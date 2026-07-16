Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Close to Signing Bethany England From Tottenham as Experienced Striker Arrives
Crystal Palace are reportedly finalising terms with Bethany England following her departure from Tottenham Hotspur, bringing one of the Women’s Super League’s most decorated strikers to Selhurst Park.
The 32 year old forward becomes available as a free agent after her north London spell concluded, representing significant recruitment coup for Palace as they prepare for their Women’s Super League debut campaign.
England brings over a decade of elite-level experience accumulated through sustained success at Chelsea before her 2023 switch to Tottenham. Her career has consistently demonstrated intelligent movement, natural penalty area instinct and proven goalscoring capability across multiple seasons competing against England’s finest defenders.
Leadership Profile Extends Beyond Pure Goalscoring
England’s significance transcends statistical goalscoring contributions. Tottenham entrusted her with captaincy ahead of the 2023-24 season, reflecting genuine leadership influence within squad environments. She guided Spurs through transformative periods including their historic run toward a first-ever Women’s FA Cup final, establishing herself as central figure both on and off the pitch.
That captaincy recognition suggests genuine leadership capability extending beyond match performance into squad development and standards-setting. Her influence shaped Tottenham culture during successful campaigns, providing invaluable perspective for newly-promoted Palace navigating elite-level competition.
Palace Gain Proven Quality Over Developmental Potential
England’s arrival represents established winning mentality rather than speculative youth investment. At 32, she offers certainty regarding capability while bringing championship experience and international recognition. Her consistency throughout her career reflects genuine reading of situations and defensive adaptation rather than relying upon explosive pace or technical flash.
This move feels genuinely transformative for Crystal Palace’s elevation into the Women’s Super League. Rather than settling for emerging talent, they identify proven quality capable of immediate competitive impact while providing crucial leadership guidance during their top-flight establishment phase. That pragmatic recruitment philosophy should accelerate Palace’s adaptation toward elite-level demands.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign England Lexi Lloyd-Smith From Bristol City on Three Year Deal as Prolific Striker Arrives
Crystal Palace have secured England Under-23s striker Lexi Lloyd-Smith from Bristol City on a three year contract. The 23-year-old forward arrives as Women’s Super League 2’s top scorer following an exceptional 2025-26 campaign where she netted 23 goals across 48 appearances, establishing herself as one of the division’s most clinical finishers.
Lloyd-Smith will experience top flight football for the first time following Palace’s second tier runners-up finish securing their Women’s Super League return. Her prolific goalscoring record at second tier level provides genuine foundation for her championship-level transition, combining elite finishing capability with proven consistency across an entire season.
South London Return Carries Genuine Emotional Significance
Lloyd-Smith expressed authentic pride regarding returning to her south London roots, specifically highlighting her Peckham heritage as source of genuine pride and motivation. Her language suggests deep personal connection to representing her home area rather than viewing the move through purely professional lens.
The striker’s emphasis on playing for something meaningful beyond pure competition suggests genuine emotional investment in Palace’s project. Her willingness to return home despite potentially receiving more lucrative offers elsewhere demonstrates values-driven decision making.
Palace Build Championship Attacking Foundation
Manager Jo Potter praised Lloyd-Smith as genuine talent, specifically referencing her demonstrated capability during the previous Women’s Super League 2 campaign. Palace’s dual recruitment of Lloyd-Smith and Bethany England creates formidable attacking partnership combining proven experience with emerging prolific talent.
This signing feels genuinely transformative for Palace’s Women’s Super League ambitions. Rather than hoping to luck into top flight competitiveness, they systematically construct attacking options through proven performers. Lloyd-Smith’s 23 goal season provides genuine foundation for immediate top flight contribution.
Also read: Chelsea Abandon Romée Leuchter Pursuit After PSG Increase Valuation to €1 Million
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign London City Lionesses Defender Teyah Goldie on Season Long Loan Deal
Crystal Palace have secured the loan signing of London City Lionesses defender Teyah Goldie for the 2026-27 campaign.
The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Eagles following her maiden Women’s Super League season, where she made six appearances helping London City finish sixth in the table.
Goldie initially joined London City on loan from Arsenal during summer 2024, establishing herself sufficiently to earn permanent status following impressive Women’s Super League 2 performances. Her development trajectory from academy graduate through loan arrangement to permanent signing demonstrates structured progression pathway within professional football infrastructure.
Young Defender Gains Continued Top Flight Exposure
Goldie expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding her Palace move, highlighting her familiarity with South London having established herself within the area during her London City tenure. Her language suggests authentic connection to the region rather than purely transactional arrangement, indicating genuine comfort regarding her new environment.
The England youth international brings promising potential combined with practical top flight experience, providing Palace with defensive depth alongside development opportunity for a young player capable of advancing her career through continued elite competition exposure.
Palace Continue Strategic Squad Building
Goldie becomes Crystal Palace’s second summer signing, suggesting deliberate squad reinforcement focused on addressing defensive needs. Rather than pursuing marquee signings, Palace identify developing talent capable of competing at elite level while offering long-term investment potential.
This loan arrangement feels genuinely strategic for all parties. Palace gain experienced young defender without committing permanent resources while Goldie receives guaranteed playing time at competitive level.
London City retain financial value through their player while facilitating her development trajectory, creating a genuine win-win arrangement, transcending simple temporary deployment.
Also read: Arsenal Sign Germany Striker Selina Cerci From Hoffenheim on Free Transfer Deal
Crystal Palace
Oxford United Women Confirm Pre-Season Schedule Including Crystal Palace Test Match
Oxford United Women have confirmed their pre-season fixture programme featuring seven different opponents across varying competitive levels. The Yellows will face three matches in front of supporters while four additional friendlies take place behind closed doors, providing comprehensive preparation ahead of their ambitious Women’s National League Southern Premier Division campaign.
Manager Liam Gilbert’s squad targets promotion back to the second tier following their fourth place finish last season. Since Gilbert’s arrival in November, Oxford recorded just one defeat while securing impressive signings including 29 goal striker Sophie Quirk from AFC Bournemouth, establishing genuine competitive foundations for their third tier challenge.
Premier Friendly Provides Elite Preparation Test
Oxford’s toughest pre-season examination comes against Women’s Super League side Crystal Palace, offering genuine elite-level exposure during fixture preparation. That match against top tier opposition provides invaluable competitive testing against world-class players and tactical approaches, regardless of behind-closed-doors status limiting supporter atmosphere.
Additional closed door fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, recently promoted to WSL2, alongside Rugby Borough and Watford provide comprehensive competitive variety spanning multiple tiers.
Spectator-Friendly Schedule Builds Fan Engagement
Three matches in front of supporters begin with a July 8 clash against fourth-tier Maidenhead United before third-tier opponent Peterborough United arrives on July 15. August 9 fixtures against fourth-tier Boldmere St Michaels complete their spectator-accessible programme, allowing Oxford supporters genuine access to pre-season preparation progression.
This balanced approach feels genuinely strategic for Oxford’s competitive objectives. Elite preparation against Crystal Palace combines with supporter-accessible fixtures demonstrating club commitment toward fan engagement during critical preparation phases. That philosophy should build genuine community connection alongside achieving competitive readiness.
Also read: Aggie Beever-Jones Commits Future to Chelsea Women With New Contract Through 2030
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