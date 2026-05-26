Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2026: Ismaila Sarr Wins Double as Conference League Final Awaits
Crystal Palace held their 2025-26 end of season awards on May 24 with Ismaila Sarr claiming both Men’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season after an extraordinary campaign.
The 28-year-old Senegal international scored 21 goals across all competitions including nine in the Premier League and nine in the Conference League, finishing as the competition’s top scorer and driving Palace to their first ever European final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday evening.
Sarr Deserved Every Vote
This was not a popularity contest. Sarr was simply Palace’s most decisive player this season by enormous margin. He surpassed goal tallies achieved by Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha in their respective Palace peaks. He scored in every European knockout round.
His winning goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-final second leg sealed a 5-2 aggregate triumph that sent Selhurst Park into delirium. Oliver Glasner called it a huge European night. Sarr made it happen.
The Other Worthy Winners
Jorgen Strand Larsen claimed Goal of the Season for his clinical counter-attack finish against Shakhtar in Poland. Justin Devenny’s Community Shield penalty win against Liverpool won Socios Moment of the Season.
Thomas Evans and Grace Travers received Chairman’s Awards for Outstanding Contribution, recognition for their behind-the-scenes work during the club’s longest ever competitive season.
Annabel Blanchard was voted Women’s TEN Player of the Season while captain Aimee Everett won the Players’ Player award after their promotion winning WSL campaign.
Conference League Glory Beckons
Palace face Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday at 20:00 BST for the biggest game in the club’s modern history. Sarr is the competition’s top scorer and has scored in every single knockout round. The most important game of their season arrives with their best player in the form of his career. Glasner’s rotated team cannot afford to rotate Sarr.
Also read: Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club
Crystal Palace Women have confirmed that Indiah-Paige Riley will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a two-year spell that included some genuinely memorable moments in red and blue.
Riley joined Palace from PSV Eindhoven in 2024 ahead of the club’s historic first ever Women’s Super League season and made 32 appearances across her time at the club, scoring two goals. She will be remembered fondly by supporters, and for very good reason.
The Goal That Made History
Riley’s place in Crystal Palace Women’s history is secure regardless of what comes next. She scored the club’s first ever home goal in the top flight, netting the opener against Everton within 60 seconds of kick-off. That is a moment that no future player can take away from her, and it deserves to be remembered as one of the more charming footnotes in the club’s rapid rise through women’s football.
What She Contributed to the Squad
Beyond that historic goal, Riley made 12 appearances across all competitions last season and contributed an assist in the 3-0 League Cup victory over Leicester City.
She was not always a guaranteed starter, but when called upon she brought pace and directness that Palace could use effectively. The New Zealand international represented her country throughout her time in England and leaves as a more experienced player than when she arrived.
Palace Building for the WSL
Riley’s departure comes as Crystal Palace prepare for their first full WSL campaign following promotion. The club have already confirmed the departures of Chloë Arthur alongside Riley, while Molly-Mae Sharpe has been retained on a new deal until 2028.
Jo Potter’s side will need to be smart in the market this summer to ensure they are ready for the step up, and decisions like this one are all part of shaping the squad for what comes next.
Also read: Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Crystal Palace
Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Molly-Mae Sharpe has committed her future to Crystal Palace Women, putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep her at the club until the summer of 2028. The announcement comes off the back of one of the most important seasons in the club’s history.
The 28-year-old winger holds the record for the most appearances of any Palace Women’s player in the professional era, having now reached 118 games in red and blue. That kind of loyalty and consistency is exactly what the club will need as they prepare to take on the Women’s Super League for the first time.
The Season That Earned Her a New Deal
Sharpe delivered when it mattered most this season. Five goals and three assists across 17 league appearances helped fire Palace to a second promotion to the WSL, and manager Jo Potter left no doubt about the role she played in making it happen. Potter described her form and consistency as crucial to the promotion push and pointed to her experience as something that will be invaluable at the higher level next season.
What Sharpe Means to This Club
This is not just a footballer re-signing. Sharpe has described Crystal Palace as the club she calls home and her words carried genuine feeling. There is a connection between player and club that goes beyond contract negotiations, and securing her on a long-term deal sends a clear message about the kind of culture Palace Women are trying to build ahead of their WSL debut.
Palace Building for the Top Flight
The Sharpe renewal is part of a broader push to ensure Palace are ready for the step up. With WSL season tickets already on renewal and the club nominating players for end of season awards, the Eagles are building momentum quickly ahead of what promises to be a defining 2026/27 campaign.
Also read: Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign Manchester United Defender on Loan Until End of Season as Young Centre Back Seeks Regular First Team Football
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Manchester United defender Lucy Newell on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The Eagles announced the deal via their official club website this evening as they strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the Championship campaign.
The 19 year old Shrewsbury born centre back has been with Manchester United since 2023. She initially signed dual registration terms with The Red Devils from third tier West Bromwich Albion before joining permanently the following year, signing her first professional contract just months later.
Development Continues Through Loan Spells
Newell has furthered her development in recent loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City. This represents a smart move for the youngster, who needs regular first team football to continue pushing on rather than sitting on the bench at Manchester United watching from the sidelines.
The defender has represented England at various youth levels up to and including Under 20 level, demonstrating her potential and pedigree at international standard. Crystal Palace manager Jo Potter expressed delight at securing the loan signing.
Potter Praises Promising Talent
“We are delighted to have Lucy join us at Palace. She is a promising talent who has already gained some good experience at club and international level,” Potter said. This is exactly the kind of young, hungry player Crystal Palace need as they look to solidify their Championship status.
Newell could go straight into the Crystal Palace squad for Sunday’s Barclays WSL2 fixture against Durham. The Eagles will hope her Manchester United pedigree and international experience can help shore up their defence during a crucial period.
Palace currently sit mid table in the Championship and will view Newell’s arrival as an excellent opportunity to add quality depth to their defensive options.
Also read: Why Will Arsenal Defender Emily Fox Miss Manchester United League Cup Semi Final?
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