26-Year-Old Star Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat

Arsenal Women goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has insisted the Gunners want to defend their Champions League title after advancing to the semi-finals on Wednesday night. Arsenal lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but still progressed after a 3-2 aggregate victory over their London rivals.

“We want to defend our title,” van Domselaar explained after the match. “That’s what we started the season with. It’s an important part of the legacy, and I feel like we have a lot to bring as well. We’re looking forward to the next game where we’ll do everything we can to defend our title.”

"We want to beat everyone.”



Daphne van Domselaar on Arsenal’s desire to keep progressing through the #UWCL 💪 pic.twitter.com/WXGYAqzy29 — W Golazo (@WGolazo) April 1, 2026

Dutch Goalkeeper Makes Crucial Saves

The Dutch shot stopper made several important saves to help her team across the line in the second leg, with her teammates pushing her towards the away fans at full-time to show their appreciation for her performance. Van Domselaar reflected on the special moment with typical humility.

“I don’t like to be in the centre of attention, but it’s nice of them,” she said. “I feel like we did it as a team and that little special moment for me was special for them to do that. It’s been a bit of an up and down season for me personally but over the last few weeks I feel better.”

Renée Slegers praises goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar after her player of the match performance.



Her display helped Arsenal knock Chelsea out of the Women’s Champions League and reach the semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/wNXev9LFRk — The Cutback (@The_Cutback) April 2, 2026

Defensive Display Gets Team Over Line

On the defensive display as a whole, van Domselaar added praise for her teammates. “Sometimes you need to be a bit lucky. I feel like today we had the luck on our side. We can be proud of what we’ve done defensively, for sure. Everyone just literally put their body on the line.”

Arsenal will discover their semi-final opponents after the Lyon vs Wolfsburg second leg concludes on Thursday evening.

“Across both legs I think we were the slightly better team.”



Lucy Bronze reflects on Chelsea’s performance against Arsenal in the UWCL ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/9HpSmJNLBW — W Golazo (@WGolazo) April 1, 2026

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