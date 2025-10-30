Michela Persico – Daniele Rugani Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Michela Persico is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Daniele Rugani. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Michela has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter who has been associated with Radio Number One. Well, Michela and Rugani were first seen kissing each other in an interview after Italy’s win. You can say fate brought them together. She is 3 years older than her sweetheart, but that has never ruined their beautiful relationship.

In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it ended. Daniele Rugani made his Juventus debut back in 2013, and he has been playing for the Old Lady ever since.

The Juve defence is led by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, so the 26-year-old defender found it challenging to make an impression. However, we think that you are here to learn more about Rugani’s fiance and not about Rugani’s professional background. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Michela Persico Childhood and Family

Michela was born on March 26, 1991, in Italy; hence, she is Italian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

Michela was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education.

Michela Persico Education

Michela went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Bergamo.

Michela Persico Career

Michela started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The Italian beauty competed in a number of competitions, including Miss Padania and Miss Wella Professionals Lombardia. Even “Veline 2012” featured her in an episode.

Michela is currently a TV host. (Credit: Instagram)

After learning her true potential Michela changed her career to television host. Since that time, Michela Persico has worked as a TV personality and a sports journalist in Italy. She served as the Match of the Day host in Italian. Due to her field knowledge and hard work, she climbed the corp[orate ladder rapidly.

She has worked with major TV channels in Italy. She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities due to her conversational techniques. She has interviewed some famous players.

Michela Persico Net Worth

Michela has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani Relationship

The lovely Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani have been together for a while. In 2016, they began going on dates, and they have been together ever then. Since they are both tennis enthusiasts, the couple first connected at a tennis match in Italy.

Daniele Rugani met his girlfriend in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

They kept their relationship out of the public eye for a while, but Michela being a football journalist and Rugani being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public. The duo have been more open about their bond in recent times.

After several years of dating, Rugani finally proposed to her girlfriend and she is now his fiancee. They currently live together and are planning to get married. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.

Michela Persico and Daniele Rugani Children

The duo has one child together. In 2020, Michela gave birth to Rugani’s first son. Their son is Tommaso. The couple didn’t reveal their child’s name for a long time, but it was revealed later. Michela’s Instagram handle also confirmed their son’s name.

Daniele Rugani with his girlfriend and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Michela Persico Social media

Michela is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. Being the host of a radio channel, she has a huge fanbase and enjoys 2 million followers on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and son. Occasionally she posts snaps of her alluring bikini body as she loves to spend time on the beach. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

Michela has a large social media fanbase. (Credit: Instagram)

