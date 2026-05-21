Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club
Crystal Palace Women have confirmed that Indiah-Paige Riley will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a two-year spell that included some genuinely memorable moments in red and blue.
Riley joined Palace from PSV Eindhoven in 2024 ahead of the club’s historic first ever Women’s Super League season and made 32 appearances across her time at the club, scoring two goals. She will be remembered fondly by supporters, and for very good reason.
The Goal That Made History
Riley’s place in Crystal Palace Women’s history is secure regardless of what comes next. She scored the club’s first ever home goal in the top flight, netting the opener against Everton within 60 seconds of kick-off. That is a moment that no future player can take away from her, and it deserves to be remembered as one of the more charming footnotes in the club’s rapid rise through women’s football.
What She Contributed to the Squad
Beyond that historic goal, Riley made 12 appearances across all competitions last season and contributed an assist in the 3-0 League Cup victory over Leicester City.
She was not always a guaranteed starter, but when called upon she brought pace and directness that Palace could use effectively. The New Zealand international represented her country throughout her time in England and leaves as a more experienced player than when she arrived.
Palace Building for the WSL
Riley’s departure comes as Crystal Palace prepare for their first full WSL campaign following promotion. The club have already confirmed the departures of Chloë Arthur alongside Riley, while Molly-Mae Sharpe has been retained on a new deal until 2028.
Jo Potter’s side will need to be smart in the market this summer to ensure they are ready for the step up, and decisions like this one are all part of shaping the squad for what comes next.
Also read: Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Crystal Palace
Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Molly-Mae Sharpe has committed her future to Crystal Palace Women, putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep her at the club until the summer of 2028. The announcement comes off the back of one of the most important seasons in the club’s history.
The 28-year-old winger holds the record for the most appearances of any Palace Women’s player in the professional era, having now reached 118 games in red and blue. That kind of loyalty and consistency is exactly what the club will need as they prepare to take on the Women’s Super League for the first time.
The Season That Earned Her a New Deal
Sharpe delivered when it mattered most this season. Five goals and three assists across 17 league appearances helped fire Palace to a second promotion to the WSL, and manager Jo Potter left no doubt about the role she played in making it happen. Potter described her form and consistency as crucial to the promotion push and pointed to her experience as something that will be invaluable at the higher level next season.
What Sharpe Means to This Club
This is not just a footballer re-signing. Sharpe has described Crystal Palace as the club she calls home and her words carried genuine feeling. There is a connection between player and club that goes beyond contract negotiations, and securing her on a long-term deal sends a clear message about the kind of culture Palace Women are trying to build ahead of their WSL debut.
Palace Building for the Top Flight
The Sharpe renewal is part of a broader push to ensure Palace are ready for the step up. With WSL season tickets already on renewal and the club nominating players for end of season awards, the Eagles are building momentum quickly ahead of what promises to be a defining 2026/27 campaign.
Also read: Erin Cuthbert Opens Up on Nine Years at Chelsea Women After Reaching 300 Appearances in FA Cup Semi Final Against Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Sign Manchester United Defender on Loan Until End of Season as Young Centre Back Seeks Regular First Team Football
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Manchester United defender Lucy Newell on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The Eagles announced the deal via their official club website this evening as they strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the Championship campaign.
The 19 year old Shrewsbury born centre back has been with Manchester United since 2023. She initially signed dual registration terms with The Red Devils from third tier West Bromwich Albion before joining permanently the following year, signing her first professional contract just months later.
Development Continues Through Loan Spells
Newell has furthered her development in recent loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City. This represents a smart move for the youngster, who needs regular first team football to continue pushing on rather than sitting on the bench at Manchester United watching from the sidelines.
The defender has represented England at various youth levels up to and including Under 20 level, demonstrating her potential and pedigree at international standard. Crystal Palace manager Jo Potter expressed delight at securing the loan signing.
Potter Praises Promising Talent
“We are delighted to have Lucy join us at Palace. She is a promising talent who has already gained some good experience at club and international level,” Potter said. This is exactly the kind of young, hungry player Crystal Palace need as they look to solidify their Championship status.
Newell could go straight into the Crystal Palace squad for Sunday’s Barclays WSL2 fixture against Durham. The Eagles will hope her Manchester United pedigree and international experience can help shore up their defence during a crucial period.
Palace currently sit mid table in the Championship and will view Newell’s arrival as an excellent opportunity to add quality depth to their defensive options.
Also read: Why Will Arsenal Defender Emily Fox Miss Manchester United League Cup Semi Final?
Crystal Palace
Manchester United pull Emma Watson from Crystal Palace loan midway through season
Manchester United officially recalled 19-year-old midfielder Emma Watson from her season-long loan at Crystal Palace on January 12, 2026.
The Scotland international was set to spend the entire campaign at the South London club but returned to her parent club at the halfway point.
Watson becomes the third Manchester United player recalled this January window following Evie Rabjohn and Keira Barry as head coach Marc Skinner strategically reshapes his squad depth for the title push ahead.
Crystal Palace Development Period
Watson joined Crystal Palace in August 2025 on a season-long loan after spending the previous campaign on loan at Everton. During her time at Palace, she made eight competitive appearances and scored two goals, including an assist against Sunderland in October.
She earned the TEN Player of the Month award following impressive displays throughout October when she scored a brace against Ipswich Town. Her performances demonstrated maturity and composure as she adapted quickly to senior football demands despite her young age and new surroundings.
Manchester United’s Strategic Recruitment Window
Watson returns to Carrington as Manchester United completed signings of Lea Schuller from Bayern Munich and Hanna Lundkvist from San Diego Wave.
The club aims to build squad depth across all positions for their title challenge and four-competition objectives. Watson made her Manchester United debut in November 2024 during a Women’s League Cup group-stage clash with Everton before scoring her first goal against Newcastle United in the same competition. An anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained while on international duty in September 2023 initially impacted her development but she has since returned to full fitness.
Uncertain Future Path
Manchester United has not confirmed whether Watson will feature in first team plans or could be sold to another club during the remainder of the January window. Her return provides Marc Skinner with attacking midfield options as United bid to challenge Manchester City for the league title while maintaining their Champions League and domestic cup ambitions.
Also read: After two-and-a-half years, Janice Cayman departs Leicester City for PSV
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