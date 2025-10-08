Revealed: Arsenal Did Not Give Contract Extension to David Raya, Only His Salary Has Been Increased

Arsenal have rewarded David Raya with improved financial terms without extending his contract length, according to reports confirmed by BBC Sport and Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper’s deal remains valid until 2028, with no additional years added despite the salary upgrade.

Salary Boost Without Extension for David Raya

Raya’s new agreement increases his wages from the £100,000-per-week he earned when his permanent transfer from Brentford was completed in 2024. The Spanish international’s new deal represents an increase in remuneration from his reported £100,000-per-week wages, though he has not agreed to extend his time at the north London club.

David Raya

Although the club have yet to make a formal announcement, the agreement was finalized earlier this summer. Arsenal’s decision to keep the deal quiet contrasts with their usual approach to contract announcements, suggesting strategic timing considerations.

Reward for Exceptional Form

Raya’s improved terms recognize his outstanding performances since establishing himself as Arsenal’s number one. The goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets so far in all competitions to begin 2025-26, continuing his excellent form from previous campaigns where he won back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove awards.

The contract improvement is believed to exceed a weekly wage of £100,000, with Raya crucial to Arsenal’s desire to win the Premier League. Andrea Berta’s decision to reward the shot-stopper demonstrates Arsenal’s recognition of his importance without committing to longer contract duration.

Strategic Contract Management

This approach allows Arsenal flexibility while ensuring Raya feels valued for his contributions. The deal structure maintains the 2028 expiry date with an optional additional year, giving Arsenal control over the goalkeeper’s future while providing immediate financial recognition for his exceptional performances.

British media specifies that Leandro Trossard also signed an improved contract without prolongation, indicating Arsenal are adopting this strategy across multiple players rather than as isolated cases.

