still with us in a way because his name continues to be brought up,” Powell said.

https://twitter.com/GwaliaUnited/status/2021182479835546056

This is absolutely fascinating, with Powell only now truly understanding the magnitude of her grandfather’s achievements. Powell’s parents are Lucy, one of John’s four children, and Meirion from Caerphilly, who left Wales for Australia in 2003.

Derek Quinnell’s Hand in Wales Move

The idea of trying rugby was discussed at one stage, but Powell has been a football fanatic since joining her local club, Fremantle City, about a decade ago. The move to Britain came about thanks in part to the family’s rugby connections.

https://twitter.com/GwaliaUnited/status/2019361701062406511

Powell’s great uncle is Derek Quinnell, John’s brother in law and former teammate. With Powell keen to play football in Wales, Craig Quinnell got in touch with Trystan Bevan at Gwalia. Within days, Powell had agreed to a deal running until the end of the season.

Could Represent Australia or Wales

Powell’s ultimate goals are to reach the WSL and play international football. But would Powell play for Australia or Wales? “I love my country back home, but I also love Wales. Whether it is Australia or Wales, anything would be such an amazing opportunity.”

