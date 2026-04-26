Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat

Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has declared she’s looking forward to facing Lyon in the Champions League semi-finals after the Gunners progressed past Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

The Dutch international spoke ahead of Sunday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium, revealing her excitement at getting another crack at the French champions following last season’s semi-final clash.

Daphne van Domselaar 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/o5GCWt96m4 — Steiner Anthony (@SteinerAnt32945) April 22, 2026

Van Domselaar reflected positively on her recent international break with the Netherlands, where they took four points from two matches against France to move top of their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying group. The goalkeeper was pleased with how the team performed despite being down several players through injury.

Positive Memories From Last Season’s Lyon Tie

The 24-year-old recalled fond memories from Arsenal’s semi-final victory over Lyon last season, though she watched the first leg from the stands due to injury before returning for the second leg in France. “Being able to put on such a good performance when we needed it was something I loved,” van Domselaar explained.

Daphne van Domselaar 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/OgQ5NY4CNv — Steiner Anthony (@SteinerAnt32945) April 15, 2026

She added that the atmosphere in Lyon was excellent and creating positive memories during that tie gives Arsenal confidence heading into this year’s semi-final. The Gunners will be hoping to use home advantage in the first leg before travelling to France for the return fixture.

Busy End to Season Ahead

Van Domselaar acknowledged Arsenal face a hectic schedule between now and the end of May, with seven matches still to play plus a potential final if they progress past Lyon. “We’ve got important games in the league as well, and being able to play for the final in the Champions League is a big thing,” she stated.

The goalkeeper also won the Barclays WSL Save of the Month award for March.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🫡 Williamson returns

🪄 Mariona in the middle

⚡ Blackstenius up top



We know what to do – COYG! 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 26, 2026

Also read: Leah Williamson Makes England Return From Injury as Arsenal Captain Starts World Cup Qualifier in Iceland Before Being Subbed at Halftime