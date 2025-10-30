Google News
Michela Persico – Daniele Rugani Girlfriend, her Family and more
Michela Persico is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Daniele Rugani. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Michela has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter who has been associated with Radio Number One. Well, Michela and Rugani were first seen kissing each other in an interview after Italy’s win. You can say fate brought them together. She is 3 years older than her sweetheart, but that has never ruined their beautiful relationship.
In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it ended. Daniele Rugani made his Juventus debut back in 2013, and he has been playing for the Old Lady ever since.
The Juve defence is led by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, so the 26-year-old defender found it challenging to make an impression. However, we think that you are here to learn more about Rugani’s fiance and not about Rugani’s professional background. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Michela Persico Childhood and Family
Michela was born on March 26, 1991, in Italy; hence, she is Italian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education.
We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Daniele Rugani.
Michela Persico Education
Michela went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Bergamo.
Michela Persico Career
Michela started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The Italian beauty competed in a number of competitions, including Miss Padania and Miss Wella Professionals Lombardia. Even “Veline 2012” featured her in an episode.
After learning her true potential Michela changed her career to television host. Since that time, Michela Persico has worked as a TV personality and a sports journalist in Italy. She served as the Match of the Day host in Italian. Due to her field knowledge and hard work, she climbed the corp[orate ladder rapidly.
She has worked with major TV channels in Italy. She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities due to her conversational techniques. She has interviewed some famous players.
Michela Persico Net Worth
Michela has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.
Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani Relationship
The lovely Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani have been together for a while. In 2016, they began going on dates, and they have been together ever then. Since they are both tennis enthusiasts, the couple first connected at a tennis match in Italy.
They kept their relationship out of the public eye for a while, but Michela being a football journalist and Rugani being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public. The duo have been more open about their bond in recent times.
After several years of dating, Rugani finally proposed to her girlfriend and she is now his fiancee. They currently live together and are planning to get married. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.
Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani Children
The duo has one child together. In 2020, Michela gave birth to Rugani’s first son. Their son is Tommaso. The couple didn’t reveal their child’s name for a long time, but it was revealed later. Michela’s Instagram handle also confirmed their son’s name.
Michela Persico Social media
Michela is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. Being the host of a radio channel, she has a huge fanbase and enjoys 2 million followers on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and son. Occasionally she posts snaps of her alluring bikini body as she loves to spend time on the beach. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis, born on January 30, 2002, is a talented English professional footballer known for his skills as a centre-back and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harwood-Bellis’s impressive performances and consistent growth have earned him recognition, and in June 2023, he was named to the England squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. As a young and promising talent, Harwood-Bellis has a bright future ahead in both club and international football.
He currently plays for Southampton one of the top clubs in English football. Harwood-Bellis began his football journey at the age of six with Manchester City and progressed through their youth academy.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Net Worth and Salary
Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a gifted football player for Southampton earns £27,000 per week, or £1,404,000 per year. With a solid net worth of £4 million Taylor has clearly benefited financially from his performance on the pitch. His market value is €22.00m. His new contract will be available for another 2 seasons.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Club Career
In 2019, Harwood-Bellis formed a strong partnership with Eric Garcia at the heart of Manchester City’s youth team defence, which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup. He was called up to the senior team as a result of his strong performances, and on September 24, 2019, he faced Preston North End in his first-ever professional game.
Later on in the year, on December 11, Harwood-Bellis made his debut in a European competition when he entered the game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage as a substitute. In a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale on January 4, 2020, he also netted his first goal for Manchester City. He extended his contract by four years in December 2020, ensuring his employment with the team through the year 2024. He moved to the Southampton club in 2014.
Additionally, Harwood-Bellis has benefited from stints on loans. He joined Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2021 for the balance of the campaign. In June 2021, he made a season-long loan to Belgian First Division A team Anderlecht. Harwood-Bellis signed a loan agreement with Stoke City in January 2022, staying there for the 2021–2022 campaign. He made 24 appearances while playing frequently for Stoke City, who finished the season in the 14th spot.
Harwood-Bellis joined Burnley on loan for the 2022–23 campaign as he continued to progress. He scored his first goal for the team during his loan period in a draw with Preston North End. He returned to Manchester City after the loan was over.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis International Career
Harwood-Bellis has represented England. He not only led the under-17 squad to victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, but he also scored a goal. In October 2020, he made his under-20 debut, and in August 2021, he got his first call-up to the England under-21 squad. He made his under-21 team debut against Kosovo U21s in a 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Family
On January 30, 2002, in Stockport, England, the gifted football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis entered the world. His parents’ identities are unknown, but he had a close relationship with his late grandfather, who surely had a significant impact on his life. Remarkably, Taylor has a basketball-proficient twin sister named Rebecca Harwood-Bellis. Despite the age difference, Rebecca bravely handled the stress of competing against colleagues who were considerably older than her, displaying her tenacity and fortitude.
Taylor Harwood Bellis’s Girlfriend
Taylor is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Sponsors and Endorsements
The outstanding football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a sponsor for the illustrious apparel company Nike. He wears Nike clothing and accessories on the pitch, demonstrating their better performance and quality.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Cars and Tattoos
The talented football player Taylor Harwood-Bellis presents a blank canvas without any tattoos, allowing his performance on the field to take center stage. Fans are curious about the attractive vehicle that this excellent athlete drives off the pitch because little information is available about his choice of wheels.
Who Is Zoe Cristofoli? Meet The Girlfriend Of Theo Hernandez
Zoe Cristofoli is famous for being the girlfriend of former AC Milan star Theo Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Zoe had to fight for everything she has achieved in her life. She didn’t let her background and condition dictate her life and took charge of her career. Starting with a lot of low paying jobs, she gradually built her empire. She is a successful entrepreneur and influencer.
Zoe is the girlfriend of French footballer Theo Hernandez. She didn’t let Theo get close to her very easily. However, the duo eventually formed a great bond over the years. They have won the test of time. Her partner plays as a left-back for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and has achieved so much in his career.
Theo makes the headlines in national and international media numerous times due to his incredible performances for AC Milan. However, his love life is still a mystery to fans. Many have misconceptions about his relationship. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the girlfriend of Theo Hernandez that can probably answer all the questions.
Zoe Cristofoli Childhood and Family
Zoe was born on February 17, 1983. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. Her father and mother got divorced when she was very young. She doesn’t want to talk about the incident. Furthermore, she hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Her mother raised her. Zoe has disclosed that she has a great relationship with her. Our report suggests that her father is also making a great effort in working their relationship out. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data.
Zoe Cristofoli Education
Zoe spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Italy. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. We believe she started working at an early age, and that’s why she might have skipped college education.
Zoe Cristofoli career
Zoe started her career doing a lot of low paying jobs. She even worked as a babysitter, waitress and even mechanic of motorcycles. Eventually, it all paid out when she got her big break. Currently, she owns a Tattoo parlour in Italy. It was a childhood dream as she is very passionate about tattoos.
Zoe is also a model, Instagram influencer and fashion blogger. She doesn’t like the ‘influencer’ word. However, considering the vast follower base on the social media platform, she has a significant influence on her community.
Zoe was also featured in Italian singer Omar Pedrini’s music video in 2017. She was passionate about the field also as she worked as a DJ for a period.
Zoe Cristofoli Net Worth
Zoe’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She has accumulated a lot of money through her various ventures. Currently, she has her own business and a stable source of income. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know her exact earnings.
Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez relationship
Theo Hernandez met his girlfriend through a mutual friend. They had dinner together in June 2020. When the Italian footballer laid eyes on her, he felt something very unique. He knew he had to attempt to make his feelings clear to her. However, after sending several texts through Instagram, she didn’t reply. Theo continued his attempt and finally convinced her for a dinner date. They started going out together and learned many interesting facts about each other. After a few months of dating, they moved into a live-in-relationship. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They haven’t taken the big decision of tying the knot. However, they have enough time in their hands, considering they are very young.
Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez Children
Zoe and Theo have two beautiful kids. They announced the arrival of their children on Instagram. They were blessed with a a son Theo Junior, in April 2022, and a daughter named Cloé, in April 2025.
Zoe Cristofoli Social media
Zoe is very active on Instagram. She currently has 1m followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband. From her Insta photos, it is evident that she enjoys spending quality time with her family. Zoe is a jovial girl and she is an absolute extrovert .
Who Is Sophia Weber? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kai Havertz
Sophia Weber is a German model and blogger. She is famous for being the husband of German football player Kai Havertz. Let us see about the relationship between the couple.
Sophia Weber Biography
Weber is the stunning girlfriend of Kai Havertz. The couple knew each other for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. Sophia has been a steady supporter of her husband and has shown massive commitment to the relationship.
Kai Havertz has become a household name for Chelsea supporters after the heroics in the Champions League final. The German star is currently one of the most important players for Thomas Tuchel. This season the Blues have gone through many ups and downs due to the injury of several star players. Kai, however, has been the saviour of the team. He has played in a lot of attacking positions lately as a cover.
There is a separate fanbase for the former Bay. Leverkusen star. However, there is very little information available online on his beautiful wife – Sophia Weber. Today, we will take a sneak peek into the life of the German model. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sophia Weber Childhood and Family
Sophia was brought into the world on March 28, 1999, by her German parents. The stunning model doesn’t like to share much information about her private life online and hasn’t disclosed any information about the identity of her father and mother. We could not track down what type of jobs they did and how they raised Sophia. In addition, we still don’t know whether she has a sibling or not. But, we’re not stopping our hunt. So come back later to the article to read updated details about her childhood and family.
Sophia Weber Education
Sophia graduated high school from a local institution. However, we couldn’t verify whether she attended university after that or went straight to the glamour world. She was passionate about modelling from a young age, so she might have started her journey after graduation.
Sophia Weber career
Kai Havert’z girlfriend chose to model a career path. She was passionate about the glamour world and decided to become part of that. She started her career in Germany. However, after Kai moved to Chelsea, she moved to London. She collaborated with famous clothing and merchandise brands for TV commercials. Her beautiful looks and alluring photoshoots have earned him quite a fanbase. Her career has shifted cities, but her determination is still top-notch, and she is on track to make it big in the modelling industry.
Sophia Weber’s husband, Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz rose to fame after a breakthrough season with Bayer Leverkusen. In the span of only four years, the German star became one of the best players for the German side and a top midfield star for the Bundesliga side. He bagged 18 and 20 goals in his last two seasons, which is emphatic margins for any midfielder. Soon enough, the big players started keeping a tab on him. Chelsea won the transfer race and completed his signature in 2020.
His first season in England came considering his productivity ratio. However, he netted the most important goal of the season that has gone down in the club’s history books. After helping the Blues win the Champions League, he gave some stunning performances at the beginning of the season. However, soon injuries started happening in the West London team’s squad, and he had to take up several new roles, which might have decreased his influence.
As per reports, Arsenal are reported to sign the German Forward for an agreed fee of 65 million pounds in June 2023.
Sophia Weber and Kai Havertz’s relationship
Sophia and Kai are from the same locality. They grew up together and have known each other for a long time. We are not sure from what point they started dating. But, they have endured cracks in their relationship several times before. But after 2018, the pair have remained inseparable. They are currently living together in London. We don’t know when Kai is going to propose to her, but considering the trajectory their love life is currently going, they could soon announce the happy news. As per the player’s priority, the couple is set to have some more time together in London. They tied the knot in 2024 and the pictures were shared on their Instagram.
Sophia Weber and Kai Havertz Children
Sophia and Kai don’t have any children to this date. However, the duo currently owns two beautiful dogs that are part of their small family.
Sophia Weber Social media
Sophie Weber is a model and she has a verified Instagram account. She has 500k followers and posts a lot of pictures. Her modeling shoots, wedding pictures, couple pictures, and a lot more are available. She also shares pictures of her child. Kai Havertz also has an Instagram account where he posts pictures with Sophia. The duo posts beautiful images from their vacation times and sometimes posts adorable photos with their two dogs. You can check the pics on Kai Havertz’s official Instagram account – @kaihavertz29.
