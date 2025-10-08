Arsenal
Revealed: Arsenal Did Not Give Contract Extension to David Raya, Only His Salary Has Been Increased
Arsenal have rewarded David Raya with improved financial terms without extending his contract length, according to reports confirmed by BBC Sport and Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper’s deal remains valid until 2028, with no additional years added despite the salary upgrade.
Salary Boost Without Extension for David Raya
Raya’s new agreement increases his wages from the £100,000-per-week he earned when his permanent transfer from Brentford was completed in 2024. The Spanish international’s new deal represents an increase in remuneration from his reported £100,000-per-week wages, though he has not agreed to extend his time at the north London club.
Although the club have yet to make a formal announcement, the agreement was finalized earlier this summer. Arsenal’s decision to keep the deal quiet contrasts with their usual approach to contract announcements, suggesting strategic timing considerations.
Reward for Exceptional Form
Raya’s improved terms recognize his outstanding performances since establishing himself as Arsenal’s number one. The goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets so far in all competitions to begin 2025-26, continuing his excellent form from previous campaigns where he won back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove awards.
The contract improvement is believed to exceed a weekly wage of £100,000, with Raya crucial to Arsenal’s desire to win the Premier League. Andrea Berta’s decision to reward the shot-stopper demonstrates Arsenal’s recognition of his importance without committing to longer contract duration.
Strategic Contract Management
This approach allows Arsenal flexibility while ensuring Raya feels valued for his contributions. The deal structure maintains the 2028 expiry date with an optional additional year, giving Arsenal control over the goalkeeper’s future while providing immediate financial recognition for his exceptional performances.
British media specifies that Leandro Trossard also signed an improved contract without prolongation, indicating Arsenal are adopting this strategy across multiple players rather than as isolated cases.
Arsenal
Revealed: What Liverpool Legends Steven Gerrard and Others Have to Say About This Arsenal Team
Liverpool icons Steven Gerrard and Danny Murphy have delivered glowing assessments of Arsenal‘s current squad, with both former Reds identifying specific players and qualities that make Mikel Arteta‘s side genuine title contenders.
Danny Murphy Crowns Arsenal His Title Favorites
Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League after witnessing their incredible squad depth this season. Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy highlighted Riccardo Calafiori‘s transformation as evidence of Arsenal’s quality throughout the roster.
“Lewis-Skelly, who was arguably one of the best left-backs in the league last year, can’t get a kick, because Calafiori is playing like a man possessed,” Murphy exclaimed. The Italian defender’s resurgence has surprised many after injury problems plagued his debut campaign following his 2024 arrival from Bologna.
Calafiori displaced Myles Lewis-Skelly despite the teenager’s exceptional breakthrough season. Murphy’s praise centered on Arsenal’s ability to have multiple elite options competing for every position, creating internal competition that elevates overall performance levels.
Steven Gerrard Identifies Declan Rice as Premier Opponent
Steven Gerrard singled out Declan Rice when asked which current midfielder he would respect facing. The Liverpool legend battled Arsenal midfield greats including Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas, and Mesut Ozil during his playing career.
“In the Premier League…I think Declan Rice is a really, really good midfielder,” Gerrard told Rio Ferdinand’s podcast. “I like an awful lot about him. I like the kid, I like his mentality, I like the way he’s gone to the next level at Arsenal.”
Gerrard emphasized Rice’s evolution since joining from West Ham. “He’s adding different things to his game. I think he’d be a really tough, strong opponent, good challenge,” the former England captain added.
These endorsements from Liverpool legends carry significant weight given their historic rivalry with Arsenal and understanding of what separates good teams from champions.
Arsenal
Confirmed: Arsenal Complete New Signing Crucial for the Club
Arsenal have secured David Raya‘s future with an improved contract that increases his salary while maintaining his existing deal length, underlining the Spanish goalkeeper’s status as fundamental to Mikel Arteta‘s project.
David Raya Contract Details
Raya has finalized terms on an upgraded agreement that boosts his wages from the reported £100,000-per-week he earned under his original permanent contract signed during summer 2024. The new deal keeps his existing 2028 expiration date, though sources confirm an extension option exists beyond that timeframe.
The agreement was completed earlier this summer but Arsenal chose not to officially announce the contract renewal. This approach mirrors Leandro Trossard’s improved deal from earlier in 2025, which similarly increased wages without extending contract length and went unannounced by the club.
David Raya’s Arsenal Impact
Since arriving from Brentford initially on loan during summer 2023, Raya has established himself among England’s elite goalkeepers. His performances earned consecutive Premier League Golden Gloves awards in 2023/24 and 2024/25, sharing last season’s accolade with Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels.
Raya’s distribution quality and shot-stopping ability have proven crucial to Arsenal’s title challenges, with his composure under pressure providing the defensive foundation for their attacking approach.
Broader Contract Strategy
Arsenal’s retention of Raya forms part of wider contract negotiations securing key players. Bukayo Saka’s discussions have reached advanced stages, while Jurrien Timber entered talks over a new long-term deal last week.
The club recently secured William Saliba on a five-year contract, while Gabriel Magalhães extended his deal until 2029 in June. These renewals demonstrate Arsenal’s commitment to building around their established core rather than seeking external replacements.
Raya’s improved terms reward his exceptional performances while preventing potential interest from rival clubs seeking elite goalkeeping options.
Arsenal
Fabrizio Romano Confirms One Player Who Will Leave Arsenal in the Next Transfer Window
Fabrizio Romano has revealed an Arsenal attacker as the player most likely to depart the North London club in upcoming transfer windows, with concrete possibilities emerging for the striker’s exit.
January or Summer Departure Confirmed
Speaking on his latest Here We Go podcast episode, Romano stated: “Yeah, there will be some player leaving. Of course, we will see if it’s going to be January or summer, but one of the players, for example, who might leave Arsenal already in the January transfer window is Gabriel Jesus.”
The transfer expert emphasized that Jesus explored departure options during the summer window without reaching agreement. His current injury situation and exclusion from Arsenal’s Champions League squad list have complicated immediate moves.
Physical Concerns Cloud Timeline
Romano suggested Jesus’ departure timing depends heavily on his recovery from ACL injury. “Let’s see how it’s going to feel also from the physical point of view,” the Italian journalist explained, acknowledging fitness will determine whether January proves realistic.
The striker’s rehabilitation progress will influence potential suitors’ willingness to commit during the winter window. Summer appears the more probable scenario, allowing Jesus complete recovery time.
Concrete Interest Exists
Romano confirmed genuine transfer interest surrounds Jesus despite his current injury setback. “Gabriel Jesus could try to explore some different way in 2026. We will see which transfer window, but that’s one of the cases we’ll have to follow because Gabriel Jesus has concrete possibilities to go.”
Everton and AC Milan have previously registered interest in the 27-year-old. His limited role before injury, coupled with Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival, makes departure logical for all parties involved.
Arsenal appear prepared to sanction Jesus’ exit after investing heavily in attacking reinforcements. The Brazilian’s departure would mark the end of his three-year Emirates tenure.
