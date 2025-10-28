Dane Scarlett – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dane Pharrell Scarlett is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for EPL club Tottenham Hotspur and in this page we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dane Pharrell Scarlett is an English professional footballer renowned for his skills as a forward. He currently plays for EFL League One club Portsmouth, where he is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Scarlett has shown tremendous promise from a young age, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts and scouts alike. Recognized for his prowess as a forward, Scarlett possesses the skills to create goal-scoring opportunities and has displayed a keen eye for finding the back of the net.

Currently, on loan at Portsmouth, Scarlett aims to gain valuable playing time and experience in a competitive environment, further honing his skills and developing as a professional footballer. With his determination, dedication, and natural talent, Scarlett has the potential to make a significant impact on the field and carve out a successful career.

Dane Scarlett of Tottenham reacts to a missed chance during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Dane Scarlett Net Worth and Salary

Dane Scarlett, a talented football player who currently represents Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, has achieved significant financial success with a reported net worth of £3 million. His weekly earnings amount to an impressive £12,000, which translates to an annual income of over $700,000 USD. His financial prosperity is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and remarkable talent in the field. As Dane continues to develop and make strides in his career, his net worth is poised to grow further. With his skills and potential, he has the potential to achieve even greater financial success in the future.

Dane Scarlett Club Career

Dane Scarlett was a valuable member of the Tottenham Hotspur Under-18s team during the 2019-20 season, but his season was cut short due to a knee injury. During the 2020-21 season, he displayed his immense capabilities, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just eight games. He made his debut for Tottenham in the Europa League match against Ludogorets Razgrad on 26 November, replacing Lucas Moura as a substitute.

At the age of 16 years and 247 days, Scarlett became the youngest player to appear in a senior competitive match for Tottenham, surpassing the previous record held by John Bostock. On 12 January 2021, Scarlett scored five goals for the Under-18 team in a 6-2 victory against Newport County in the FA Youth Cup. Dane Scarlett made his Premier League debut as a late substitute against West Bromwich Albion on 7 February 2021.

Dane Scarlett of Tottenham Hotspur has a net worth of £18 million. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

He signed his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur on 28 March 2021 and made his first start for the club on 19 August 2021 in the UEFA Europa Conference League against F.C. Paços de Ferreira. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Scarlett extended his contract with Tottenham, committing to the club until 2026.

On 27 July 2022, Scarlett embarked on a loan move to League One side Portsmouth for the 2022-23 season. He made his debut for the club on 5 August 2022 and scored his first professional goal in a 1-0 win over Port Vale on 27 August. Scarlett’s journey in football has been characterized by impressive performances, records, and promising prospects.

Dane Scarlett International Career

Dane Scarlett, born in England, has had the opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage. In August 2019, he made his sole appearance for the England national under-16 football team, making a memorable impact by scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory against Denmark. In September 2021, he earned his debut for the England U19s and scored twice in a group-stage match against Italy.

On 17 June 2022, he received a call-up to the squad for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. On 21 September 2022, he made his debut for the England U20 team as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Chile. On 10 May 2023, he was included in the England squad for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. His international career is marked by notable achievements and significant contributions to the England youth teams. His involvement in international football serves as a testament to his talent and the bright future that lies ahead.

Dane Scarlett of England reacts during the International Friendly between England U20s and Germany U20s. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Dane Scarlett Family

Dane Scarlett has managed to keep his personal life and family matters private, despite his growing prominence as a professional footballer. This has left a gap in our understanding of his familial background, as personal details about his parents remain undisclosed to the public.

Dane Scarlett Girlfriend

Dane Scarlett has chosen to keep his personal life private and prioritizes his football career over romantic relationships. He is committed to honing his skills and achieving success in his chosen field, placing relationships on the back burner for the time being.

Dane Scarlett Sponsors and Endorsements

Dane Scarlett does not currently have any known sponsorship agreements or public endorsements. It can be assumed that his professional career does not involve significant sponsorships or endorsements, but further updates or announcements may provide more insight into potential partnerships.

Dane Scarlett of Tottenham Hotspur is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Dane Scarlett Cars and Tattoos

Dane Scarlett’s car collection and tattoo presence remain uncertain, and it is best to rely on official announcements or direct statements from the player himself for accurate information. There is no evidence of Dane having any tattoos, and there is no public information or statements regarding his inked body art.

