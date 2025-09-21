Benfica
Lorena Manas – Darwin Nunez Girlfriend, her family and more
Who Is Lorena Manas? Meet The Girlfriend Of Darwin Nunez
Lorena Manas is famous for being the girlfriend of Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lorena is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Darwin Nunez for a long time, they managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.
However, we have gathered all the information about the beautiful Uruguayan. So, follow along to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Darwin Nunez. He has been playing for Benfica since September 2020. He has already become the top scorer in the league in his second season with the Portuguese club. His talent coupled with his hard work has been outperforming defenders in the Portuguese league. As of 2025, he plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League for a fee 53 million euro.
It remains to be seen how his career progresses, but today we are going to concentrate more on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Lorena Manas Childhood and Family
Lorena Manas was born in 1999. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Uruguayan lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Darwin Nunez.
Lorena Manas Education
Lorena spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Uruguay. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Lorena Manas career
Lorena’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child recently, and Lorena likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is very supportive and sometimes visits the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica to cheer for her partner.
Lorena Manas Net Worth
Lorena’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Darwin Nunez has a net worth of $2 Million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €1,040,000 per year at Benfica. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Lorena Manas and Darwin Nunez relationship
Darwin Nunez and his girlfriend, Lorena Manas, are childhood sweethearts. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them. The couple have two children – Jr. Darwin and Isabella. Lorena Manasu has a daughter named Chloe from her last relationship. The couple also take care of Chloe.
They were madly in love in their teenage years. Lorena moved in with Nunez, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The Uruguayan beauty even followed his boyfriend to Portugal. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.
Lorena Manas and Darwin Nunez Children
On January 3, 2022, Lorena gave birth to their first child, a son who is named Darwin as well. The duo was pretty joyous after becoming parents for the first time. They love spending time with the newborn and sometimes take him out for a spin. Their daughter Isabella was born in February 2025.
Lorena Manas Social media
Lorena is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She used to have an Instagram profile, but she felt uncomfortable when she started getting lots of attraction online. Recently, she deleted her account. It’s rare to see a celebrity’s wife not being available on social media platforms.
Lais Moraes is not the typical WAG who likes to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Ederson for quite some time, she managed to keep their love life out of the public eye. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.
Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Ederson has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. He also moved to Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe in 2025 . He helped the Citizens win several titles and is currently considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. He holds the record for the longest football dropkick as well. Enough about his career, let’s find out what the beautiful wife of the Brazilian star is upto nowadays.
Lais Moraes Childhood and Family
Lais was born on December 1. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests how much secrecy she has maintained regarding her private information. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.
Lais Moraes Education
Lais spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Portugal. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in college. Our guess is that to support her husband, she became a housewife at an early age and didn’t go to college for that reason.
Lais Moraes career
Lais’ career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
Considering her posts on Instagram, we believe the Brazilian beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three beautiful children with whom Lais spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Lais is a huge supporter of her husband as well. She attends the matches at the Etihad Stadium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Ederson maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.
Lais Moraes Net Worth
Lais’ net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Melanie’s husband Ederson makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.
Lais Moraes and Ederson relationship
Ederson met with his wife eight years ago in 2013. The goalkeeper was a member of the Portuguese team Rio Ave at that time. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates. They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, in a small wedding ceremony, the Brazilian goalkeeper tied the knot with his wife in 2014. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now. They share vacation pictures frequently on their social media pages.
Lais Moraes and Ederson Children
The couple has three children. They welcomed their daughter, Yasmin Moraes, on June 6, 2017. After being pregnant for the second time, Lais gave birth to her son, Henrique Moraes, on 13, 2018. They welcomed their third child, a daughter named Laura Moraes, on January 17, 2020. The pair loves spending time with their child.
Lais Moraes Social media
After the duo’s relationship came into the public eye, Lais received a massive fan following on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her beautiful children on her page. There are several pictures of the couple together as well. Lais Moraes has 470k followers on Instagram where she actively shares reel content as well.
Margarida Corceiro has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. But the excessive attention from the media has put her into trouble a few times earlier, which even had a great effect on her relationship with Felix, but she has managed to get her love life back on track.
Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for a record fee and it was believed that the Portuguese wonderkid would become the next superstar of La Liga. Even though he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential yet, he has shown impressive results and continues to be a crucial player for the Madrid-based team.
Margarida Corceiro Childhood and Family
On October 26, 2002, Margarida was born in Portugal, making her Portuguese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Joao Felix.
Margarida Corceiro Education
Margarida went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Lisbon After completing high school graduation to give acting a shot.
Margarida Corceiro Career
Margarida is a professional model and actress. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.
After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Portuguese films. She made her TV debut in “Prisioneira.” She has been working in Bem me Quer since 2020, which is a TVI production.
Margarida Corceiro Net Worth
Margarida’s net worth is pretty significant, mostly representing earnings from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix relationship
Joao Felix met his girlfriend in 2019. The Portuguese forward was playing for Benfica at that time, and he was gradually gathering fame. Margarida was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. The media accused Margarida of cheating Felix in 2020. However, the Portuguese beauty denied the claim and suggested he is still loyal to Felix. It is also revealed that Joao Felix and Margarida broke up in 2023. As of 2025, there is no information about Joao Felix’s girlfriend.
Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision, but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.
Margarida Corceiro Social media
Margarida is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a beach lover. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her beautiful body has created an alluring status that attracts people.
Graeme Souness 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
Graeme James Souness is a former professional footballer and a manager from Scotland who currently serves as a pundit on BT Sports, and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
The former Scotland midfielder captained both the Scotland National Football team and also captained the successful Liverpool side in the 1980s. He has played for many Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur, and Middlesbrough.
Graeme did not just stop his legacy in football as a player but also extended his longevity in football by becoming a successful manager. He coached many big teams including Rangers, Liverpool, Benfica, Newcastle United, and Southampton.
After his managing career, Graeme Souness joined as a Television analyst in the UK and currently works as an analyst in Sky Sports and was also a pundit for UEFA Champions League coverages of the media until 2015. Let’s get to more about the multi-talented midfielder in this article without any further delay.
Graeme Souness Facts
|Birth Place
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|Father’s Name
|James Souness
|Mother’s Name
|Elizabeth Souness
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Age
|70 years
|Date of Birth
|6 May 1953
|Nationality
|Scottish
|Jobs
|Pundit, Ex-Manager, Analyst
|Wife
|Karen Souness
|Achievements
|1X TOP SCORER
3X EUROPEAN CHAMPION CLUBS’ CUP WINNER
5X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X UEFA CUP WINNER
1X SCOTTISH CHAMPION
1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER
1X SCOTTISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
3X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER
|Social Media
|NA
Graeme Souness Net Worth and Salary
Graeme Souness earned his net worth in many ways and established himself as one of the important figures in the media. He is reported to have a net worth of $5million by idolnetworth. Salary details of the player are not available and would have earned much as he was a captain too.
Graeme Souness Club Career
Graeme Souness began his footballing career as a midfielder by signing as an apprentice for the Spurs and was struggling to get into the first team there. Later, the Spurs sold him to Middlesbrough in 1972. He got to know the team’s dynamics so well and in his season there, the club completed their season in 4th place just two places short of promotion.
Liverpool bought the rising baller in Jan 1978 and Graeme Souness spent over 7 seasons in the club. His career reached its peak when he was at Liverpool as he won 5 League Championships, 4 League Cups, and 3 European Cups all within the seven seasons. Graeme ended his Liverpool career with over 350 appearances scoring 56 goals for the club.
Souness was bought by Sampdoria for a huge amount where he played only for 2 years. Later, he joined as player-manager at Rangers FC and retired there in 1991.
Graeme Souness International Career
Graeme Souness got his first International appearance for the Scotland National Football team in 1974. He was selected to represent the Country for the 1978 FIFA World Cup where he made 6 appearances. After his successful time with the Reds, he appeared in 2 more World Cups.
Souness captained the National team for a while and made 54 appearances scoring 4 goals in 12 years. His last World Cup match came when he was already a player-manager for Rangers FC.
Graeme Souness Managing Career
Graeme Souness started his managing career at Rangers and started his wonderful journey by winning three Scottish League titles and 4 League Cups during his time there. Then joined Liverpool as a manager and spent most of his managing time at the Anfield Arena and managed over 150 games for them. After his time at Liverpool, he managed Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, and Benfica, before joining Blackburn Rovers as a manager. He ended his successful managing career at Newcastle United in 2006.
Graeme Souness Current Job
Graeme Souness after retiring from his managing role joined as a TV analyst in the United Kingdom and also in Ireland. He is currently an important analyst in Sky Sports in the Premier League coverage and also was an important pundit in the UEFA Champions League coverage. He also appears for the coverage of the League Cup and in Scotland’s International matches.
Graeme Souness Personal Life
The former Scotland Midfielder was born on 6 May 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland to the couple James Souness and Elizabeth Souness. He supported the local side clubs Hearts and Rangers when he was younger. He began footballing by playing for the local club North Merchiston as a teenager.
Graeme Souness Wife – Karen Souness
Graeme first got married to Danielle Wilson in 1984. He adopted her daughter and had three more children with her. They got divorced later in 1989. Then Graeme got married to Karen Souness in 1994 and still, they lead a very happy and loving life. Together they have a son and adopted two children of Karen which she had from a previous relationship.
FAQs about Graeme Souness
|What is the net worth of Graeme Souness?
|The net worth of Graeme Souness is 5.5 Million pounds.
|What is the autobiography of Graeme Souness?
|Graeme Souness wrote his own autobiography named No Half Measures.
|How tall is Graeme Souness?
|He is 1.8m tall.
|Nationality of Graeme Souness?
|He is Scottish.
|Has Graeme Souness won a World Cup?
|No, Graeme Souness has never won a World Cup.
