Declan Rice Girlfriend Lauren Fryer Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Lauren Fryer is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Declan Rice. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lauren is the stunning girlfriend of Declan Rice. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Declan became a first-team starter. Spending so much time with childhood sweethearts is always special and we believe Declan is a lucky person to have found his special one so early on in his life.
In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice. Coming out of the famous Chelsea academy, Declan has developed himself into one of the top players in his position.
Playing with West Ham, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Lauren Fryer Childhood and Family
Lauren was born on June 16, 1999, in England, making her a citizen of England. Leah doesn’t share much about her family and childhood on her social media channels despite having a substantial online presence.
Hence, we currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Leah’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice.
Lauren Fryer Education
Lauren hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. Whether she enrolled in a university after graduating high school is a total mystery to us. She hasn’t given many details on her educational journey; hence retrieving information has been challenging. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.
Lauren Fryer career
Lauren’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. However, we don’t know whether she has her own business.
Lauren is an Instagram celebrity. She shares attractive images of herself and her friends and family on the public media. Fans love her content, and that’s why she has earned a massive follower base. Due to her reach, she could make a handsome amount of money from top brands if she starts promoting their product. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her online audience.
Lauren Fryer Net Worth
Lauren hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. We believe she could earn a significant sum from her Instagram channel. Social media marketing has seen exponential growth in the last few years, so as her channel grows on the medium, she can attract more lucrative deals.
Declan Rice currently earns €400,000 every year at West Ham. Our report suggests that he has a net worth of €1 Million. Well, he is already richer than several regular wage earners. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.
Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice relationship
Declan Rice met with his girlfriend in 2017, making them teenage sweethearts. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.
The couple hasn’t yet decided to tie the knot. Considering they are very young and early in their career, they should take as much time as they need to make such a big decision.
Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young, hence have enough time to think about the matter. Welcoming children can give many headaches as the child would require them to stay close. The couple have commitments and they are only focusing on their career goals.
However, considering that Lauren and Declan both remain very busy in their work, they might not be able to commit to parenthood at this moment fully.
Lauren Fryer Social media
Lauren has a significant fan following on Instagram. She received an instant boost of admirers after her relationship with Declan became public. Currently, she has 50k followers on her channel, and her page is continuously growing. Lauren Fryer has been traveling a lot and she shares her activities on Instagram. She also posts beautiful pictures of her boyfriend.
Do you know about Marc Cucurella Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the Spanish footballing maestro Marc Cucurella on a six-year contract. Since then, Marc has been proficient in making a name for himself in England as a member of the Blues. He has scored 5 goals for the club and has been one of the best perfoemers
Marc has had a great career so far in the world of professional football, where he has played for a number of teams before signing for the English giant Chelsea.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Marc Cucurella | Early Life
Marc Cucurella was born in Alella, Spain; he was the firstborn of his parents and was loved a lot by them. Marc’s love for the game started when he was a child. He used to play in the streets with his siblings and friends before he joined FS Alella as a futsal player.
After playing futsal for his hometown club for some time, Marc decided to make the transition to professional football. He joined the youth team at Espanyol in 2006 and later moved to Barcelona to pursue his dreams in 2012.
Marc Cucurella | Family
Marc Cucurella was born to his parents, Oscar and Patricia Cucurella. He has a younger brother named Lucas and a younger sister. Marc used to play football with his brother a lot in his childhood, which started his love for the game.
Marc’s parents were big supporters of his dream, as they wanted their son to become a footballer. They did everything they could for him in the early days of his career. Patricia, Marc’s mother, was especially a big supporter of her son. She had a superstitious belief and she convinced his son to keep long and curly hair so that he would be different from everyone on the pitch.
Marc Cucurella | Club Career
FC Barcelona
After moving to Barcelona in 2012, Cucurella quickly rose among the ranks there and made his way into the reserve team. Although still a junior, he made his debut for the reserve Barcelona team in Segunda Division B against L’Hospitalet.
Marc Cucurella continued playing for Barcelona and his efforts paid off as he was promoted to the Segunda Division through playoffs. Barcelona recognized his talents and renewed his contract until 2021. On September 1, Cucurella got his opportunity to make his professional debut against Granada, and his debut for the first team of Barcelona came on October 24. He came off the bench to replace Lucas Digne against Real Murcia in the Copa del Rey.
SD Eibar
In 2018, Barcelona was about to face some financial problems, so they thought it was time for Marc Cucurella to leave the nest and get some experience. They loaned him to SD Eibar for one year with an opinion to buy the fullback. He made his debut for Eibar by coming off the bench against Espanyol and despite his team losing the game 1-0, Cucurella received praise for his performance.
Getafe
At the end of his loan tenure, Eibar decided to buy Cucurella and make him a permanent player for the team. However, just after sixteen days of becoming a permanent player for his loaned club, Marc was loaned again to Getafe. He made his debut for Getafe on the European stage (UEFA Europa League) against Trabzonspor, where he came off the bench to replace Robert Kenedy.
He played in eight games for Getafe in that campaign, which ended after 11 months in the last 16 in a 2-0 aggregate loss against Italian giants AC Milan. In March 2020, Getafe decided to buy Cucurella by triggering the buyout clause in the loan contract. He played for the Spanish team for almost a month, only to be bought out of Spain by a Premier League team.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion had their eyes on Marc Cucurella for some time and on August 31, 2021, they decided to bring him into the Premier League. Marc signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, making his debut for them on September 11 in a win against Brentford.
He started to show his Spanish magic in the Premier League, impressing even non-Brighton fans with his performances. In a match against his future club Chelsea on December 29, Cucurella chipped the ball beautifully to Danny Welbeck, who netted it to equalize and draw the game.
He scored his first goal on May 7, 2022, in a 4-0 win against Manchester United, which stunned the fans of the Red Devils. At the end of the season, Cucurella was named the Players’ Player of the Season award at his club and was also voted Player of the Season.
Cucerella was catching the attention of many people with his performances and it was about time a big club came for him. The Premier League giant Chelsea decided to sign Cucu on a six-year deal from Brighton. On 15 December 2024, Cucurella broke the shackles and scored his first EPL goal for Chelsea which also ended in a victory over the Brentford club.
He made his debut for the Blues, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win against Everton. He started the next game against the Tottenham Hotspurs and contributed by assisting a goal from the corner. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, and Marc remained a mainstay in the defense of the Blues until the break for the 2022 World Cup. After that, a muscle injury cut his season short, but he was a mainstay in the Chelsea team led by Graham Potter.
Marc Cucurella | International Career
Marc Cucurella’s international career has been short, he was called up by Spain’s manager Luis Enrique to replace Jose Gaya in the matches against Switzerland and Germany in November 2020. However, he was not used in the game and was kept waiting on the bench. Cucurella made his debut for the national team in a friendly against Lithuania, where he also acted as the captain of the team.
He was part of the U-23 Spain squad that won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marc Cucurella | Sponsors and Endorsements
Chelsea player Marc Cucurella is currently not in an endorsement deal with any brand. However, he is an ambassador for Matrix Fitness, and he posted a video announcing it on his Instagram.
Marc Cucurella | Philanthropic Activities
Marc Cucurella is not known to be involved in or have done any philanthropic activity; however, as many players are starting to give back to the community, we can expect him to do the same soon.
Marc Cucurella | In Popular Culture
Marc Cucurella has 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and has a cult following in Spain and England. He is quite in tune with popular culture but is far away from influencing trends or staring at them right now.
Marc Cucurella | Net Worth and Health
Marc Cucurella has a net worth of around £28 million; however, he has a market value of 30 million euros, which is equivalent to $35 million. He earns over £5,720,000 every year at Chelsea.
Cucurella is currently healthy and is able to compete on a regular basis for the Blues. He hasn’t suffered any injuries recently and is keeping his body in good shape.
Marc Cucurella | Cars and Tattoos
There has been no information on the car collection of Marc Cucurella; however, it is speculated that he owns a Rolls Royce after he posted a photo of his wife and himself in front of the car on Instagram.
Marc Cucurella does not have any visible tattoos on his body. He doesn’t seem to be the type to ink his body, especially with all the fitness regimes he promotes online on his social media accounts.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Gunners Squander Golden Opportunity Against 10-Man Blues
Arsenal dropped points again on the road, held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Moises Caicedo saw red for a horrendous first half challenge on Merino, but the Gunners fell behind to an early second half goal from Trevor Chalobah. Despite the numerical advantage for over an hour, Arsenal couldn’t find a winner and remain six points clear at the top.
David Raya – 6/10 Not much he could do for Chalobah’s opener. Made smart saves to deny Fernández and Delap from range. Distribution was decent but got caught out of position a couple times.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Didn’t have much of an influence in the first-half but improved after the break. Made a number of runs down the flank and sent a few crosses into the box. The only Arsenal defender to avoid a booking.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Shown a yellow card in the first-half. Prevented from blocking Chalobah’s goal bound header by Fernández. However, wasn’t as efficient as Saliba while going forward.
Piero Hincapié – 5/10 Got away with one when he slipped to allow Pedro a chance, but he recovered as Calafiori helped bail him out. Looked to guide Mosquera through moments of uncertainty, but was shaky himself.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 Stupid booking in the first half that meant he was walking a tightrope. Replaced at halftime to avoid a second yellow. Chelsea dealt with his attacking threat well.
Eberechi Eze – 4/10 Never got into the game. Looked frustrated by the constant fouls and stop-start nature of the derby. Disappeared for long stretches.
Martin Zubimendi – 5.5/10 Booked early and had to be careful throughout. Shielded the defence adequately but couldn’t impose himself on the match.
Declan Rice – 7/10 ⭐Probably the one player who showed consistent quality. Produced one exceptional tackle to deny Neto and battled hard in midfield.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10 Was in and out of the game, but found a moment of real quality when he got to the touchline and picked out a perfect cross for Merino to score. Got a bit more selfish after that, wasting several chances.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Not his best game. His touch and passing range was off at times, but still popped up with a crucial goal. Rose brilliantly to head home Saka’s cross.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10 Had one shot well saved in the first half. Looked rusty, which is no surprise given this was his first start in well over a month.
Substitutes:
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 3/10 On at halftime to replace Calafiori but picked up a yellow himself almost immediately. Was very shaky.
Martin Ødegaard – 5/10 Good to see him back after injury. Got involved but couldn’t unpick the Chelsea defence.
Noni Madueke – 5/10 Booed relentlessly on his return to Stamford Bridge. Didn’t really get going.
Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Almost got on a loose ball late on as he clattered Sánchez. Didn’t see much of the ball.
Why Did Chelsea Star Sam Kerr Miss Australia’s 5-0 Win Over New Zealand? Reason Explained
Sam Kerr’s eagerly anticipated return to Australian soil was postponed on Friday after the Chelsea striker remained an unused substitute during the Matildas’ 5-0 friendly victory over New Zealand.
The 32-year-old felt calf tightness during pre-match warmups, forcing her to sit out what would have been her first home appearance since January 2024, when she suffered an ACL injury.
Injury Concerns Mount for Club and Country
Kerr’s absence raises fresh concerns for both Chelsea and Australia ahead of crucial fixtures. The striker missed Chelsea’s final two matches before the international break—1-1 draws against Liverpool and Barcelona, after scoring a brace in the 6-0 Champions League demolition of St. Polten.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor insisted Kerr’s absence for those matches was planned rotation before the Barcelona clash. However, Friday’s calf issue suggests the striker continues managing fitness concerns following her lengthy ACL rehabilitation.
Kerr made her comeback in September during Chelsea’s victory over Aston Villa after nine months sidelined. She’s been carefully managed since, more often used as a substitute than starter. Despite limited minutes, the Australian remains Chelsea’s joint-top scorer this season with four goals alongside Aggie Beever-Jones.
WSL Stars Shine in Kerr’s Absence
Chelsea’s Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross stole the show during Friday’s rout. Cooney-Cross scored the pick of the goals from 35 yards out, lobbing the New Zealand goalkeeper to make it 4-0 just one minute after Carpenter capitalised on a defensive mistake for Australia’s third.
Amy Sayer, Hayley Raso and Katrina Gorry also found the net as the Matildas cruised to victory. The two sides meet again in Adelaide on Tuesday in Australia’s final match before hosting the Asian Cup from March 1-21.
Australia will hope Mary Fowler returns in time for the continental tournament after missing recent fixtures. Kerr will target Tuesday’s friendly as her opportunity to finally play in front of home fans, provided her calf issue clears up in time.
The striker’s staggered return to action continues frustrating both player and supporters, with her homecoming now delayed until at least next week’s rematch against the Football Ferns.
