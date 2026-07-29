London City Lionesses Sign Spain Midfielder Daniela Arques From Sporting Clube de Portugal on Three Year Deal

London City Lionesses have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Daniela Arques from Sporting Clube de Portugal on a three-year contract, securing promising young talent following her productive Portuguese campaign.

Welcome to London City, Daniela Arques 🩵



The Spanish youth international midfielder, who has played her club football in Spain and Portugal, has penned a three-year deal.



🔗 https://t.co/vmV0qy13L3 pic.twitter.com/1P5vEzaR5o — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) July 29, 2026

The 20-year-old midfielder arrives with impressive European football credentials despite her youthful profile, establishing herself as regular Sporting performer across 32 appearances whilst contributing three assists during her inaugural Portuguese season.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London City Lionesses have completed the signing of Spanish youth international Daniela Arques from Sporting CP, subject to international clearance.



The midfielder has signed a three-year contract.🇪🇸✍️ pic.twitter.com/pXhqMeZLL5 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 29, 2026

Arques brings genuine elite-level development pedigree through her Spanish career progression from SMX Athletic Club de Murcia through Alhama CF before competing within Spain’s top flight with Levante UD. Her transition to Sporting in July 2025 demonstrates proven adaptability across different competitive environments whilst establishing foundation for her anticipated London City contribution during her Women’s Super League debut.

Youth International Champion Brings Tournament Success Mentality

Arques established herself as genuine prospect through consecutive UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship victories in 2024 and 2025, becoming one of only a handful of players claiming back-to-back titles across consecutive years. Her youth international success combined with UEFA U16 Development Tournament triumph in 2022 suggests proven capability competing at elite youth levels whilst demonstrating sustained progression through developmental pathways.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London City Lionesses are close to signing Spanish midfielder Daniela Arques from Sporting CP, as @GrinanMarta reported.



The 20-year-old is expected to undergo a medical next week before completing the move. 🇪🇸✍️ pic.twitter.com/pT36LITynw — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 25, 2026

That impressive tournament pedigree combined with senior experience across multiple European leagues establishes her as genuine prospect entering prime development years.

Young Talent Expresses Genuine WSL Championship Excitement

Arques articulated authentic enthusiasm regarding her London City opportunity, specifically highlighting the Women’s Super League as brilliant opportunity supporting her personal and professional development. Her language suggests genuine excitement regarding elite competition rather than viewing the move as simply career progression, indicating confidence in her capability to compete meaningfully within championship-level structures.

London City Lionesses have signed Spanish youth international Daniela Arques from Sporting CP!



The club have revealed she has signed a three-year deal ✍️#LondonCityLionesses #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/AevZ1LZgQp — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) July 29, 2026

The midfielder’s emphasis upon learning from experienced teammates combined with eagerness regarding Bromley supporter atmosphere suggests appropriate mentality for managing elite-level demands whilst demonstrating genuine appreciation for institutional culture.

Se expande la legión española del London City Lionesses:



🇪🇸 Elene Lete

🇪🇸 María Pérez

🇪🇸 Lucía Corrales

🇪🇸 Jana Fernàndez

🇪🇸 Alexia Putellas

🇪🇸 Mapi León

🇪🇸 DANIELA ARQUES



La 'selección española' de la #BarclaysWSL. 😅🦁🩵 pic.twitter.com/dotPTQJ2tb — Mundo Pelota (@mundopelotanet) July 29, 2026

This signing feels strategically important for London City’s attacking development. Arques arrives with proven European football experience combined with demonstrated youth international success, suggesting genuine prospect capable of sustained contribution throughout her prime years. Her three year commitment reflects London City’s confidence in her potential whilst providing optimal runway for her anticipated Women’s Super League integration and competitive progression.

Also read: Leah Davidson Departs Melbourne City After Six Years Championship Success as Midfielder Joins Charlton Athletic