Who is David Raya’s Wife Tatiana Trouboul?
David Raya and his wife are expecting their first kid. Here is everything about the couple.
David Raya is one of the skillful goal keepers in the world at the moment. The Spanish soccer player shared exciting news about his personal life. David Raya Martin and his wife Tatiana Trouboul are expecting their first child, and the footballer confirmed the news on his Instagram account with a beautiful video. Fans have been extending their wishes to the lovely couple.
David Raya was seen holding his wife’s hand and he kissed the baby bump. The baby bump video and pictures were also shared by the couple. David Raya and Tatiana tied the knot earlier this year in Spain. After dating for 4 years, David Raya married his sweetheart in Spain, in a ceremony attended by their family members.
Tatiana Trouboul is a model and she first met David Raya in 2021 while working at a nightclub. The couple began dating in 2022 and David Raya proposed to her in October 2024. In October 2024, David Raya and Tatiana Trouboul were engaged, and the footballer shared the happy news on his Instagram with the caption “She said Yes.
Tatiana Trouboul is a Model & Entrepreneur
Tatiana Trouboul is a model by profession. She has done a lot of photoshoots for top brands and has been a model over the years. She is also an entrepreneur and sells outfits through her venture. Tatiana Trouboul worked at a nightclub for a year. She met the footballer in 2021 and made their relationship official in 2022.
Tatiana Trouboul was born in Barcelona and completed her graduation at a reputed university in Spain. Since 2022, Tatiana has been living in North London. On non-match days, she returns to her hometown and spends time with her friends and families.
David Raya and Tatiana Trouboul Are Made For Each Other
David Raya is a talented footballer and one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is blessed to have Tatiana Trouboul by his side who has sacrificed a lot for the Spanish soccer player. Tatiana Trouboul shifted her base to London and has been traveling with Raya.
The couple got married in July 2025 in Spain and went to Tanzania for their honeymoon. They enjoyed their time on beaches and explored wildlife as well. David Raya shared their safari trips on his social media which was well received by fans.
David Raya and his wife hang out frequently and spend time in new places. They spent their 2024 holidays in Dubai and Paris. Tatiana Trouboul also shared pre-wedding photos on her Instagram earlier this year. The couple support each other, and this is evident from their Instagram pictures and stories.
Arsenal
Rice vs. Caicedo vs. Rodri: 3 Reasons Why the Arsenal Midfielder Is the Best in the League
Declan Rice has established himself as the Premier League’s premier midfielder, surpassing Chelsea‘s Moises Caicedo and Manchester City‘s Rodri through three distinct qualities that separate him from his rivals.
Complete Box-to-Box Impact
Rice’s attacking output dwarfs both competitors. His nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate a level of offensive contribution neither Caicedo nor Rodri can match. While Rodri scored seven goals in his most productive campaign, Rice’s ability to arrive in dangerous positions and create chances makes him a genuine two-way threat.
The England international operates across the entire pitch, driving forward with purpose while maintaining defensive responsibilities. His late runs into the box have produced crucial goals against Manchester United and Luton Town, showcasing timing and finishing ability beyond typical holding midfielders.
Defensive Superiority in Key Metrics
Rice averages more interceptions, blocks, and clearances than Rodri according to comparative analysis. His defensive work rate exceeds both rivals, constantly breaking up opposition attacks and initiating Arsenal‘s transitions from deep positions.
While Caicedo records higher tackle numbers (3.3 per game versus Rice’s 1.8), Rice’s positioning intelligence means he intercepts danger before tackles become necessary. His reading of the game prevents attacks from developing rather than reacting after opponents gain momentum.
Leadership and Big-Game Mentality
Rice captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory before joining Arsenal, demonstrating leadership qualities neither Caicedo nor Rodri possessed at similar ages. His performances in crucial matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid showcase mental strength under pressure.
Steven Gerrard identified Rice’s mentality as his defining characteristic, praising how he’s “gone to the next level at Arsenal” and continues “adding different things to his game.” This constant evolution separates elite midfielders from merely good ones.
Rice’s combination of attacking threat, defensive excellence, and leadership makes him the complete midfielder the Premier League demands.
Arsenal
Why Steven Gerrard Is Wrong About ‘This’ Declan Rice Claim
Steven Gerrard praised Declan Rice but ranked Paul Scholes as the superior midfielder who would dominate the current Premier League. This assessment fundamentally misunderstands what makes modern midfielders elite and underestimates Rice’s complete skill set.
The Evolution Steven Gerrard Overlooks
Gerrard acknowledges football has become more technical and tactical, yet fails to recognize how Rice embodies these modern demands perfectly. The Arsenal midfielder combines the technical excellence Gerrard admires in Scholes with physical dominance and box-to-box dynamism that Scholes never possessed.
Rice’s nine goals and 10 assists last season demonstrate offensive output Scholes rarely achieved during his peak years. While Scholes excelled at controlling tempo and delivering final passes, Rice adds defensive superiority through interceptions, blocks, and tackle success that modern football requires from central midfielders.
The Statistical Reality
Gerrard suggests Scholes would “terrorise” current midfielders including Rice and Caicedo, but this ignores how elite modern players press relentlessly and close space instantly. Scholes operated in an era where midfielders received more time on the ball. Today’s intensity would limit his effectiveness significantly.
Rice averages more defensive actions, progressive carries, and box arrivals than Scholes managed. The physical demands of pressing systems and transition speed would challenge Scholes’ ability to dominate as Gerrard claims.
Nostalgia Bias Distorts Steven Gerrard’s Assessment?
Gerrard admits uncertainty about whether his own style would succeed today, recognizing tactical evolution has changed midfielder requirements. Yet he exempts Scholes from this same scrutiny, suggesting nostalgia clouds his judgment.
Rice represents the complete modern midfielder: technical excellence, defensive intelligence, attacking threat, and leadership. Scholes possessed brilliant passing ability, but lacked the all-around game today’s elite midfielders must demonstrate. Gerrard’s claim reveals more about his generation’s perspective than objective assessment of current talent.
Arsenal
Forget Odegaard, Mikel Arteta Must Sign This High-Flying Premier League Attacker and Move Eze Centrally
Antoine Semenyo has emerged as the Premier League’s most in-form attacker, with six goals and three assists in seven matches making him impossible to ignore. Arsenal should target the Bournemouth forward and shift Eberechi Eze into Martin Odegaard’s central role.
Semenyo’s Extraordinary Numbers
Bournemouth have scored 11 goals overall this season, with Semenyo involved in 81.8% of them – the highest proportion of any player for any team. His brace against Liverpool on opening day and double against Fulham on October 3rd demonstrate his consistency at the highest level.
At Bournemouth, he has not simply adapted to the top flight – he has emerged as one of its most compelling forces. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international combines pace, power, and clinical finishing that Arsenal desperately need on the right wing.
The Tactical Solution
Signing Semenyo would allow Arteta to deploy Eze centrally, where his creativity and technical ability could flourish in Odegaard’s position. This tactical shift addresses Arsenal‘s over-reliance on the Norwegian captain while maximizing Eze’s playmaking skills in a more influential role.
Semenyo operates primarily from the right flank, cutting inside onto his left foot to devastating effect. His direct running and goal threat would provide the width Arsenal need while Eze orchestrates play centrally.
The Financial Reality
Bournemouth have set a £100m price tag after Semenyo signed a new five-year deal in July, keeping him at the club until 2030. Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the situation, but Bournemouth’s strengthened negotiating position makes this an expensive proposition.
However, Semenyo’s current form suggests he could be worth the investment, providing Arsenal with a genuine game-changer on the right wing while unlocking Eze’s full potential centrally.
