Daphne van Domselaar Wins WSL Save of the Season Award for Stunning Acrobatic Stop Against Brighton

Daphne van Domselaar has claimed the Barclays Women’s Super League Save of the Season award after producing one of the most eye-catching moments of the entire 2025/26 campaign, an acrobatic full-stretch stop to deny Carla Camacho’s header and help Arsenal to a crucial three points against Brighton.

Our flying Dutchwoman 🧤



Daphne van Domselaar has won @BarclaysWSL Save of the Season 🏅



Congrats, Daphne 👏 pic.twitter.com/U648xsFKns — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 19, 2026

It is the kind of save that changes a season. Arsenal finished second in the WSL and were the division’s best defensive side, conceding fewer goals than anyone else. Van Domselaar was central to that, and this award is fitting recognition for a goalkeeper who delivered when her team needed her most.

The Save That Won the Award

The stop against Brighton was not just technically brilliant, it was vital. Camacho’s header was destined for the net until van Domselaar somehow got across to claw it away at full stretch.

A stunning stop by Daph against Brighton & Hove Albion 🤩



A look back at the @BarclaysWSL Save of the Season ⏮️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 19, 2026

Renee Slegers was effusive in her praise afterwards, pointing to the goalkeeper’s importance in the biggest moments of games and her quality on the ball as two qualities that make her so valuable to this Arsenal side.

Van Domselaar Was Not the Only Arsenal Nominee

The quality of Arsenal’s goalkeeping options this season is underlined by the fact that van Domselaar had a second save nominated for the same award, a spectacular stop to deny Bethany England in the north London derby.

🥇 A winner as clear as day, your favorite save(s) of the season…



That amazing DVD performance against Chelsea in the UWCL 😮‍💨



Anneke Borbe's save in the Champions Cup (🥈) and against Manchester United (🥉) complete the top three. pic.twitter.com/052H5WNPRa — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) May 17, 2026

Anneke Borbe was also in contention for her save against Manchester United. Having two of your goalkeepers nominated for the same award is not something that happens at many clubs.

The Best Defensive Unit in the WSL

The numbers back up the award. Arsenal kept the meanest defence in the league this season and van Domselaar’s consistency between the posts was a huge reason why.

𝗪𝗦𝗟 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 🏆🤩



Team of the Season – Vivianne Miedema & Kerstin Casparij

Save of the Season – Daphne van Domselaar

Rising Star – Veerle Buurman #NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/1ngG7cDR4u — OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) May 19, 2026

Other nominees included Ayaka Yamashita, Janina Leitzi, and Elena Lete, but van Domselaar’s save was simply in a different category.

Also read: Wales and Powys Star Ceri Holland Wins Liverpool FC Women Players’ Player of the Season Award for 2025/26 Campaign