Who Is Candy-Rae Fleur? Meet The Wife Of Daley Blind
Candy-Rae Fleur is famous for being the wife of Girona star Daley Blind. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Candy loves dancing, she has a strong fashion sense and she is pretty creative. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Ajax star Daley Blind a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a big family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Candy-Rae Fleur.
Daley Blind is a product of the Ajax academy. Even though he spent some time away from his favourite team, he never felt as lively as he feels at the Johan Cruyff Arena. After a stint at Manchester United, the Dutch star returned to Ajax in 2018. Since then he has been the first choice left-back of de Godenzonen. Even though he has a pretty interesting career, we are only going to focus on the exciting life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Childhood and Family
Candy was born on March 29, 1988, in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Dutch beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked. Well, we believe her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Education
Candy completed her education in the Netherlands. She was enrolled in a local high school. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. Considering she moved to Manchester with Daley Blind at an early age. We believe she might have skipped university education.
Candy-Rae Fleur career
Candy is a professional dancer. She studied the art form in detail and gathered knowledge about Jazz, street and modern dance. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including in the MTV EMA and Vogue fashion shows.
Candy is also a model. She has maintained a great physicality throughout her career; dancing has also helped her in this sector. Having a fit body, healthy mind and a charming personality, she attracted the attention of the glamour industry. She participated in catwalks and also did photoshoots for some big brands.
Candy is a broadcast presenter too. We currently don’t know much about her in this role. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find reliable data. Stay tuned to learn more.
Candy-Rae Fleur Net Worth
Candy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing, modelling and broadcasting role. We are looking for the exact number.
Candy’s husband, Daley Blind, has a net worth of over £25 Million. Blind’s current yearly wage is £3,000,000. The couple’s added income helps them enjoy a luxurious life. They often travel to exotic places during vacation time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind relationship
Daley Blind met with his wife in 2013 before moving to Manchester United. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting. They shared numbers to take the relationship forward.
When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. Candy trusted her man and followed him to Manchester when he was transferred in 2014. After six years of dating, the duo finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony organized in the Netherlands.
The arrival of their children has only made their relationship stronger and made them more responsible. The duo still relies on each other’s opinion on fashion, food, home decor etc. They are a happy couple, and we believe their love can pass the test of time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind Children
The duo has two children together. In 2019, Candy gave birth to their first son, Lowen Dace Blind. Two years later, in 2021, they were blessed with a daughter, Lemae Lourdes Fiore.
Candy-Rae Fleur Social media
Candy is very famous on Instagram. She has gained popularity due to her alluring looks and fantastic fashion sense. Her outfits are being loved by fans and she explores new locations just for photoshoots. She mostly shares pictures with her family and friends. She has a lot of images with Daley Blind on her account. 50k followers have taken an interest in her content, and her fanbase is continuously growing.
AC Milan
Who Is Helena Seger? Meet the wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In this article, let us see about Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena Seger.
Helena Seger Biography
Helena Seger is the stunning wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Most of the wives of football superstars aren’t very professionally active; however, the ferocious Swedish lady doesn’t come under that category. She started working at the age of 13, and even before the arrival of Zlatan in her life, she was financially stable. After meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, her popularity grew.
A successful entrepreneur and real estate businesswoman, Helena decided not to live depending only on his husband. Even though the AC Milan striker has a self-possessive public image, the same status doesn’t apply to his relationship with Helena. In contrast, the Swedish lady has made him even stronger over the years.
Helena Seger husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. What he has achieved in the last few years is quite emphatic. After spending four years at PSG, he spent short spells with United and LA Galaxy before returning to San Siro. AC Milan struggled to compete with other Milan giants – Juventus and Inter when the Swedish star joined them. But, in only two years, the 40-year-old rubbed off his winning mentality on the team and made the Rossoneri even stronger.
Zlatan struggled in the first half of the season due to an injury. However, the former Barcelona man returned in solid fashion by bagging eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances. Going quite hard at the age of 40, Ibra didn’t have a comfortable childhood. Born in a poverty-stricken family, his parents struggled to put food on the table.
But, he worked incredibly hard to earn success. That is why he might have found a connection between him and Helena. It seems there is no weak mentality in their family. However, today we will discover how their relationship started and what Heleana is up to these days.
Helena Seger’s Husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Career
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a retired Swedish professional footballer who played as a striker. With 34 titles in his career, he is one of the most decorated players in history and is considered one of the best attackers of all time. Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has almost 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals. He has accumulated 123 caps and 62 goals while playing for Sweden at different levels. Ibrahimovic has received the Guldbollen (the Golden Ball) a record 12 times and has frequently been selected for the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA FIFPro World XI.
Helena Seger Childhood and Family
Helena was brought into the world on August 25, 1970, by her Swedish parents. Her parents, Margareta and Ingemar, were able to raise Helena in a manner that she wouldn’t fear anything in her way to success. Helena also has a younger sister named Karin and a younger brother named Henrik.
Helena completed her education at local institutions. She has a college degree in Pattern design, fabric embroidery, and economics. Helena started working at a very young age. So, she was studying as well as working at the same time. It shows the dedication of a Swedish girl who had big ambitions and wasn’t afraid of anything.
Helena Seger career
Helena started working with Gul & Bla at the age of 13. She began rising the corporate ladder and spent successful stints at JC, Rabbit, Replay, and Diesel. She started her venture in the sales and marketing sector with Bonner and later worked with Corona and Hooch, FlyMe. Currently, her worth is around $160 million. Her bank account already had a handsome amount of money even before he met Zlatan. So, the Swedish football star’s fame and financial strength didn’t make any difference for Helena.
Helena moved to Italy with Zlatan when he signed for Juventus. Therefore, she had to leave all her contracts and professional career in Sweden. But that didn’t stop her from growing her career in business. She started a real estate firm in Italy, and currently, she mostly spends her time managing the real estate business.
Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s relationship
Helena met with Zlatan back in 2002. However, after the initial meetups, the Swedish woman didn’t give much attention to the AC Milan star for his arrogant behaviour. But we all know how stubborn Ibra is. He made a considerable amount of effort to change Helena’s perspective and finally managed to win her heart. The duo has kept their private life pretty secret. They haven’t shared any information about their marriage to date. Therefore, we couldn’t get the exact date when they tied the knot. But from the likes of it, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years.
Helena and Zlatan welcomed their first son Maximilian On September 22, 2006. The pair was blessed with another son named Vincent on March 6, 2008. Helena and her sons have been seen supporting Zlatan from the stands several times during Sweden’s matches.
Helena Seger Social media
Helena is quite secretive about her personal life and doesn’t have any account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. From the looks of it, she certainly doesn’t enjoy excessive stardom and public interest. The duo likes to spend their leisure time with their children. There is no official account on Helena Seger’s name. There is no account on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s following list as well. She loves being an introverted lady.
Ajax
Who Is Nadine Bamberger? Meet The Girlfriend Of Steven Berghuis
Nadine Bamberger is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Steven Berghuis. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nadine is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Steven Berghuis for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. She is best known as the daughter of Lesley Bamberger, a Dutch real estate. He is a billionaire and also the head of the Kroonenberg Group.
The couple didn’t share about their relationship for years. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Since joining them last year, Steven Has achieved major success at Ajax. After excelling in his role, he managed to cement his position in the team. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately.
However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Steven Berghuis. So without further ado, let’s get started.
Nadine Bamberger Childhood and Family
Nadine was born in 1992. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Dutch lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Steven Berghuis.
Nadine Bamberger Education
Nadine spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. She did her graduation in the Netherlands , but no details are known.
Nadine Bamberger career
Nadine’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child in 2019, and Nadine likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and sometimes visits the Johan Cruijff ArenA to cheer for her husband.
Nadine Bamberger Net Worth
Nadine’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Steven Berghuis has a net worth of $5 million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £1,6 Million per year at Ajax. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Nadine Bamberger and Steven Berghuis relationship
Steven Berghuis met with his girlfriend while he was playing for AZ Alkmaar. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.
After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Nadine moved in with Steven, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Nadine Bamberger and Steven Berghuis Children
Nadine gave birth to their first child, daughter, Joy Berghuis, in February 2019. The duo was pretty joyous after becoming parents for the first time. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds.
Nadine Bamberger Social media
Nadine is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform.
Ajax
Antony Wife Rosilene Xavier Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Rosilene Xavier? Meet The Wife Of Antony
Rosilene Xavier is famous for being the wife of Betis star Antony. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Rosilene is the biggest supporter of Antony and has been cheering him from the stands. She is a lovable wife and the lucky charm for the soccer player. The Spanish beauty had to sacrifice her career to raise their children. However, from her perspective, it was a pretty good decision as she enjoys every bit of motherhood. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Rosilene in this article.
Antony has become a sensational discovery for Ajax. The youngster’s incredible performance has already attracted the eyes of some big clubs. Every passing game, he is getting better, eventually winning the trust and respect of the fans. We will not talk much about Antony’s career, because the focus of this article is to reveal intriguing secrets of his love life. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Antony.
Rosilene Xavier Childhood and Family
Rosilene was born on August 10, 1999, in Brazil. We don’t have much information about her family as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were very involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Rosilene’s characteristics are influenced by her parents.
Our information suggests she also has two younger siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Antony.
Rosilene Xavier Education
Rosilene went to a local high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still unknown. Our information suggests that she moved to the Netherlands with her partner. So, she might have skipped higher studies at that time. Rosilene Xavier wanted to become a model and vlogger, but she preferred being a housewife .
Rosilene Xavier career
Currently, Rosilene is a responsible housewife. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Spanish beauty was able to form a bond of friendship with her children. She takes them out very often and spends quality time with them. She understands that giving a good foundation to her child would help them build good characteristics. So, she does her best to ensure her child gets all the help they need.
Rosilene Xavier Net Worth
Rosilene’s current net worth is under review. She has transformed into a full-time mother over time; hence, her income source dried up. However, the significant income of her partner takes care of all their needs and wants.
Antony has a net worth of $2 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his professional contract. He currently earns £988,000 per year at Ajax. The Brazilian footballer has been playing in the Netherlands for a significant amount of time, so his wages have also increased.
Rosilene Xavier and Antony relationship
Antony and his wife, Rosilene, are childhood sweethearts and have won the hearts of fans over the years. Even though we currently don’t know how the duo met, being a top footballer in Brazil, we believe he wasn’t hard to find. The Brazilian was overwhelmed by Rosilene’s beauty and charm. So he decided to ask her out. After she said yes, they went on their first date, which was a total success. They were engaged in 2024 and tied the knot later.
As the duo started knowing more and more about each other, they fell in love. Rosilene moved to the Netherlands with Atony as she was committed to their relationship. The pair enjoys each other’s company a lot to this day, as they feel more comfortable. After the birth of their first child, the duo has become more responsible. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony.
Rosilene Xavier and Antony Children
The duo has one son named Lorenzo, who was born in November 2019. Antony remains busy in training, so Rosilene takes care of their son. But whenever Antony gets time, he spends quality time with his family.
Rosilene Xavier Social media
Rosilene had an Instagram account before, but she has deactivated that. She does not want to share her personal life on social media and this could well be the reason. We currently don’t know the exact reason for her action. But, considering she is a calm and private person, maybe she was bothered by the stardom and excessive attention from social media.
