Crystal Palace Women Confirm Indiah-Paige Riley Departure After Two Years at the Club

Crystal Palace Women have confirmed that Indiah-Paige Riley will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a two-year spell that included some genuinely memorable moments in red and blue.

Thank you, Indi ❤️💙



We can confirm that Indi Riley will depart the club, upon the expiry of her contract.



Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Indi for her contributions and wish her all the very best for the future 🦅 pic.twitter.com/uSK5dsYphQ — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) May 20, 2026

Riley joined Palace from PSV Eindhoven in 2024 ahead of the club’s historic first ever Women’s Super League season and made 32 appearances across her time at the club, scoring two goals. She will be remembered fondly by supporters, and for very good reason.

The Goal That Made History

Riley’s place in Crystal Palace Women’s history is secure regardless of what comes next. She scored the club’s first ever home goal in the top flight, netting the opener against Everton within 60 seconds of kick-off. That is a moment that no future player can take away from her, and it deserves to be remembered as one of the more charming footnotes in the club’s rapid rise through women’s football.

What She Contributed to the Squad

Beyond that historic goal, Riley made 12 appearances across all competitions last season and contributed an assist in the 3-0 League Cup victory over Leicester City.

A still of Indiah-Paige Riley. [Image via WSL]

She was not always a guaranteed starter, but when called upon she brought pace and directness that Palace could use effectively. The New Zealand international represented her country throughout her time in England and leaves as a more experienced player than when she arrived.

Palace Building for the WSL

Riley’s departure comes as Crystal Palace prepare for their first full WSL campaign following promotion. The club have already confirmed the departures of Chloë Arthur alongside Riley, while Molly-Mae Sharpe has been retained on a new deal until 2028.

Jo Potter’s side will need to be smart in the market this summer to ensure they are ready for the step up, and decisions like this one are all part of shaping the squad for what comes next.

Also read: Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s