Arsenal Dragon
Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has declared she’s looking forward to facing Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals after the Gunners progressed past Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
The Dutch international spoke ahead of Sunday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium, revealing her excitement at getting another crack at the French champions following last season’s semi-final clash.
Van Domselaar reflected positively on her recent international break with the Netherlands, where they took four points from two matches against France to move top of their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying group. The goalkeeper was pleased with how the team performed despite being down several players through injury.
Positive Memories From Last Season’s Lyon Tie
The 24-year-old recalled fond memories from Arsenal’s semi-final victory over Lyon last season, though she watched the first leg from the stands due to injury before returning for the second leg in France. “Being able to put on such a good performance when we needed it was something I loved,” van Domselaar explained.
She added that the atmosphere in Lyon was excellent and creating positive memories during that tie gives Arsenal confidence heading into this year’s semi-final. The Gunners will be hoping to use home advantage in the first leg before travelling to France for the return fixture.
Busy End to Season Ahead
Van Domselaar acknowledged Arsenal face a hectic schedule between now and the end of May, with seven matches still to play plus a potential final if they progress past Lyon. “We’ve got important games in the league as well, and being able to play for the final in the Champions League is a big thing,” she stated.
The goalkeeper also won the Barclays WSL Save of the Month award for March.
Also read: Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to Leave Club When Contract Expires at End of Season After Seven Years in North London
Arsenal Women have confirmed that goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger will leave the club when her contract expires at the end of this season. The 30 year old Austrian joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in May 2019 and has made 143 appearances over seven years in north London.
Zinsberger made her Arsenal debut against West Ham United on the opening day of the 2019/20 Barclays Women’s Super League season and has since established herself as a key figure between the posts. The Austrian international has kept 51 clean sheets during her time at the club.
Won Multiple Trophies During Arsenal Spell
During her seven years at Arsenal, Zinsberger helped the Gunners win the League Cup in both 2023 and 2024, before adding the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy in 2025 as Arsenal claimed European glory. The goalkeeper also won the Barclays Women’s Super League Golden Glove award in the 2021/22 season after recording 13 clean sheets in 22 games, demonstrating her quality at the highest level.
Zinsberger has been an important member of Renee Slegers’ squad this season, though competition for the number one spot has intensified with Daphne van Domselaar establishing herself as first choice in recent months.
Club Thank Zinsberger for Seven Year Contribution
Arsenal released a statement confirming the departure alongside a video message from the goalkeeper herself. “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Manu for her contribution to the club and we wish her and her family all the best for the future,” the club stated.
The Austrian’s departure will leave Arsenal searching for experienced backup to van Domselaar ahead of next season. Zinsberger’s professionalism and performances over seven years have made her a respected figure at the club.
Also read: Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason
Arsenal Dragon
Ona Batlle Set for Return to England as Former Manchester United Women Star Close to Agreeing Arsenal Move as Free Agent This Summer
Ona Batlle is set for a return to England with the former Manchester United Women star close to sealing a move to Arsenal.
The BBC report that the 26 year old Spain defender is close to agreeing a transfer to the Gunners as a free agent in the summer which represents a significant coup.
Batlle joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020 and played 77 times for the Red Devils scoring three goals. The full back joined FC Barcelona in 2023 and has won three league titles, two Copa de la Reinas and three Supercopas de España during her three seasons in Catalonia.
Priority Target for Gunners
The BBC states that the Spaniard has been a priority target for Arsenal with Republic of Ireland full back Katie McCabe set to exit. The Gunners have been in talks with the defender since January trying to arrange a pre contract agreement which demonstrates their commitment to securing her signature.
Batlle also won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2024 during her first season back in Spain.
The BBC assert that Batlle’s arrival would be one of the biggest moves in recent years as Arsenal have revamped their approach to recruitment targeting top players early which is absolutely brilliant strategy.
Former United Coach Joins Tottenham
Another former Manchester United Women staff member Ian Willcock is also on the move. Journalist Conner Roberts reports that Tottenham Hotspur confirm the appointment of former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Ian Willcock to their Women’s First Team coaching staff.
Willcock worked as part of United’s backroom staff and will be working alongside Head Coach Martin Ho and Assistant Coach Lawrence Shamieh at Tottenham. The appointment represents a shrewd move from Spurs who continue building their coaching infrastructure which is frankly essential for long term success in the Women’s Super League.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Arsenal Dragon
Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime
Arsenal captain Leah Williamson made her return from injury for England as the Lionesses beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night. The defender started the match after recovering from the hamstring problem that has kept her sidelined since last month, though she was substituted at halftime as a precautionary measure.
Williamson’s last appearance for Arsenal came against London City Lionesses before the injury forced her to miss several crucial matches including the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Brighton. Sarina Wiegman carefully managed her comeback, replacing her with Arsenal teammate Lotte Wubben Moy at the interval.
Russo Celebrates England 500th International With Goal
Alessia Russo scored the only goal of the game to settle England’s 500th international match, finishing clinically in the 21st minute. The Arsenal striker made a difficult finish look simple after Lauren Hemp drove through the middle and released her to slot low into the bottom corner.
Beth Mead also featured for the Lionesses, coming on as a substitute for Lauren James after 64 minutes to give Arsenal three representatives on the pitch during the second half.
Wiegman Explains Williamson Substitution Decision
After the match, England manager Wiegman clarified why Williamson was withdrawn at halftime despite appearing in good condition. “As we’ve said throughout the campaign, we want to be careful with it,” Wiegman explained. “She was in very good shape. If it was absolutely necessary, she could play more.”
The cautious approach suggests Williamson could be available for Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, though Renee Slegers will likely manage her minutes carefully as the Gunners chase second place in the WSL and defend their Champions League crown.
Also read: Leah Williamson Ruled Out of Arsenal’s Champions League Quarter Final Against Chelsea – Here’s Why
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