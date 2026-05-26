Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2026: Ismaila Sarr Wins Double as Conference League Final Awaits

Crystal Palace held their 2025-26 end of season awards on May 24 with Ismaila Sarr claiming both Men’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season after an extraordinary campaign.

Players' Player of the Season ✅

Player of the Season ✅



Ismaïla Sarr. pic.twitter.com/MGRH5Dm0ns — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 24, 2026

The 28-year-old Senegal international scored 21 goals across all competitions including nine in the Premier League and nine in the Conference League, finishing as the competition’s top scorer and driving Palace to their first ever European final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

Sarr Deserved Every Vote

This was not a popularity contest. Sarr was simply Palace’s most decisive player this season by enormous margin. He surpassed goal tallies achieved by Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha in their respective Palace peaks. He scored in every European knockout round.

You love to see it 🥰🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/HmL6EjFCkV — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 24, 2026

His winning goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-final second leg sealed a 5-2 aggregate triumph that sent Selhurst Park into delirium. Oliver Glasner called it a huge European night. Sarr made it happen.

Sarr will tear you apart 😏 pic.twitter.com/bBbIhdViDD — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 24, 2026

The Other Worthy Winners

Jorgen Strand Larsen claimed Goal of the Season for his clinical counter-attack finish against Shakhtar in Poland. Justin Devenny’s Community Shield penalty win against Liverpool won Socios Moment of the Season.

Thomas Evans and Grace Travers received Chairman’s Awards for Outstanding Contribution, recognition for their behind-the-scenes work during the club’s longest ever competitive season.

Annabel Blanchard was voted Women’s TEN Player of the Season while captain Aimee Everett won the Players’ Player award after their promotion winning WSL campaign.

A perfectly executed team goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/CQbVi01mL3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 24, 2026

Conference League Glory Beckons

Palace face Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig on Wednesday at 20:00 BST for the biggest game in the club’s modern history. Sarr is the competition’s top scorer and has scored in every single knockout round. The most important game of their season arrives with their best player in the form of his career. Glasner’s rotated team cannot afford to rotate Sarr.

Also read: Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club