Dale Taylor – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dale Taylor is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a forward for EFL League One club Blackpool

Dale Taylor, born on December 12, 2003, is a promising Northern Irish footballer who currently plays as a forward for Burton Albion on loan from Nottingham Forest, and is also part of the Northern Ireland national team.

Dale Taylor’s Net Worth and Salary

Dale Taylor is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €1.2 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €1m by Transfermarkt. Dale Taylor earns £176,800 from the EFL League One club Blackpool. He signed the contract in 2025 and will be there for 4 years. If he cracks this season, his pay will eventually increase.

Dale Taylor Club Career

Taylor started playing football as a young player in Linfield’s youth academy. Linfield is a Belfast-based professional football team from Northern Ireland. He relocated to England in July 2020 and signed on with Nottingham Forest, one of the nation’s oldest professional football teams with a storied past and devoted following.

Taylor signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2020 after making an impression on the Forest coaching staff with his talent and promise. This was a key turning point in his career because it demonstrated the club’s confidence in his skills and his potential to have a lasting influence in the future.

https://twitter.com/NFFC/status/1543958619762434051?s=20

When Taylor re-signed with Nottingham Forest for a three-year deal in July 2022, his skills and abilities as a forward were further acknowledged. This was a blatant demonstration of the club’s dedication to his growth and their confidence in his future success.

However, Taylor joined Burton Albion, a Staffordshire-based English football team, on loan in January 2023. As he continues to perfect his skills and improve as a player, this move was made to give him more playing time and experience at a competitive level. In 2025, he joined Blackpool club on a four-year deal.

Dale Taylor International Career

Taylor’s talent has also been recognized by the Northern Ireland national team, for which he has played at the youth level. In November 2021, he received his first call-up to the senior team, a significant achievement that reflects his talent and hard work. He made his senior team debut on November 12, 2021, in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, which Northern Ireland won 1-0.

Dale Taylor Family

Dale Taylor was born on 12 December 2003 in Northern Ireland. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

The net worth of Dale Taylor is estimated to be €0.2 million as of 2023. (Credits: @NFFC Twitter)

Dale Taylor’s Girlfriend

The Left-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Yazmin. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 20k followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon. She posts stories on her handle and updates whenever she is with the footballer.

Dale Taylor Sponsors and Endorsements

Dale Taylor has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Dale Taylor Cars and Tattoos

Dale Taylor’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Dale Taylor has not inked his skin yet.

