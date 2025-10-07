David Raya is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Arsenal and for the Spain national team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

David Raya Martin famously called David Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers and he moved to Arsenal in August 2023. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

David Raya’s Net Worth and Salary

David is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $15 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. He was earning a whopping salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford. His current salary with Arsenal is £5.2 million.

David Raya’s Club Career

David started playing football at Cornella and in 2012 he moved to Blackburn Rovers. He played with the youth team until 2014 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club on February 26 2014.

He made just 13 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as he was the second-choice keeper at that time. The Club’s relegation to League One at the end of the 2016/17 season made Raya the first-choice keeper. He made a total of 47 appearances in the 2017/18 season in all competitions and the club gained promotion to Championship that season. He signed for Brentford in July 2019 after leaving Rovers with 108 appearances for the club in all competitions. He moved to Arsenal in 2023 and has played more than 70 matches for the club.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1689343231484403712?s=20

He joined Brentford on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee which was reported at 3 million pounds. He earned his Golden Glove shared with Bartosz Bialkowski owing his 16 clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. David ended the next season with 17 clean sheets and kept a clean sheet in the 2021 Championship play-off Final win over Swansea City.

He began the 2021/22 season in the Premier League with the club as a starter but injuries kept him out of play for a few months. He was nominated as the Premier League Player of the Month in January 2023 as he was unbeaten in the Post owing to his incredible performances. He is set to join Arsenal following the agreement of fees of around £30 million in August 2023.

David Raya International Career

David has represented Spain’s football team at the national level. He has made a total of 2 appearances in Spain’s jersey. He was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the bench for the matches. He was a part of the Spain National team that won the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

TOPSHOT – (From L) Spain’s midfielder Sergio Canales, Spain’s forward Ansu Fati, Spain’s goalkeeper David Raya and Spain’s defender Aymeric Laporte take selfie pictures during celebrations after Spain won the UEFA Nations League final football. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

David Raya Family

David was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Everyone hopes that he has a good time with his family.

David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul

David started dating Tatiana Trouboul and both are married. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon. Tatiana Trouboul is a French model and social media influencer. She is also an entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 in Spain. In October 2025, David Raya shared an exciting news on his Instagram handle. He confirmed his baby’s arrival through a baby bump post.

Cc – David Raya Instagram

David Raya Sponsors and Endorsements

David Raya with his girlfriend Tatiana Trouboul. (Credits: @d.raya1 Instagram)

David has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

David Raya Cars and Tattoos

David has not been spotted driving a car in the city of England but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. David has inked on his right hand and right thigh and left hip.

Read More: