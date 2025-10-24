Who Is Candy-Rae Fleur? Meet The Wife Of Daley Blind

Candy-Rae Fleur is famous for being the wife of Girona star Daley Blind. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Candy loves dancing, she has a strong fashion sense and she is pretty creative. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Ajax star Daley Blind a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a big family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Candy-Rae Fleur.

Daley Blind is a product of the Ajax academy. Even though he spent some time away from his favourite team, he never felt as lively as he feels at the Johan Cruyff Arena. After a stint at Manchester United, the Dutch star returned to Ajax in 2018. Since then he has been the first choice left-back of de Godenzonen. Even though he has a pretty interesting career, we are only going to focus on the exciting life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.

Candy-Rae Fleur Childhood and Family

Candy was born on March 29, 1988, in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Dutch beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked. Well, we believe her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.

Candy-Rae Fleur was born in the Netherlands. (Credit: Instagram)

Candy-Rae Fleur Education

Candy completed her education in the Netherlands. She was enrolled in a local high school. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. Considering she moved to Manchester with Daley Blind at an early age. We believe she might have skipped university education.

Candy-Rae Fleur career

Candy is a professional dancer. She studied the art form in detail and gathered knowledge about Jazz, street and modern dance. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including in the MTV EMA and Vogue fashion shows.

Candy is also a model. She has maintained a great physicality throughout her career; dancing has also helped her in this sector. Having a fit body, healthy mind and a charming personality, she attracted the attention of the glamour industry. She participated in catwalks and also did photoshoots for some big brands.

Candy is a broadcast presenter too. We currently don’t know much about her in this role. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find reliable data. Stay tuned to learn more.

Daley Blind and his wife Candy-Rae Fleur while walking around the Manchester city centre. (Credit: EAMONN AND JAMES CLARKE)

Candy-Rae Fleur Net Worth

Candy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing, modelling and broadcasting role. We are looking for the exact number.

Candy’s husband, Daley Blind, has a net worth of over £25 Million. Blind’s current yearly wage is £3,000,000. The couple’s added income helps them enjoy a luxurious life. They often travel to exotic places during vacation time.

Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind relationship

Daley Blind met with his wife in 2013 before moving to Manchester United. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting. They shared numbers to take the relationship forward.

Daley Blind and his wife Candy-Rae Fleur at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Instagram)

When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. Candy trusted her man and followed him to Manchester when he was transferred in 2014. After six years of dating, the duo finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony organized in the Netherlands.

The arrival of their children has only made their relationship stronger and made them more responsible. The duo still relies on each other’s opinion on fashion, food, home decor etc. They are a happy couple, and we believe their love can pass the test of time.

Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind Children

The duo has two children together. In 2019, Candy gave birth to their first son, Lowen Dace Blind. Two years later, in 2021, they were blessed with a daughter, Lemae Lourdes Fiore.

Daley Blind with his wife and children. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Candy-Rae Fleur Social media

Candy is very famous on Instagram. She has gained popularity due to her alluring looks and fantastic fashion sense. Her outfits are being loved by fans and she explores new locations just for photoshoots. She mostly shares pictures with her family and friends. She has a lot of images with Daley Blind on her account. 50k followers have taken an interest in her content, and her fanbase is continuously growing.

