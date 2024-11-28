“David de Gea could save the f*cking titanic!” This iconic quote was born the last time Manchester United beat Arsenal at the Emirates in EPL

David de Gea was in the thick of things the last time Manchester United beat Arsenal at the Emirates in the English Premier League

Although Manchester United always have that surprise killer blow in them, beating Arsenal at the Emirates has been quite a rarity, at least after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Arsenal’s dominance in recent years, and Manchester United’s slump have seen the Red Devils barely have a chance at the Emirates Stadium. Although they get the better of the North London club at Old Trafford, occasionally, they have struggled to replicate the same away from home.

Arsenal were beaten by Manchester United at the Emirates in 2019, however it was in the FA Cup. A Premier League defeat at the Emirates dates back to December 2017. The match ended 1-3 in favor of Manchester United. Antonio Valencia opened the scoring early on in the first half. Jesse Lingard then danced through the Arsenal, before making it a brace in the 63rd minute. Alexandre Lacazette had pulled one back for Arsenal in the 49th minute.

However, the game is still remembered because of a different hero that night at the Emirates. It was David de Gea.

David de Gea made a staggering 14 saves for Manchester United, a joint-EPL record that still stands

Right after Manchester United went 2-0 up under 15 minutes, Arsenal got back to work. Wave of attacks orchestrated by Mesut Ozil were unleashed by Arsenal. Close range shots, long-rangers, shots came in peppered from all-directions. And most of them were taken with proper precision. However, Manchester United’s shot-stopper was in the peak of his powers back then, was unfazed.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 28: David De Gea of Manchester United holds two match balls during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

He was so good that an accidental own-goal attempt from their own striker Romelu Lukaku was brushed off with panache. Second half Arsenal came out all guns blazing. They found the back of the net in the 49th minute through Lacazette, and looked threatening to bag the equalizer.

However, the saves de Gea then began making were confidence-shattering. A stunning double save of an Alexis Sanchez/Lacazette attack remains one of the greatest use of legs by a GK while making a save. Consistent thwarting of goal-scoring opportunities, saw United double their advantage once again. To make things difficult for the away side once again, Paul Pogba was sent off with 15 minutes to go.

But, the scoreline stayed intact as a hungry Arsenal attack could never find the back of the net after Lacazette’s first. A total of 33 shots were taken by Arsenal, with 16 of them being on target. 14 of them were saved by David de Gea, a staggering record that made famous former-AFTV member DT go – “David de Gea could save the f**king Titanic.”