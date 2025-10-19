Birmingham City
Dan Burn – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dan Burn is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the English Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Daniel Johnson Burn famously called Dan Burn joined the Premier League club Newcastle United in 2022 and has been a regular player for the team. Burn became a regular Premier League player with Brighton from the 2019-20 season before signing for his boyhood club, Newcastle United, in January 2022. He has been with this club for more than 3 years and has 130 appearances.
Burn is one of the most experienced players in the league and has been an inspiration for many other young defenders for his work rate and hard work. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Dan Burn’s Net Worth and Salary
Dan Burn is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €17.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £3,744,000 per year playing for Newcastle United F.C.
Dan Burn Club Career
Burn began his football career in 2009 when he made his debut in the Football League for Darlington. After making 19 appearances for Darlington, Burn joined Fulham at the end of the 2010-11 season. During his time at Fulham, Burn had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City. In 2015-16, he joined Wigan Athletic after his contract with Fulham expired.
Burn established himself as a regular Premier League player after signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018-19, where he was loaned back to Wigan until January 2019. In January 2022, Newcastle United had a £7 million bid for Dan Burn rejected by his then-club, Brighton & Hove Albion. However, two days later, a fee of £13 million was agreed upon, and Burn signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Newcastle on 31 January.
Burn made his debut for Newcastle on 13 February, partnering Fabian Schär in a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa and was named as Sky Sports’ Man of the Match. Burn’s defensive skills were praised by Gary Neville, who commented on his composure and organisation of the Newcastle defence.
Dan Burn Family
Dan Burn was born on 9 May 1992 in Blyth, England. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Dan Burn’s Girlfriend
The Defender prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the New Castle’s centre-back is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating.
Dan Burn Sponsors and Endorsements
Dan Burn has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. He might have endorsements with small brands, but none of them have been revealed yet.
Dan Burn Cars and Tattoos
Dan Burn has been spotted driving a Renault car in the streets of Blyth in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. He has many luxurious cars and has been one of the richest football players of this decade. Unlike many footballers, Dan Burn has not inked his skin yet. Dan Burn is not a big fan of tattoes as he likes to keep it simple
Amelia Kate – Che Adams Girlfriend, her family and more
Amelia Kate is famous for being the girlfriend of Scottish forward Che Adams. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Amelia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Che Adams for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered all the details about their beautiful bond and have discussed it in this article. Che Adams is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players. Since joining Southampton for the 2019–20 campaign, the Scotsman has been an important member of the team. He has played for clubs like Sheffield United and Birmingham City. As of now, he is a member of the Serie A club, Torino.
However, we think you’re here to discover more about his personal life, and particularly about his girlfriend, so we won’t waste your time telling you about his job.
Amelia Kate Childhood and Family
Amelia was born on January 31. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact year of birth, however, we believe she is in her 20s. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. She is a young girl who is passionate about everything.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Che Adams!
Amelia Kate Education
Amelia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Amelia Kate Career
Amelia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently not working. But, she is also a very supportive person and often visits the stadium to cheer for her boyfriend.
Amelia Kate Net Worth
Amelia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is not working, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Che Adams has a significant net worth, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Amelia Kate and Che Adams relationship
Che Adams met his girlfriend in 2018 and has been together since. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.
After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Amelia moved in with Che, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Amelia Kate and Che Adams Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.
Amelia Kate Social media
Amelia is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform and has kept it private. We are not sure if it’s her official account or a parody account.
Who is Gemma Bowyer? Meet the wife of Lee Bowyer
Gemma Bowyer is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of former Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer. In this article, we will share everything about this beautiful couple.
Bowyer also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer. He is a retired footballer who represented England at the senior level. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Gemma and Lee Bowyer Families
Gemma was born in 1980 in London, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. It has been reported that Lee Bowyer completed her alma mater at a reputed university, but there is no information about the same.
On January 3, 1977, Lee was born in Canning Town, London, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. He represented England U18, U21, and Senior team.
Gemma Bowyer’s husband, Lee Bowyer
Lee is a former player and current football manager of Birmingham City, an EFL Championship club. He started his professional career as a player back in April 1994. In 1996 he was first signed by Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson for $2.8 million, a record for a British teenager.
He was a midfielder who featured Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, West Ham United (two spells), Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town over the span of 18 years. He made 397 appearances in the Premier League and took part in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League semi-final with Leeds.
Bowyer started his managerial career as a guest coach of Watford’s under-21 team, working under former Leeds teammate Harry Kewell. On March 22 2018, he was named a caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic, which began with a 2-0 win against Plymouth Argyle. He guided the side to a third-place finish in league one in his first entire season.
He resigned as Charlton manager on March 15, 2021, and on March 16 2021, Bowyer replaced Aitor Karanka as head coach of Birmingham City in a two-year contract. In 2022, he moved to Montserrat and continued his stint for another year. As of 2025, Lee Bowyer is not a part of any club.
Gemma and Lee Bowyer Kids
Gemma and Lee have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of their marriage that has been disclosed by them. They are not active on social media and we couldn’t find any pictures of their children as well.
After some years of relation, the couple met in London and tied the knot. There is no information on whether they have any kids, but Gemma has been together with Lee for a long time.
Gemma Bowyer Profession, Career, Net Worth
Gemma Bowyer does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Lee has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approximately. As he is retired, there is no income for the former footballer.
Nathan Redmond – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nathan Redmond is an English professional footballer who played as a winger for the Premier League club Burnley and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond is an English professional footballer known for playing as a winger. He is of Irish and Jamaican ancestry and was born on March 6, 1994, in Birmingham, England’s West Midlands. Redmond spent his formative years in Birmingham’s Kitts Green neighbourhood, where he attended the Oval Primary School and later Sheldon Heath Community Arts College.
Redmond is a significant asset for whatever club he plays for because of his fast pace, creativity, and ability to challenge defenders. He has received acclaim for his achievements on the pitch, earning numerous Player of the Year honours while playing for Southampton and Birmingham City.
Nathan Redmond’s Net Worth and Salary
Nathan Redmond has had a lot of success both on and off the pitch. He is an attacking midfielder and forward for Besiktas and received an amazing weekly wage of £40,000, or £2,080,000 annually during his stint with Burnley.
He has an impressive net worth of £25,000,000. Nathan Redmond’s net worth will increase once he is signed by another club.
Nathan Redmond Club Career
Nathan’s football journey began with Birmingham City’s Academy when he was noticed by their scouts at the age of eight. At just 16 years and 173 days old, he made his first-team debut for Birmingham City in a League Cup game against Rochdale in August 2010. He was then the club’s second-youngest player. As Redmond rose through the ranks and represented England at various young levels, from under-16 to under-21, his brilliance became clear.
He came to Southampton in 2016, where he had a big impact on the squad and helped them avoid relegation, after joining Norwich City in 2013 offseason. Prior to the 2019–2020 campaign, Redmond agreed to a new four-year contract with Southampton. In 2022, Redmond made a move to the Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş, and then, in 2023, he signed with Premier League club Burnley. After the 2024 season, Redmond left Burnley and he awaits his new club.
Nathan Redmond International Career
Redmond has demonstrated versatility throughout his career by being able to play on both the right and left wings while mostly using his right foot. On occasion, he has positioned himself in the centre, behind a lone striker. He also briefly played for the senior England national team in 2017, making one appearance.
Nathan Redmond Family
Nathan Redmond was raised in a close-knit family and was born on March 6, 1994, in Birmingham, England. His mother, Michelle Redmond, has been a huge support for him throughout his football career. While nothing is known about his father, Nathan and his brother Niall Redmond have a close relationship. Niall is a gifted person who works as a radio DJ and a club DJ and is well-known for his engaging podcasts. The strong bonds within the Redmond family have been essential in fostering Nathan’s love and aptitude for the game.
Nathan Redmond’s Girlfriend
Nathan Redmond’s private life is filled with love and happiness because he lives with his girlfriend, Emma Milton. The pair cherishes their time together, enjoys going out, and enjoys spending time together. They don’t share that much on Social media. Many people wish to see them take the next step and get married soon because their love and admiration for one another are evident.
Nathan Redmond Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Nathan Redmond’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Nathan Redmond Cars and Tattoos
When it comes to tattoos, Nathan Redmond favours a blank slate and refrains from having any on his body. He travels in style in a gorgeous silver Bentley Bentayga, which perfectly captures his sense of elegance and luxury. His success as a football player is nicely complemented by his sleek and potent vehicle.
