Who is David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul?

David Raya and his wife are expecting their first kid. Here is everything about the couple.

David Raya is one of the skillful goal keepers in the world at the moment. The Spanish soccer player shared exciting news about his personal life. David Raya Martin and his wife Tatiana Trouboul are expecting their first child, and the footballer confirmed the news on his Instagram account with a beautiful video. Fans have been extending their wishes to the lovely couple.

David Raya was seen holding his wife’s hand and he kissed the baby bump. The baby bump video and pictures were also shared by the couple. David Raya and Tatiana tied the knot earlier this year in Spain. After dating for 4 years, David Raya married his sweetheart in Spain, in a ceremony attended by their family members.

Tatiana Trouboul is a model and she first met David Raya in 2021 while working at a nightclub. The couple began dating in 2022 and David Raya proposed to her in October 2024. In October 2024, David Raya and Tatiana Trouboul were engaged, and the footballer shared the happy news on his Instagram with the caption “She said Yes.

Tatiana Trouboul is a Model & Entrepreneur

Tatiana Trouboul is a model by profession. She has done a lot of photoshoots for top brands and has been a model over the years. She is also an entrepreneur and sells outfits through her venture. Tatiana Trouboul worked at a nightclub for a year. She met the footballer in 2021 and made their relationship official in 2022.

Tatiana Trouboul was born in Barcelona and completed her graduation at a reputed university in Spain. Since 2022, Tatiana has been living in North London. On non-match days, she returns to her hometown and spends time with her friends and families.

David Raya and Tatiana Trouboul Are Made For Each Other

David Raya is a talented footballer and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is blessed to have Tatiana Trouboul by his side who has sacrificed a lot for the Spanish soccer player. Tatiana Trouboul shifted her base to London and has been traveling with Raya.

The couple got married in July 2025 in Spain and went to Tanzania for their honeymoon. They enjoyed their time on beaches and explored wildlife as well. David Raya shared their safari trips on his social media which was well received by fans.

David Raya and his wife hang out frequently and spend time in new places. They spent their 2024 holidays in Dubai and Paris. Tatiana Trouboul also shared pre-wedding photos on her Instagram earlier this year. The couple support each other, and this is evident from their Instagram pictures and stories.

