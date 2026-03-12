Brighton
Dario Vidošić opens up about father Rado Vidošić’s passing in emotional message
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Dario Vidosic says his father will be missed as a coach and a human after his death at the age of 64. Rado joined the Seagulls club in January 2025, six months after his son Dario, and became head of women’s and girls’ coaching, helping Albion to their best finish of fifth in the Women’s Super League.
He passed away in January 2026 with Dario taking a period of compassionate leave in Australia before returning to take charge of the side against West Ham in the FA Cup last month. Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex before the final seven games of the season, Dario said he has found harder and easier times in trying to cope with his grief.
Keeping Him in Memory
“I was travelling to watch the men face Nottingham Forest, and there was a moment where I was like, I could be here with Dad. We were here together and living together, but it’s about keeping him in memory and remembering the good times,” Vidosic said.
The father and son duo first joined up at Melbourne City in Australia, where Dario was working with the under 16 boys’ side and Rado in charge of the senior women’s team. “I asked him if I could become his assistant just to learn from him and try to take those learnings with me. It was always the goal to follow in Dad’s footsteps,” Dario explained.
Left Large Legacy as Person
When Rado took over the senior men’s side, Dario stepped into his father’s role with the women’s team and led them to the A-League title in his first season in charge. It was that success that prompted Brighton to seek his services, and Dario credits his dad’s influence in setting up his career.
“He left a large legacy, and it was the person he was. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am, and he’s helped me out tremendously,” Vidosic added.
Arsenal Dragon
New Date for Arsenal Women Away at Brighton as WSL Game Rearranged to ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s WSL game away at Brighton has been rearranged for Wednesday, May 6, at 19:45 GMT at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley. This follows the original game, falling victim to torrential rain last month, which left the pitch waterlogged and unplayable.
The fixture rearrangement gives Arsenal some breathing room in their packed schedule, but could present further complications depending on their Champions League progress. If the Gunners progress past Chelsea in the quarter finals, they will face a scheduling headache as Champions League semi finals are still played at weekends.
Potential Scheduling Problem Ahead
This would require WSL games away at Aston Villa and at home to Everton to be rearranged as well. However, Arsenal will cross that bridge if and when they come to it, as they first need to overcome Chelsea in what promises to be a massive European tie.
The May 6 date gives Arsenal a clear opportunity to fulfill the fixture without any immediate clashes. Renee Slegers will be hoping her side can maintain their push for Champions League qualification through the league, as they currently sit fourth in the table.
Blackstenius Pulls Out of Sweden Squad
Meanwhile, Stina Blackstenius has pulled out of the Sweden squad and returned home for family reasons, according to the Swedish FA. The Arsenal striker will now remain in London during the international break rather than representing her country.
Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord played for Australia in their Asian Cup opener against Philippines, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. Kyra Cooney-Cross was not involved as she continues to build fitness after her recent injury problems.
The Matildas’ next group game is against Iran at 09:00 UK time on Thursday. All Asian Cup games are free to view on YouTube in the UK, which is brilliant news for supporters wanting to watch their Arsenal stars in action.
Brighton
West Ham Star Pinpoints Obvious Worrying Trend After FA Cup Exit as She Demands Stronger Starts Following Brighton Defeat
West Ham Women crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after falling 2-0 to Brighton at Chigwell Construction Stadium. Substitute Leila Wandeler pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, but Rita Guarino’s side couldn’t complete another comeback, having beaten the same opponents 3-2 in the WSL just two weeks earlier.
Cannot Afford to Start Games So Slowly
Wandeler believes West Ham cannot afford to start matches so slowly, something that has now happened twice against Brighton. “It’s obvious we have to play from the beginning of the game. We can’t just wait until the end like the last game we played against them. It’s hard to come back all the time,” the midfielder told the club’s website.
She added, “The energy that we brought at the end was very good. We have to be more consistent. I’m very happy to help the team like this, and Brighton were defending well. We showed we are capable, and now we have to do it from the beginning.”
Possession Means Nothing Without Goals
The statistics paint a frustrating picture for West Ham. They dominated with 55 percent possession and registered 10 shots to Brighton’s four, yet couldn’t break down a resolute Seagulls defence. Sophie Baggaley was the busier goalkeeper but made the saves when it mattered. All that pressure ultimately counted for absolutely nothing without putting the ball in the net.
Crucial March Fixtures Await
West Ham sit 10th in the WSL table but are dangerously close to the drop zone, just two points above bottom side Leicester City. The lengthy international break arrives at a tricky time, with crucial fixtures against Manchester United, Arsenal, and London City Lionesses awaiting in March.
Their next league game isn’t until 18 March, and frankly, they need those three points desperately. Guarino must solve these early game issues quickly, or West Ham will find themselves in serious relegation trouble by season’s end.
Arsenal Dragon
Why Was Brighton WFC vs. Arsenal WFC WSL Clash Postponed Just Before The Match?
Brighton‘s Women’s Super League clash against Arsenal has been postponed after the pitch at Broadfield Stadium was deemed unplayable. The match was scheduled for 14:30 GMT on Sunday but was called off following a referee inspection that revealed the surface was waterlogged beyond use.
The club confirmed the postponement in a statement, with no rearranged date yet announced. Pitch covers were removed ahead of the scheduled kick off, but heavy rain had rendered the playing surface unusable. This is a nightmare for both clubs, who now face fixture congestion issues later in the campaign.
Gunners Lose Ground in Top Four Race
Arsenal will be kicking themselves over this postponement. The Gunners sit fourth in the table, 13 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, but crucially with two games in hand. Both Chelsea and Manchester United played their fixtures on Sunday, meaning Arsenal have lost ground without kicking a ball.
Renee Slegers’ side have been flying recently with four consecutive WSL victories and would have backed themselves to take all three points at Brighton. Instead, they must wait to continue their excellent run of form. This delay could prove costly in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
Fixture Pile Up Looms for Both Sides
Brighton sit seventh with 17 points from 15 matches and have impressed under Dario Vidosic this season. The postponement creates a headache for both clubs as they search for a suitable rearranged date.
Arsenal face a particularly brutal schedule with Champions League knockout football resuming shortly. Squeezing in another domestic fixture will not be easy. Brighton will also struggle to find space in an already packed calendar. Postponements like this always cause problems further down the line when everyone is scrambling to fit matches in before the season ends.
