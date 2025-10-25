Burton Albion
Dale Taylor – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dale Taylor is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a forward for EFL League One club Blackpool and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dale Taylor, born on December 12, 2003, is a promising Northern Irish footballer who currently plays as a forward for Burton Albion on loan from Nottingham Forest, and is also part of the Northern Ireland national team.
Dale Taylor is a talented and promising young footballer, with the potential to become a star in the future. His skills and abilities as a forward, coupled with his hard work and dedication, have already earned him recognition at both the club and international levels, and he is sure to continue making headlines as he progresses in his career.
Dale Taylor’s Net Worth and Salary
Dale Taylor is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €1.2 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €1m by Transfermarkt. Dale Taylor earns £176,800 from the EFL League One club Blackpool. He signed the contract in 2025 and will be there for 4 years. If he cracks this season, his pay will eventually increase.
Dale Taylor Club Career
Taylor started playing football as a young player in Linfield’s youth academy. Linfield is a Belfast-based professional football team from Northern Ireland. He relocated to England in July 2020 and signed on with Nottingham Forest, one of the nation’s oldest professional football teams with a storied past and devoted following.
Taylor signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2020 after making an impression on the Forest coaching staff with his talent and promise. This was a key turning point in his career because it demonstrated the club’s confidence in his skills and his potential to have a lasting influence in the future.
When Taylor re-signed with Nottingham Forest for a three-year deal in July 2022, his skills and abilities as a forward were further acknowledged. This was a blatant demonstration of the club’s dedication to his growth and their confidence in his future success.
However, Taylor joined Burton Albion, a Staffordshire-based English football team, on loan in January 2023. As he continues to perfect his skills and improve as a player, this move was made to give him more playing time and experience at a competitive level. In 2025, he joined Blackpool club on a four-year deal.
Dale Taylor International Career
Taylor’s talent has also been recognized by the Northern Ireland national team, for which he has played at the youth level. In November 2021, he received his first call-up to the senior team, a significant achievement that reflects his talent and hard work. He made his senior team debut on November 12, 2021, in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, which Northern Ireland won 1-0.
Dale Taylor Family
Dale Taylor was born on 12 December 2003 in Northern Ireland. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Dale Taylor’s Girlfriend
The Left-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Yazmin. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 20k followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon. She posts stories on her handle and updates whenever she is with the footballer.
Dale Taylor Sponsors and Endorsements
Dale Taylor has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Dale Taylor Cars and Tattoos
Dale Taylor’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Dale Taylor has not inked his skin yet.
Ellery Balcombe Net Worth and Salary
Ellery makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £4 million. Balcombe receives £884,000 every year for Brentford. He earns £17,000 as weekly wages.
Ellery Balcombe Club Career
Ellery began footballing at Bedford Panthers and later moved to Stevenage at a young age. Then joined Brentford‘s youth academy and played with the youths till 2018 before getting promoted to the senior team.
He signed a four-year contract with the club in June 2018 and just after 2 months after signing the contract, he was loaned out to Vanarama National League club Borehman Wood till January 2019. He just made 4 appearances for the club before returning to Brentford. He received his first team call-up from Brentford for the FA Cup match against Oxford United on January 5 and went on to get more call-ups for the match but didn’t appear in any of the matches.
In September, he joined the Danish League club Viborg FF on loan until the end of the season. The player got his first send-off in his career and to make it worse the match ended in a 2-1 defeat against HB Koge.
He returned back to the club and was again loaned out. He joined League One club Doncaster Rovers after signing a four and half year contract extension with the club in January 2021. He became the first keeper for the club immediately after joining and was the keeper for the team in the defeat to West Ham United in the 4th round match in FA Cup.
Later in the same month, he went on to save two penalties in the same match against Lincoln City which earned him the man of the match. And owing to his impressive performances that month, he was awarded the PFA Fan’s League One player of the month award.
He then joined Burton Albion and Bromley in successive loans in 2021. The player returned to Brentford and joined the League Two club Crawley Town on a season-long loan. He returned back from injury and joined the squad in October 2022.
Ellery Balcombe International Career
The player has represented the country at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut at the national level. He was included in England’s U18 side and made two appearances for the team in 2016. He was a part of the team in the 2018 UEFA European U19 Championship and the Toulon Tournament and has made 9 appearances at the U19 level.
Ellery Balcombe Family
Ellery was born on 15 October 1999 in Watford, England. The player prefers to maintain his profile private and has never revealed any details about his family. But it is certain that the player is enjoying his time with his family.
Ellery Balcombe Girlfriend
The player is currently single and has not been spotted by the media dating a person. The player has been travelling around cities joining clubs rather than roaming around with his partner. As the player prefers to be away from the media’s spotlight, there is a chance that the player might be dating someone secretly.
Ellery Balcombe Sponsors and Endorsements
The player has to play at a top level to attract sponsors. He has not been seen endorsing any companies or products on his social media. If the player returns to the Premier League due to his hard work, we might see companies fighting to sponsor him.
Ellery Balcombe Cars and Tattoos
Ellery Balcombe has not been spotted driving a car in the cities of Europe. It is certain that the player has some good collections of cars in his garage to roam around. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos. He is only interested in performing in matches.
Christian Saydee is a promising English footballer who currently plays as a forward for Shrewsbury Town on loan from Bournemouth and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Saydee’s journey in professional football began in the youth academies of Pro Touch SA and Reading before he joined Bournemouth’s academy at the age of 16. Saydee was born in England and has a Liberian heritage, reflecting his diverse background.
As a young footballer with promising potential, Saydee continues to work hard and develop his skills, aiming to make a significant impact in the world of professional football. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Christian Saydee Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Hillingdon, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|NA
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|10 May 2002
|Nationality
|Liberian descent
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|AFC Bournemouth, Poole Town, Weymouth, Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Christian Saydee Net Worth and Salary
Christian Saydee’s current net worth is unknown, and his salary is not disclosed to the general public. Professional athletes’ salaries and net worth are frequently kept private until they sign lucrative contracts or have particularly successful careers. As a result, current details on Saydee’s salary and net worth are still unknown.
Christian Saydee Career
Premier League. In order to gain valuable experience and playing time, he was sent on loan to Poole Town, a club in the English seventh division, in 2020. Following his loan spell at Poole Town, Saydee further honed his skills and developed as a player during a loan spell at Weymouth, a fifth-division club in England.
On July 31, 2021, Saydee made his debut for Bournemouth, showcasing his talent and potential during a resounding 5-0 victory over MK Dons. In his debut match, he not only scored a goal but also provided an assist, leaving a strong impression on both the fans and the coaching staff. He subsequently made his league debut for Bournemouth in a 2-2 home draw against West Brom.
In January 2022, Saydee signed a loan deal with Burton Albion in order to increase his playing time and advance his career. He supported the EFL League One team’s campaign throughout the balance of the 2021–22 season by lending his skills and abilities. He gained important exposure and experience at a competitive level during this loan period.
Saydee started a new loan in September 2022 and joined Shrewsbury Town for the 2022–2023 campaign. Even though the team lost 2-1 to Port Vale, he made an immediate impression by scoring his first goal for the team and first in the English Football League (EFL). He received the renowned Player of the Month award for Shrewsbury Town in the latter half of 2022 thanks to his regular efforts.
Christian Saydee Family
There isn’t much information available regarding Christian Saydee’s family. Individuals’ private lives, including those of their families, are frequently not made public or extensively chronicled, especially for those who are not well-known public figures. As a result, little is known about Saydee’s family history and current composition.
Christian Saydee Girlfriend
There is no publicly accessible information regarding Christian Saydee’s intimate relationships, including his girlfriend. Saydee’s private life is typically kept secret because he is a professional athlete, and information about his love relationships is rarely frequently publicised.
Christian Saydee Sponsors and Endorsements
Regarding the sponsors and endorsements of Christian Saydee, no information is publicly accessible. Professional footballers frequently sign endorsement contracts with different companies and sponsors, although the specifics of these deals are not always made public. Saydee might have sponsorship agreements, but details about his sponsors and endorsements are not immediately available.
Christian Saydee Cars and Tattoos
Christian Saydee has not disclosed any information about his car collection to the public, hence no specifics are known about his collection. Furthermore, it has been reported that Saydee is tattoo-free. Personal tastes and decisions might evolve over time.
FAQs about Christian Saydee
|What is the net worth of Christian Saydee?
|The net worth of Christian Saydee is €0.1 million.
|How many clubs have Christian Saydee played for?
|Christian Saydee has played with five clubs at the senior level – AFC Bournemouth, Poole Town, Weymouth, Burton Albion, and Shrewsbury Town.
|How old is Christian Saydee?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Christian Saydee?
|He is of Liberian descent.
|Has Christian Saydee ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Burton Albion
Matej Kovar 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Matej Kovar is a Czech professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Sparta Prague on loan from Manchester United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Matej Kovar is a promising Czech goalkeeper who currently plays for Sparta Prague on loan from Manchester United. He was born on May 17, 2000, and began his football career with 1. FC Slovácko in his native Czech Republic.
He is a young keeper and many top clubs around the world are following his development as a player and wish to sign this young talent. Matej has shown promise as a talented goalkeeper and continues to develop his skills while gaining valuable experience on loan at different clubs. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Matej Kovar Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Uherské Hradiště, Czech
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£500k
|Age
|22
|Birthday
|17 May 2000
|Nationality
|Czech
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Manchester United, Swindon Town, Burton Albion, Sparta Prague
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Matej Kovar’s Net Worth and Salary
Matej Kovar is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £450 K as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €900 K by Transfermarkt. His current salary details are not available and if he continues his hard work, he will be one of the top-paid keepers in Europe in the future.
Matej Kovar Club Career
Kovar started his career at 1. FC Slovacko before turning 17 and enrolling in Manchester United’s youth system in January 2018. Shortly after arriving, he made his under-18s debut for Manchester United and soon secured his position as the team’s starting goalkeeper. He continued to dazzle in the following seasons, playing for the reserve squad and representing the club in different young tournaments.
Kovar played in a number of games for Manchester United’s freshmen during the 2019–20 season, as well as in the EFL Trophy, where they competed against senior clubs from EFL League One and Two. In October 2019, Manchester United extended his contract due to his contributions.
Kovar was loaned out to Swindon Town ahead of the 2020–21 campaign. Prior to being called up by Manchester United in January 2021, he made 21 appearances during a productive loan season that began in September 2020. The Premier League roster for Manchester United’s 2021–22 campaign then includes him.
Kovar signed a new contract with Manchester United on January 31, 2022, and was then loaned to Burton Albion until the end of the current campaign. He moved on loan to Sparta Prague in his home Czech Republic in September 2022. On September 10, 2022, he played his first game for Sparta Prague against FK Teplice.
Matej Kovar International Career
Kovar has represented the Czech Republic in various youth categories, from under-18 to under-21 levels. He was part of the Czech squad at the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, although he didn’t feature in any matches. He received his first call-up to the senior national team in September 2021 for a friendly against Ukraine.
Matej Kovar Family
Matej Kovar was born on 17 May 2000 in Uherské Hradiště, Czech. His parent’s names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Matej Kovar’s Girlfriend
The Goalkeeper prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Matej Kovar Sponsors and Endorsements
Matej Kovar has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Matej Kovar Cars and Tattoos
Matej Kovar’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Matej Kovar has not inked his skin yet.
FAQs about Matej Kovar
|What is the net worth of Matej Kovar?
|The net worth of Matej Kovar is £500 K.
|How many clubs have Matej Kovar played for?
|Matej Kovar has played with four clubs at the senior level – Manchester United, Swindon Town, Burton Albion, and Sparta Prague.
|How old is Matej Kovar?
|He is 22 years old.
|Nationality of Matej Kovar?
|He is Czech.
|Has Matej Kovar ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
