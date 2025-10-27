ManCity Dragon
Daniela Machado: Joao Cancelo Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family
Daniela Machado is a social media influencer and is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best full-backs in the world Joao Cancelo
Macado comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester City’s star full-back Joao Cancelo. The couple dated more than 5 years and they were engaged in 2021. Her partner is now a part of the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.
Daniela Machado and Joao Concelo Families
Daniela Machado was born on May 13 1996, in Portugal, to her parents, Ruben Machado and Maria. She has two young siblings, Jose and Jesus. She shares pictures of her siblings on her Instagram stories.
Joao Cancelo was born on 27 May 1994 in Barreiro, Portugal to her mother Filomena Cancelo. He has a younger sibling as well. He is a professional footballer who played for multiple clubs including the Manchester United.
Daniela Machado husband Joao Concelo
Born in Barreiro, Joao Cancelo started playing football with the local club Barreirense. He joined Benfica’s youth system in 2007 at the age of just 13 as a full back.
After coming through Benfica’s youth academy, Cancelo began playing for the club’s reserve side in 2012. He was loaned to La Liga club Valencia during the 2014-15 season.
After a few good seasons in Spain, he was signed by Italian giants Juventus, who landed him in 2018 for a fee of $45 million, where he won the league and Supercoppa Italia in his first season.
In 2019 he was signed by Manchester City for €65 million. Since then, he has won a Premier League title and a league cup and has played a significant role in Manchester City reaching their first UEFA Champions League Final.
Cancelo made his senior debut for Portugal in 2016 and was chosen for the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals, which he won with his country.
Daniela Machado and Joao Cancelo Kids
Daniela and Joao have been in a long term relationship. The two started dating around 2011 and since then have been a constant. However, they are not married yet. They recently got engaged last year.
The couple has a beautiful daughter named Alicia Cancelo, born on December 24, 2019. The three look adorable together. No information regarding their marriage has been disclosed yet. They have been partner for years and lead a happy life together.
Daniela Machado Profession, Career, Net Worth
Daniela Machado is a social media model and influencer, and apart from that, she is a homemaker. She has done her primary education at Astoria International School and moved to Lisbon Design School to learn Fashion Designing.
She has around 70k followers on Instagram, and The couple’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $55 million and most of these come from her partner’s football earnings.
Read More on Football:
Dragon Feeds
Zack Steffen Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Zack Steffen is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for Colorado Rapids and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Since joining Manchester City in 2019, Zack Steffen has been on a different level. He is now a member of the Colorado Rapids team which competes in the Major League Soccer. He was once shipped to a one-season loan move to F. Düsseldorf, but after failing to cement his spot with the German team, he returned to the Etihad.
Prior to this, Zack Steffen played with several American teams. He has gathered a significant sum through professional contracts as well. Follow along to learn more about Zack Steffen.
Zack Steffen’s net worth and salary
Zack Steffen has been playing senior-level football since 2015. In the past six years, he has played with some of the biggest clubs in America and recently, he has been involved with one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Thus, his salary has also increased significantly in the spell. Currently, he is earning £832,000 at the Major League Soccer . After crunching the numbers, we have found out that his net worth is $15 million. His value has not increased, but his net worth has reached a new milestone.
Zack Steffen Club Career
Zack Steffen started playing football at the age of five for the local rec league side, West Bradford Youth Athletics. Surprisingly he started as a central defender. But after failing to make the cut as a defender, he transformed himself into a shot-stopper.
Zack Steffen started his senior career with SC Freiberg II in 2015. After one year, he moved to Columbus Crew SC, where he played from 2016 to 2019. The highlight of his career is the 2017/18 MLS season when he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and got a spot in the MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star team.
After his impressive spell with the Columbus Crew, Steffen was spotted by Manchester City, who signed him by splashing a whopping $7 million. Later, his former club revealed that Steffen’s sale was the largest in club history. He also brought in the highest amount of money for an MLS goalkeeper.
After signing for City, he was shipped to a one-season spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he appeared for only 18 teams. He returned to City in 2020 and has remained the second-choice goalkeeper. He has shown impressive spells in this season’s FA Cup tournament, which might prompt Pep Guardiola to give him more chances in the future. For the 2024 season, he moved to Colorado Rapids and joined the Major League Soccer.
Zack Steffen International career
Zack Steffen played in the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup as the starting goalkeeper for the United States U-20 side. He even gave an impressive performance in the round of 16 of the 2015 U-20 World Cup, where he saved a penalty kick against Colombia to push his nation to the next level.
Even though Steffen received his first senior call-up on May 16, 2016, he didn’t appear at that time. Later on, in January 2018, he made his first appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since then, the American shot-stopper has made 28 appearances for his country. He was part of the team that won the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League.
Zack Steffen Family
Zack Steffen was born on April 2 1995, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the United States, to William Steffen and Stefanie Steffen. There is not much information available on the internet about his parents. He has four siblings: two sisters and two brothers.
His sister Katy played college softball at Penn State University’s Brandywine campus, and Lexy played collegiate soccer at West Chester University. We are looking for more information about his childhood and early life. So stay tuned to read more updated data.
Zack Steffen Girlfriend – Liza Carey
Zack Steffen has a girlfriend named Liza Carey. The American beauty was born on February 22, 1996. She has two bachelor’s degrees: one in Business administration and management from San Diego State University and another in communications from Ohio State University.
Liza taught students at Lemon. She has worked as an administrator at Free People and a front work area chief at LA Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.
Zack Steffen Sponsorship and Endorsement
Zack Steffen has a sponsorship deal with Nike. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed several products of the brand through his posts.
Zack Steffen Car and Tattoo
Zack Steffen has tattooed the phrase: forever my family on his rib cage, reflecting his love for his family. We currently don’t have any information about Zack Steffen’s car.
Zack Steffen Social Media
Zack Steffen is active on all three major social media platforms. He posts pictures of his family. The youngster also shares snippets from his football matches.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Cole Palmer – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Cole Palmer is an English professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea in this article, we will see more about Cole Palmer’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Cole Jermaine Palmer famously called Cole Palmer moved all the way up to the senior squad of Chelsea. He has also represented England at the youth level. The young midfielder is guaranteed to shine under one of the best coaches Pep Guardiola like many other young talents.
The young player has just accounted for 86 minutes in his first 6 appearances for the League matches in the 2022/23 season. He has played more than 70 matches for Chelsea while scoring 38 goals. He continues to be the best player for the club. While we know his abilities on the pitch, in this blog we will get to know more about the player’s bio in detail.
Cole Palmer’s Net Worth and Salary
Palmer is an exciting footballer and has been in the spotlight in recent times after making his debut for the team. Cole Palmer is estimated to have a net worth of £11 million. Transfermarkt has valued the market value of Palmer at around €28 million. He has been a prolific player and earns $6 Million every year. Cole Palmer’s value has increased over the years.
Cole Palmer Club Career
Cole was a huge fan of the club and joined the youth academy of City when he was 8. He progressed through every group and became the captain of the U18 squad in the 2019/20 season. He was then promoted to Pep Guardiola’s first team.
In September 2020, he made his first professional debut for the club against Burnley in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. A year later in September 2021, he scored his goal for the club against League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup which resulted in a 6-1 win for City.
On October 16, he made his Premier League appearance against Burnley, and on the same night, he went on to score a hat trick for the U23 side. Three days later, he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal against Club Brugge in a 5-1 win. He scored on his FA Cup debut against League Two side Swindon Town on January 7, 2022. He has a great track record for Chelsea scoring over 40 goals in just 75 matches. The youngster will be the key for the team in the coming seasons.
Cole Palmer International Career
Cole is yet to represent the England national team at the senior level but with his abilities and skills, he might receive the call-up for the senior team anytime soon. He represented the England U17 team at the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship tournament.
In August 2021, he got a chance to represent the U21 England team for the U21 Euro Qualifying match. He debuted for the U21 side and the match resulted in a 2-0 win over Kosovo in which he scored a goal.
Cole Palmer’s Family and Personal Life
Cole currently lives with his parents at their home. He was born on 6 May 2002 in Wythenshawe, England but is of Kittitian descent through his father. His mother is Janet Palmer and his father’s name is still unknown. Both parents were so supportive of Cole and allowed him to follow his footballing passion.
Cole Palmer Girlfriend
The young good-looking English player surprisingly single doesn’t have a girlfriend and is currently single. As he uses his chances so well whenever he gets it in football, girls use the chance as he might not be single for so long. It is reported that he was in a relationship with the influencer Connie Grace.
Cole Palmer Endorsements and Sponsorships
Cole is a young player and has a long way to go and has high hopes to break some of the great records set by some Legends of the game. Cole has Nike as his primary boot sponsor. As a part of the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has endorsed the fashion clothing company boohooMAN on his social media account.
Cole Palmer Cars and Tattoos
Cole has some fancy cars in his garage despite being so young. One of them includes a black Mercedes. He is a fan of automobiles and in the future, he might even buy some garages just to park his cars. Unlike many footballers, Palmer does not prefer to ink his skin. He is younger, so might even ink some good tattoos later down the time.
Read more:
Barcelona
Who Is Sara Arfaoui? Meet the Wife of Ilkay Gundogan
In this article, we will discuss about Ilkay Gundogan and his wife Sarah Arfaoui. Gundogan is a professional footballer who has represented the Germany national fc.
Sara Arfaoui Biography
Sara Arfaoui is majorly known as the stunning girlfriend of Ilkay Gundogan. The duo recently revealed their relationship on Instagram. Ilkay had a long-term relationship with ex-girlfriend Sila Sahin. The German footballer is very secretive about his personal life and doesn’t like to share much information online and in the public media. So, she kept her love life with Sara secret until a picture of the duo surfaced from Sara’s Instagram account.
Gundogan’s break-up with his previous girlfriend came as a shock to his fans. They were inseparable for a long time, and therefore the event might have made a massive impact on the Manchester City midfielder’s personal life. But, we are rejoiced to see that the footballer is over the heartbreak and has already initiated the next chapter of his love life.
Sara Arfaoui boyfriend Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. After a successful spell in Borussia Dortmund, the German star joined Manchester City and has been fabulous since. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the midfielder has developed some unique qualities. Along with his extraordinary passing abilities, he also has a top-notch vision for the goal and often finds the net. In the 2020/21 season, the German star gave one of the best spells and guided Pep Guardiola’s team to another Premier League victory. He won his first Champions League after defeating Inter Milan in the finals in June 2023. Reports suggest that, the German International is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer on a three-year deal.
Sara Arfaoui Childhood and Family
Sara was brought into the world on July 16, 1995, by her French parents. The stunning model was born in France, but her parents moved to Italy when she was very young. Since then, Sara has stayed in Italy and has Italian citizenship. Sara has been very secretive about her family and childhood. Even though she is currently in the glamorous world, she has chosen not to disclose the identity of her father and mother to the public media. For the same reason, we couldn’t find out whether she has siblings or not. But we will keep searching, so stay tuned!
Sara Arfaoui Education
After moving to Italy, Sara completed her high school graduation from a local institution. But, we couldn’t extract any information about whether she attended university. She might have entered the modelling industry at a very young age as she was always passionate about the glamorous world, but we couldn’t verify the fact.
Sara Arfaoui career
Sara is a professional model. She rose to fame for her incredible projects. She has already worked with some big brands and is currently making it big in the glamour world. However, she hasn’t limited herself only to one industry.
Sara is very active in the Italian T.V. space. She has already appeared in some famous T.V. shows, one of them being Princes and Princesses of Love on W9. She had to perform a seduction act in front of a male candidate due to the show’s setup. However, she excelled in her job and won that season’s Princess title. She is also a T.V. presenter and hosted several reality shows.
Sara also has a fabulous social media presence. She currently has 652k followers on her Instagram page. So, she could take the influencer role later on in her career and make money using her social media presence.
Sara Arfaoui and Ilkay Gundogan’s relationship
Sara and Gundogan started dating each other in early 2021. We are uncertain where they met and how the love story began. The couple has chosen to maintain secrecy and didn’t reveal that they were seeing each other for a long time. Sara was the first to break the silence. She posted a photo with Gundogan in August last year on her Instagram page. Later the Manchester City footballer followed suit and posted a photo on her own Instagram handle. It is also reported that the couple married in 2022. They were blessed with their first child Kais, a son, in 2023.
Sara Arfaoui Social Media
Sara is very active on Instagram and mostly posts pictures of herself. Even after making the relationship public, she hasn’t shared many photos with Gundogan. The duo lives in different countries and might not get a truckload of time together. That could be a reason why many lovely moments haven’t found a way to their social media pages. Sara also posts updates about her T.V. shows and some photos from her appearances.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”