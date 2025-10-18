Google News
Jessica Widenby – Danilo Pereira Wife, her Family and more
Jessica Widenby is famous for being the wife of Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jessica is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Danilo Pereira for quite some time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Danilo Pereira.
With Porto, Danilo has won the Primeira Liga twice, and in 2016, he and Portugal won the UEFA European Championship. He signed a loan agreement to join PSG in 2020, and ever since, the Parisians have regularly started him. Although his job merits more examination, we choose to concentrate more on his personal life and learn more about his wife.
Jessica Widenby Childhood and Family
Jessica was born on September 6, 1991. She was born in Sweden but later moved to Paris with her husband. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye.
She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging.
However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Danilo Pereira.
Jessica Widenby Education
Jessica spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Sweden. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. Right after completing high school, she moved with her husband. We are looking for more information on her further studies and will update the article as soon as we find it.
Jessica Widenby Career
Jessica’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. We believe the Swedish beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother.
The duo has three children with whom Jessica spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Jessica is also a huge supporter of her husband. She attends the matches at the atrium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Danilo maintain a cheerful and calm mental state. Her husband is a member of the club, Al-Ittihad.
Jessica Widenby Net Worth
Jessica’s net worth is currently under review and it is not revealed to the public. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Jessica’s husband Danilo makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for all the family’s needs and wants.
Jessica Widenby and Danilo Pereira Relationship
Danilo Pereira met with his wife while he was playing for Parma. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.
From the beginning of their relationship, they were pretty committed and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, the Portuguese defender proposed to his wife to which he received a favourable reply. They got married in June 2019. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now.
Jessica Widenby and Danilo Pereira Children
Jessica and Danilo are proud parents of three children. Jessica gave birth to Keyla Danilo, Danilo’s first child, in 2015. Daughter Kiara Danilo, the couple’s second child, was born in 2017.
Jessica gave birth to Danilo’s third kid in 2020 after becoming pregnant for the third time, but they haven’t said what the baby’s gender is.
Jessica Widenby Social media
Jessica is not a big fan of social media as she is an introverted gir. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private and doesn’t accept everyones request.
Amy Fletcher – James Milner Wife, her Family and more
Amy Fletcher is famous for being the wife of former Liverpool star James Milner. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Amy Fletcher has achieved incredible feats in the acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Amy Fletcher is a proud, actress, and mother. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Liverpool star James Milner over the years.
James Milner has been one of the most crucial and reliable players for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. The Englishman is going strong despite his ageing issues. The love and support he receives from his family make him even more motivated and keep him focused on the pitch. Let’s find out more about the beautiful wife of James Milner.
Amy Fletcher Childhood and Family
On 8 November 1978, Amy was born in York, North Yorkshire, England. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of James Milner.
Amy Fletcher Education
Amy Fletcher went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. She secured a bachelor’s degree from one of North Yorkshire universities.
Amy Fletcher Career
Amy is an actress by profession. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many films to work with famous directors. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big production houses. She has acted in a couple of films including Baby Blues (2002), Rough and Ready (2015) and A Mind of Her Own (2006).
Amy Fletcher Net Worth
Amy has a massive net worth, mostly from her successful acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made huge sacrifices to get to the position she is today. There is no information about Amy Fletcher’s salary and net worth .
Amy Fletcher and James Milner relationship
James Milner is in a long term relationship with his wife, Amy. The English beauty was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. After years of relationship, they tied the knot in 2007.
She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Amy Fletcher and James Milner Children
The duo has three beautiful children. They enjoy spending time with their children and often take them to outings. By supporting them in every way they want to make sure their children get a good foundation.
Amy Fletcher Social media
Amy is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Milner respects his wife’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either. The couple have restrained themselves from posting pictures of them and their kids.
Hamza Choudhury – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Hamza Choudhury is an English professional football player who currently plays for the Leicester City and here, we will see more about his net worth, nationality, endorsement, and more.
Hamza Choudhury is an English professional footballer who currently plays for Leicester City. He joined Watford on loan for 2022, making his debut with the option to make the move permanent. He made his debut in a 1-0 home win over Burnley and was praised by manager Rob Edwards. After the 2022 season, Hamza Choudhury he moved to Sheffield United before making a move to Leicester City.
The growing baller has been performing so well this season. We will get to know more about his background, career, net worth, girlfriend, and so in this article.
Hamza Choudhury Net worth, Salary
The English professional footballer signed a 4 year contract with Leicester City, with an annual average salary of £1,872,000. The current market value of the player is €5.00m. His current net worth is 3 million pounds as of 2026. The contract with the leading Premier League club might increase his net worth more in the future.
Hamza Choudhury Career
Hamza Choudhury’s club career began at Leicester City, where he joined the youth academy at the age of six. He progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the club in a League Cup match against Liverpool in September 2017.
Choudhury’s breakthrough season came in 2018-19, where he made 24 appearances in all competitions for Leicester City, including his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur. He also scored his first senior goal in a League Cup match against Fleetwood Town.
The following season, Choudhury established himself as a regular member of Leicester City’s squad, making 31 appearances in all competitions. He played a key role in Leicester’s run to the semi-finals of the League Cup, where they were eventually knocked out by Aston Villa.
Choudhury’s performances in midfield have earned him praise for his tough-tackling style and his ability to break up opposition attacks. He has also been praised for his work rate and his willingness to track back and help out defensively.
Overall, as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Hamza Choudhury has made over 60 appearances for Leicester City in all competitions, scoring two goals.
Hamza Choudhury Family
Hamza had both an Asian and Caribbean upbringing due to his parents, who hail from a middle-class background. His mother first married a Caribbean man before later marrying Dewan Murshid Chowdhury. Hamza remained with his mother Rafia, stepbrothers, and sister in the UK. The information about his father remains unknown.
Hamza Choudhury Girlfriend – Olivia Fountain
Olivia Fountain is the girlfriend of Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury. She was born and brought up in England and has worked hard to achieve her goal. Her supporting behaviour and caring attitude have made her an ideal partner for Choudhary, but they have had their share of ups and downs. Despite their long-term relationship, they have seen massive growth in their own professional lives.
Despite their similarities in their professional lives, the Leicester City youngster has the edge over his girlfriend, as he is on the rise in the team and could get a cemented position in the starting XI. There is little information available online about the beautiful lady she is dating currently.
Hamza Choudhury Sponsorship and Endorsement
The English professional footballer is currently also praised as a FIFA ambassador. This made him a role model for many Britain Asian football youths. With his talent and self-confidence, he might get many sponsorship and endorsements.
Hamza Choudhury Cars and Tattoos
The Englishman doesn’t have any ink on his skin as of 2025. He is not interested in tattoos. As he was raised as a Muslim he has no willingness to implant a tattoo on his skin. Choudhury has been spotted with a Mercedes on the streets of England. He owns a Benz A-Class. He also owns a couple of luxurious cars at his home.
Top 10 Best Italian Footballers of All Time
Italy has produced some of the biggest stars in football and here we learn about the top 10 best Italian footballers of all time.
10. Sandro Mazzola
Mazzola, an offensive midfielder, spent his whole career at Inter. He and his country won the Euros in 1968. Along with Helenio Herrera as a coach and great players like Luis Suarez, Mazzola helped establish Inter as the most successful club team of the 1960s. With them, he won four Serie A titles, including two in a row in 1965 and 1966. He scored twice against Real Madrid in the final to help Inter win the first continental championship in 1964.
Mazzola was dexterous, swift, and strategically astute. He also put in a lot of defensive effort. Herrera eventually promoted him to the position of right forward. He has 70 caps for Italy and has 22 goals. After winning the Euros, the Italians had high hopes for the 1970 World Cup. They did fantastically well all the way to the final. Valcareggi alternated between Gianni and Mazzola, with the latter regularly filling in for the former. With a 4-1 victory, Brazil emerged victorious. Mazzola served as the club’s captain from 1970 until his retirement in 1977.
9. Francesco Totti
During his 26-year reign in Rome, Francesco was the first one-club guy and became the essence of Roma. Despite being a brilliant enough player to have been a part of a stronger team than Roma, Totti is one of the most illustrious players in history. He turned down Real Madrid’s offer, and his name will go down in Rome’s football history. Totti is noted for his offensive versatility.
He was recognised for his superb vision and ball control and could play anywhere from the front line to number 10 or even farther down the field. His ability to influence play in midfield is a result of his passing range, vision, and finishing abilities. He was an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2000 and 2004 campaigns, as well as the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.
After nearly guiding his team to victory in 2000, they were defeated in the final by France 2-1, and he was forced to endure a miserable World Cup in 2002 until ultimately winning in 2006. Italy beat France 5-3 with Luca Toni in the final, as the two teams teamed up to assault the final. Following his retirement, he became Roma’s club director.
8. Fabio Cannavaro
In a one-on-one situation, Fabio Cannavaro was one of the most difficult players to beat. His physical presence was only equaled by his timing and anticipation while tackling, which made him the finest defender of his generation and saw him play for many of Europe’s top teams.
He was a key figure in Parma’s 1999 UEFA Cup victory, as well as Real Madrid’s two La Liga crowns and Italy’s 2006 World Cup victory. Many people in the game, as well as spectators, admired his calmness under pressure. This all-around performance propelled him to the top of his generation’s defensive ranks, earning him the 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year title — the first and only time a defender has won the coveted accolade.
7. Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo was a wizard with the ball at his feet and was one of the finest midfield conductors of his period. He had near-perfect technique and could choose a pass across the pitch with ease. His ability to hit the ball with tremendous curve and flare earned him a spot on the highlight reel for fans.
Pirlo was capable of incredible free kicks, cheeky panenka penalties, and outrageous stepovers. It was because of these abilities that he became a star for both AC Milan and Juventus, earning six Serie A titles and three Player of the Year awards throughout his career. Pirlo also won the 2006 World Cup, meaning that he won nearly everything there was to win. He was one of the game changers for his country who also inspired many upcoming footballers.
6. Roberto Baggio
Perhaps the greatest offensive Italian player of all time is Roberto Baggio. During an era of supremacy throughout the 1980s and 1990s, his vision, creativity, and finishing were unsurpassed. He went through the Caldogno and L.R. Academies. Vincenza was signed by Fiorentina for PS1.5 million in 1985. That was a hefty price to pay for an 18-year-old prodigy. Despite being injured during his time in Florence, he is regarded as the team’s top player and was a striking player.
His remarkable performances earned him a world-record PS8 million transfer to Juventus in 1990. He was given the coveted number 10 shirt by Michel Platini. He did certainly become one of the best players in the world during his five seasons at Turin. Despite only winning one Serie A championship and never winning the World Cup, his style of play influenced generations.
5. Alessandro del Piero
Alessandro del Piero was perhaps the greatest Italian player of all time in terms of technical ability. Throughout his career, he mostly played as a striker in deep-lying positions. Del Piero was spotted by Juventus in 1993 and signed for EUR2.58 million after barely making it onto Padova’s senior team in Serie B.
In 19 excellent seasons in Turin, he won six Serie A championships and one Coppa Italia. In 2005 and 2006, he also won league titles, which were later revoked owing to the Calciopoli scandal. Del Piero was a member of a squad that comprised Nedved, Trezeguet, and Nedved, among others. The Turin giants smashed their way through the second level and were promoted to Serie A in 2007.
He is Italy’s tenth most capped player with 91 appearances. He assisted on 27 goals, including the 2006 World Cup semi-final goal against Germany. He also scored a penalty against France in the final. Del Piero announced his retirement in 2015, after playing for Sydney FC and Delhi Dynamos in the latter phases of his career.
4. Gianluigi Buffon
Buffon’s rapid responses and incredible agility have made him one of the finest goalkeepers of his time, as well as a natural leader who has inspired many of his colleagues. Buffon’s success has extended to all aspects of the game, as he has won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and was a key member of the 2006 World Cup-winning team. With 176 appearances for his country, Buffon holds the all-time record for most appearances in a period that few will be able to match in the future.
3. Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini has established himself as one of the finest defenders of any generation, as well as one of the greatest Italian footballers ever. Maldini was naturally suited to play anywhere in the backline, and he was equally at ease as a full-back as he was in the middle. He was a shockingly speedy centre-back who caught many strikers off guard and was one of his generation’s top tacklers.
Maldini, who isn’t scared to score goals, may also be a threat from set-pieces because of his exceptional aerial skills. As a result of all of this, many people looked up to Maldini, who captained both Italy and AC Milan for most of his career. Maldini is one of the most accomplished defenders in football history, having won seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns.
2. Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi was one of the rare defenders who could lead the line as he did. He may not have been the largest player on the field, but he was one of the best defenders of all time. He was a genuine anchor for his side, able to gently manage the ball and deposit it without making any blunders.
He was always noticeable, and his sense of placement was unrivalled by any of his opponents. Baresi’s abilities allowed him to be a member of the 1982 World Cup-winning side, as well as guiding younger players on home soil when they reached the 1990 World Cup final four.
1. Giuseppe Meazza
Meazza may be unknown to modern football fans, yet he was instrumental in their World Cup triumphs in 1934 and 1938. On and off the field, Meazza was a show-off. He spent much of his career as an all-out striker and an inside forward, and is recognised for his shooting, passing, and heading.
Meazza came via Inter’s youth system. In his first Serie A season, he established a record with 31 league goals and won the title with Inter, which was also the league’s founding year. Two years later, he won it again. Due to an injury in 1938/39, Meazza was transferred to AC Milan for the following season. In 1946, he returned to Inter as the player-manager after playing for Juventus and Atalanta.
