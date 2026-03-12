Dario Vidošić opens up about father Rado Vidošić’s passing in emotional message

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Dario Vidosic says his father will be missed as a coach and a human after his death at the age of 64. Rado joined the Seagulls club in January 2025, six months after his son Dario, and became head of women’s and girls’ coaching, helping Albion to their best finish of fifth in the Women’s Super League.

The A-Leagues community is mourning the passing of Rado Vidosic, who has lost his battle with cancer.



The Vidosic name looms large in the history of the A-Leagues, with Rado having been part of Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City in… pic.twitter.com/2nk7gqeB8x — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) January 27, 2026

He passed away in January 2026 with Dario taking a period of compassionate leave in Australia before returning to take charge of the side against West Ham in the FA Cup last month. Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex before the final seven games of the season, Dario said he has found harder and easier times in trying to cope with his grief.

Keeping Him in Memory

“I was travelling to watch the men face Nottingham Forest, and there was a moment where I was like, I could be here with Dad. We were here together and living together, but it’s about keeping him in memory and remembering the good times,” Vidosic said.

Melbourne City FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former Head Coach Rado Vidosic.



Rado was a hugely respected figure whose impact on our Club and Australian football will be felt for many years to come.



Our thoughts are with the Vidosic family and all who knew him 🩵 pic.twitter.com/WTIncJqwzX — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) January 27, 2026

The father and son duo first joined up at Melbourne City in Australia, where Dario was working with the under 16 boys’ side and Rado in charge of the senior women’s team. “I asked him if I could become his assistant just to learn from him and try to take those learnings with me. It was always the goal to follow in Dad’s footsteps,” Dario explained.

All class from @brisbaneroar 🧡👏



The club have announced the renaming of their A-League Men Young Player of the Year Award in honour of Rado Vidošić.



It will know be known as the Rado Vidošić A-League Men Young Player of the Year Award, in recognition of his contribution to… pic.twitter.com/NDqDHh4H2v — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) March 4, 2026

Left Large Legacy as Person

When Rado took over the senior men’s side, Dario stepped into his father’s role with the women’s team and led them to the A-League title in his first season in charge. It was that success that prompted Brighton to seek his services, and Dario credits his dad’s influence in setting up his career.

The football community pays tribute to the late Rado Vidosic, after he lost his battle with cancer 🕊️❤️



Full story: https://t.co/MQHgIIVwEk pic.twitter.com/PqWRU9GvwU — Football360.com.au (@football360au) January 27, 2026

“He left a large legacy, and it was the person he was. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am, and he’s helped me out tremendously,” Vidosic added.

