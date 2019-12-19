Cristiano Ronaldo basks in glory after incredible header against Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo soared like an eagle to score a header for Juventus against Sampdoria

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the match-winner against Sampdoria via a magnificent header.

The Juventus star has scored several fantastic goals in his career, but it will be difficult to suggest a better header than this one.

The 34-year-old isn’t letting age get to him and already has 12 goals for Juve this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo soared high to score an incredible header against Sampdoria (Image credit: AFP)

Winning the Champions League should be the target for Maurizio Sarri’s men, however, Ronaldo had time to bask in the glory of his goal.

The game was tied at 1-1 but Ronaldo’s effort was the difference between the sides. The win allowed Juve to open a three-point lead over Inter Milan, though their rivals have a game in hand.

Ronaldo posted a fantastic tweet which featured several images from his moment.

https://twitter.com/Cristiano/status/1207439538689323008?s=20

The video itself is brilliant as Ronaldo hangs in the air for what seems to be an eternity and somehow manages to nod the ball into the net.

MY GOD CRISTIANO RONALDO!

We’re enjoying it here: with ⁦@JanuszMichallik⁩ on ESPN

Sampdoria v Juventus 👏🍺 pic.twitter.com/0OiH9U4beP — Ross Dyer (@RossDyerTV) December 18, 2019

Twitter amazed at Ronaldo’s effort

The 34-year-old is one of the greatest to have ever played the game and continues to defy logic.

His rivalry with Lionel Messi will go down in the history books, and it is a bit of a privilege to see the pair in action regularly.

The pair don’t seem to have a stop button anymore. Messi also continues scoring some crazy goals and many shared how great Ronaldo’s goal was.

https://twitter.com/Wavvyboiinic/status/1207526499689095169?s=20

https://twitter.com/jariumar/status/1207561858317717504?s=20

https://twitter.com/Mai95mo/status/1207439856122703874?s=20

No wonder Portugal named an airport after him



AIR RONALDO✈✈ — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) December 18, 2019

https://twitter.com/mrvsongur1907/status/1207439954693042176?s=20

The legend tells that you're still in the air… — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) December 18, 2019

https://twitter.com/Pakiso_Moteane/status/1207574186585133061?s=20

Air GOAT 🐐 💥 — SERGIO DE ENNIN©🎉🎄🇬🇭 🇨🇳 (@sergio_de_ennin) December 19, 2019

While the Serie A should have been in their pocket this season too, Inter are giving them a tough fight.

The Champions League won’t be easy either with several quality teams in the reckoning. Juve have got a bit of an easy ride against Lyon in the knockout round, and it will be interesting to see how they do.

Ronaldo is the trump card that the Serie A giants possess, and he seems determined to land the Champions League this season.