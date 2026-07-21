Everton
Darcy Cowperthwaite Joins Everton Women Under-23s From Lancaster City as Teenage Goalkeeper Makes Elite Progression
Darcy Cowperthwaite has secured her path to elite-level football after signing with Everton Women’s Under-23s from Lancaster City Ladies. The 17-year-old goalkeeper represents the first player from the Lancashire club to achieve such progression, marking genuine breakthrough moment for both the young keeper and her local community academy structures.
Cowperthwaite established herself as a crucial goalkeeper during Lancaster City’s championship-winning campaign, recording seven clean sheets across an unbeaten league season featuring 17 victories and a single draw.
Her performances within that successful structure demonstrated genuine goalkeeping capability combined with proven resilience across competitive campaign demands.
Young Keeper Brings Established Playing Style to Elite Development
The teenage goalkeeper expressed genuine excitement regarding her Everton opportunity while specifically highlighting her playing style built upon footwork and progressive distribution from defensive positions. Her willingness to operate within modern possession-based systems suggests tactical alignment with elite club methodologies, positioning her favorably for accelerated development within championship-winning structures.
Cowperthwaite acknowledged the substantial step-up from her previous developmental level, recognising that five-weekly training sessions combined with matchday demands represent significant physical progression requirement. Her realistic assessment of the challenge combined with genuine enthusiasm suggests appropriate mindset for managing elite-level transition pressures.
Lancaster City Celebrate Player Progression While Accepting Loss
Lancaster City head coach Kyle Young expressed genuine pride regarding Cowperthwaite’s progression while acknowledging the difficult recruitment implications her departure creates. His comprehensive analysis of her development trajectory demonstrates sophisticated coaching perspective recognising that player advancement requires accepting temporary squad disruption.
This signing feels genuinely positive for women’s football’s grassroots development. Rather than young talent remaining isolated within regional structures, pathways now enable elite-level progression from community foundations. Cowperthwaite’s elevation validates Lancaster City’s coaching standards while suggesting increasingly accessible opportunities for talented young performers nationwide.
Also read: Estelle Cascarino Returns to West Ham Pre-Season Training as Experienced Defender Prepares for Championship Challenge
Everton
Hannah Blundell Returns to Everton on Permanent Deal Following Successful Loan Spell From Manchester United
Hannah Blundell has completed her permanent return to Everton following her successful January loan from Manchester United. The 32-year-old full-back joins the Toffees on free transfer terms after establishing herself as crucial contributor during her second-half season appearance, making 10 appearances while helping Everton achieve their eighth place Women’s Super League finish.
Blundell expressed genuine emotional attachment regarding her Everton commitment, specifically highlighting Scott Phelan’s managerial appointment as decisive factor influencing her permanent decision. Her language suggests authentic pride regarding representing the club alongside family connection transcending pure professional calculation, indicating genuine emotional investment in Goodison Park’s future trajectory.
Manager Appointment Validates Extended Commitment
Phelan’s arrival as permanent manager proved instrumental in convincing Blundell to commit beyond temporary loan arrangement. Her immediate acceptance of his appointment suggests confidence in his competitive vision while demonstrating willingness to invest in his strategic direction through permanent commitment rather than pursuing alternative opportunities.
The defender specifically referenced the squad’s togetherness demonstrated during May’s World Sevens tournament, suggesting genuine interpersonal chemistry existing within Everton’s group, transcending individual performance metrics. Her emphasis upon collective happiness and authenticity indicates valuing squad culture alongside pure footballing capability.
Experienced Full-Back Provides Leadership Continuity
Blundell’s permanent signing becomes Everton’s third summer addition, suggesting deliberate squad construction supporting Phelan’s emerging vision. Her experience and proven capability at elite level provide stability within defensive structures while offering leadership presence crucial during transitional periods.
This signing feels genuinely positive for Everton’s competitive direction. Rather than losing experienced performers following successful loan spells, they retain quality players demonstrating genuine squad attachment. Blundell’s willingness to commit permanently despite alternative opportunities validates Phelan’s emerging project while suggesting growing confidence regarding Everton’s competitive trajectory.
Also read: Birmingham City Complete Manchester United Double Signing as Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund Arrive on Permanent Deals
Everton
Hannah Cain Returns to Everton Following Leicester Departure as Welsh Forward Completes Homecoming
Hannah Cain has rejoined Everton following the expiry of her Leicester City contract, completing emotional homecoming to the club where she established her professional career. The 27-year-old Welsh forward originally signed her first professional contract at Goodison Park in July 2018, spending two formative years on Merseyside before departing for Leicester’s competitive environment.
Cain arrives with genuine international pedigree accumulated through 26 Wales caps alongside crucial tournament contribution. She scored the decisive goal against Republic of Ireland that sent Wales to their first major tournament while subsequently netting against England during the 2025 European Championships, establishing herself as important figure within Welsh football’s historic development.
Emotional Return Represents Full Circle Moment
Cain expressed genuine emotional connection regarding her Everton return, specifically describing the move as completing full circle following her initial professional journey. Her language suggests authentic homecoming sentiment rather than career convenience, indicating deep attachment to the club beyond pure footballing considerations.
The forward specifically highlighted Goodison Park’s transformation into women’s team home as symbolic representation of women’s football’s broader development trajectory. Her recognition of increased fan attendance and improved stadium facilities demonstrates appreciation for institutional investment supporting female players.
Everton Strengthen Attacking Options Post-Overhaul
Cain’s arrival provides Everton with experienced attacking reinforcement following their significant summer squad restructuring under new manager Scott Phelan. Her Welsh international experience combined with renewed familiarity with Everton’s environment should accelerate integration within their emerging squad construction.
This signing feels genuinely positive for all parties. Cain returns home enriched through Leicester experience while Everton regain experienced Welsh international capable of immediate competitive contribution. Sometimes genuine homecomings represent perfect career progression timing rather than backward steps, particularly when players return with accumulated experience and international recognition.
Also read: Arsenal Complete Geraldine Reuteler Signing From Eintracht Frankfurt on Four Year Deal
Everton
Everton Sign Noémie Mouchon on Free Transfer as Leicester’s WSL2 Departure Begins Reshaping Women’s Football Landscape
Everton have completed the signing of French forward Noémie Mouchon on a free transfer from Leicester City, with the 23-year-old arriving at Goodison Park following the Foxes’ relegation to Barclays WSL2 at the end of last season. Mouchon becomes Everton’s first summer signing and joins a club rebuilding after their own disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth in the WSL.
Leicester’s drop to WSL2 represents a seismic shift in English women’s football. A club with genuine historical foundations and significant recent investment has collapsed into the second tier, and a cascade of departures like Mouchon’s will only accelerate that decline as players seek top flight football elsewhere. This is what happens when structural instability meets unforgiving economics at the elite level.
Profile and Ambitions
Mouchon spent two years at Leicester following her arrival from France, making 24 appearances across all competitions and scoring two goals. She has represented France at youth level up to and including Under 23, suggesting a player with genuine international pathway potential that Leicester could no longer offer once relegated. Her pace and goal scoring appetite are the qualities she highlighted in her unveiling statement, describing herself as someone who can make an immediate impact.
Building the Kramžar Effect
Everton also confirmed the permanent signing of Slovenian midfielder Zara Kramžar from AS Roma following the successful completion of her loan spell in the second half of last season. The club activated an obligation to purchase clause that was built into the loan agreement, bringing immediate certainty to their midfield composition heading into the new campaign.
These signings suggest Everton are attempting to move beyond their eighth place finish last season through targeted acquisitions of players who either failed to get Premier League opportunities or proved their quality in loan spells. Whether that strategy succeeds or merely papers over deeper structural problems remains to be seen.
Also read: Bristol City Sign Finland International Lotta Lindström From London City Lionesses on Permanent Deal
Home » Dragon Feeds » Everton Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”