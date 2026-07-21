Darcy Cowperthwaite Joins Everton Women Under-23s From Lancaster City as Teenage Goalkeeper Makes Elite Progression

Darcy Cowperthwaite has secured her path to elite-level football after signing with Everton Women’s Under-23s from Lancaster City Ladies. The 17-year-old goalkeeper represents the first player from the Lancashire club to achieve such progression, marking genuine breakthrough moment for both the young keeper and her local community academy structures.

Cowperthwaite established herself as a crucial goalkeeper during Lancaster City’s championship-winning campaign, recording seven clean sheets across an unbeaten league season featuring 17 victories and a single draw.

[Image via Lancaster City Ladies FC]

Her performances within that successful structure demonstrated genuine goalkeeping capability combined with proven resilience across competitive campaign demands.

Young Keeper Brings Established Playing Style to Elite Development

The teenage goalkeeper expressed genuine excitement regarding her Everton opportunity while specifically highlighting her playing style built upon footwork and progressive distribution from defensive positions. Her willingness to operate within modern possession-based systems suggests tactical alignment with elite club methodologies, positioning her favorably for accelerated development within championship-winning structures.

[Image via Michael Porter Photography]

Cowperthwaite acknowledged the substantial step-up from her previous developmental level, recognising that five-weekly training sessions combined with matchday demands represent significant physical progression requirement. Her realistic assessment of the challenge combined with genuine enthusiasm suggests appropriate mindset for managing elite-level transition pressures.

[Image via Lancaster City Ladies FC]

Lancaster City Celebrate Player Progression While Accepting Loss

Lancaster City head coach Kyle Young expressed genuine pride regarding Cowperthwaite’s progression while acknowledging the difficult recruitment implications her departure creates. His comprehensive analysis of her development trajectory demonstrates sophisticated coaching perspective recognising that player advancement requires accepting temporary squad disruption.

Some good news for the Dolly Ladies. We have landed 5 talented players who played under the gaffer in junior football and all played at a high standard.



Gracie Burns, Lexie Eastham, Olivia Rankin, Taliah Young and Darcy Cowperthwaite will add youth, talent & depth to the squad. pic.twitter.com/u43w41fryk — 🏆 Lancaster City Ladies F (C) (@DollyLadies22) June 9, 2025

This signing feels genuinely positive for women’s football’s grassroots development. Rather than young talent remaining isolated within regional structures, pathways now enable elite-level progression from community foundations. Cowperthwaite’s elevation validates Lancaster City’s coaching standards while suggesting increasingly accessible opportunities for talented young performers nationwide.

1️⃣7️⃣Wins ✅

1️⃣ Draw 🤝

1️⃣ Invincible season 💙



We Are Lancaster City Ladies 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vvm3ia4eWd — 🏆 Lancaster City Ladies F (C) (@DollyLadies22) May 3, 2026

Also read: Estelle Cascarino Returns to West Ham Pre-Season Training as Experienced Defender Prepares for Championship Challenge