Crystal Palace Sign American Midfielder Sierra Enge From Strasbourg on Two Year Deal

Crystal Palace Women have secured American midfielder Sierra Enge from French top-flight side Strasbourg on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old joins the Eagles following established European football experience accumulated during her time in France’s top tier.

Watch Sierra in action next season 👉 https://t.co/cqTi34vfQA pic.twitter.com/B6zMfJS7UF — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 3, 2026

Enge developed through Stanford Cardinal college football before entering professional ranks via the 2023 NWSL Draft when San Diego Wave selected her in the second round. The midfielder made 18 appearances for Wave including contributions to their 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup winning campaign. She subsequently joined Strasbourg for their French top-flight debut, making 44 appearances across two seasons as the club finished ninth and seventh respectively.

American Prospect Strengthens Palace Midfield

Manager Jo Potter praised Enge’s quality and depth contribution to Palace’s midfield as the club pursue success following their Women’s Super League return. Potter’s emphasis on both quality and depth suggests strategic midfield reinforcement rather than short-term gap-filling.

Our latest arrival ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/iOLmNG7yOe — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 3, 2026

Enge expressed genuine enthusiasm about returning to the Women’s Super League, describing it as dream realisation. Her language suggests authentic excitement about the move and Palace’s facilities rather than contractual obligation. That genuine buy-in should accelerate her integration and impact within the squad.

Dreams coming true ✨ pic.twitter.com/FKbw3EG6Pq — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 3, 2026

Palace Build Around Established Quality

Enge arrives with proven pedigree across multiple competitive environments including NWSL and French top-flight football. Her experience competing at elite level provides immediate tactical understanding required for Women’s Super League demands. Rather than relying on untested prospects, Palace identify established players capable of immediate contribution.

Sierra Enge is Palace 🦅 pic.twitter.com/FWI42nAoyZ — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 3, 2026

This signing feels strategically sound for Palace’s competitive ambitions. Enge brings exactly the midfield quality returning clubs require, combining proven European experience with genuine hunger to establish herself in the WSL.

Spread the word 👀 pic.twitter.com/NVAEHEDECV — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 3, 2026

Also read: Sam Kerr Completes NWSL Return to Gotham FC on Five-Year Deal After Chelsea Exit