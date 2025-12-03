In August 2022, Chelsea signed the Spanish footballing maestro Marc Cucurella on a six-year contract. Since then, Marc has been proficient in making a name for himself in England as a member of the Blues. He has scored 5 goals for the club and has been one of the best perfoemers

Marc has had a great career so far in the world of professional football, where he has played for a number of teams before signing for the English giant Chelsea.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Marc Cucurella | Early Life

Marc Cucurella was born in Alella, Spain; he was the firstborn of his parents and was loved a lot by them. Marc’s love for the game started when he was a child. He used to play in the streets with his siblings and friends before he joined FS Alella as a futsal player.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 24: Victor Gomez Perea of RCD Espanyol is challenged by Marc Cucurella of Getafe CF during the Liga match between RCD Espanyol and Getafe CF at RCDE Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

After playing futsal for his hometown club for some time, Marc decided to make the transition to professional football. He joined the youth team at Espanyol in 2006 and later moved to Barcelona to pursue his dreams in 2012.

Marc Cucurella | Family

Marc Cucurella was born to his parents, Oscar and Patricia Cucurella. He has a younger brother named Lucas and a younger sister. Marc used to play football with his brother a lot in his childhood, which started his love for the game.

https://twitter.com/FrankKhalidUK/status/1572842032376483841

Marc’s parents were big supporters of his dream, as they wanted their son to become a footballer. They did everything they could for him in the early days of his career. Patricia, Marc’s mother, was especially a big supporter of her son. She had a superstitious belief and she convinced his son to keep long and curly hair so that he would be different from everyone on the pitch.

Marc Cucurella | Club Career

FC Barcelona

After moving to Barcelona in 2012, Cucurella quickly rose among the ranks there and made his way into the reserve team. Although still a junior, he made his debut for the reserve Barcelona team in Segunda Division B against L’Hospitalet.

Marc Cucurella continued playing for Barcelona and his efforts paid off as he was promoted to the Segunda Division through playoffs. Barcelona recognized his talents and renewed his contract until 2021. On September 1, Cucurella got his opportunity to make his professional debut against Granada, and his debut for the first team of Barcelona came on October 24. He came off the bench to replace Lucas Digne against Real Murcia in the Copa del Rey.

AS Roma’s Justin Kluivert (L) fights for the ball with FC Barcelona’s Marc Cucurella during the International Champions Cup (ICC) friendly football match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona on July 31, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper NEILL / AFP) (Photo credit should read COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images)

SD Eibar

In 2018, Barcelona was about to face some financial problems, so they thought it was time for Marc Cucurella to leave the nest and get some experience. They loaned him to SD Eibar for one year with an opinion to buy the fullback. He made his debut for Eibar by coming off the bench against Espanyol and despite his team losing the game 1-0, Cucurella received praise for his performance.

Getafe’s Spanish defender Marc Cucurella (L) and Eibar’s Argentinian defender Esteban Burgos jump for the ball during the Spanish League football match between Getafe and Eibar at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Getafe near Madrid on June 20, 2020. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Getafe

At the end of his loan tenure, Eibar decided to buy Cucurella and make him a permanent player for the team. However, just after sixteen days of becoming a permanent player for his loaned club, Marc was loaned again to Getafe. He made his debut for Getafe on the European stage (UEFA Europa League) against Trabzonspor, where he came off the bench to replace Robert Kenedy.

He played in eight games for Getafe in that campaign, which ended after 11 months in the last 16 in a 2-0 aggregate loss against Italian giants AC Milan. In March 2020, Getafe decided to buy Cucurella by triggering the buyout clause in the loan contract. He played for the Spanish team for almost a month, only to be bought out of Spain by a Premier League team.

HUESCA, SPAIN – APRIL 25: Marc Cucurella of Getafe CF challenges for the ball against Pablo Insua of SD Huesca during the La Liga Santander match between SD Huesca and Getafe CF at Estadio El Alcoraz on April 25, 2021 in Huesca, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion had their eyes on Marc Cucurella for some time and on August 31, 2021, they decided to bring him into the Premier League. Marc signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, making his debut for them on September 11 in a win against Brentford.

He started to show his Spanish magic in the Premier League, impressing even non-Brighton fans with his performances. In a match against his future club Chelsea on December 29, Cucurella chipped the ball beautifully to Danny Welbeck, who netted it to equalize and draw the game.

He scored his first goal on May 7, 2022, in a 4-0 win against Manchester United, which stunned the fans of the Red Devils. At the end of the season, Cucurella was named the Players’ Player of the Season award at his club and was also voted Player of the Season.

Chelsea

Cucerella was catching the attention of many people with his performances and it was about time a big club came for him. The Premier League giant Chelsea decided to sign Cucu on a six-year deal from Brighton. On 15 December 2024, Cucurella broke the shackles and scored his first EPL goal for Chelsea which also ended in a victory over the Brentford club.

He made his debut for the Blues, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win against Everton. He started the next game against the Tottenham Hotspurs and contributed by assisting a goal from the corner. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, and Marc remained a mainstay in the defense of the Blues until the break for the 2022 World Cup. After that, a muscle injury cut his season short, but he was a mainstay in the Chelsea team led by Graham Potter.

Marc Cucurella | International Career

Marc Cucurella’s international career has been short, he was called up by Spain’s manager Luis Enrique to replace Jose Gaya in the matches against Switzerland and Germany in November 2020. However, he was not used in the game and was kept waiting on the bench. Cucurella made his debut for the national team in a friendly against Lithuania, where he also acted as the captain of the team.

Brazil’s Antony (L) and Spain’s Marc Cucurella vie for the ball during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football competition men’s gold medal match at Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on August 7, 2021. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

He was part of the U-23 Spain squad that won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marc Cucurella | Sponsors and Endorsements

Chelsea player Marc Cucurella is currently not in an endorsement deal with any brand. However, he is an ambassador for Matrix Fitness, and he posted a video announcing it on his Instagram.

Matrix Fitness ficha al futbolista Marc Cucurella como nuevo embajador via @2Playbook pic.twitter.com/p8EWgTT3yI — Eugeniusz Wyszyński (@Wyyszynski) February 8, 2024

Marc Cucurella | Philanthropic Activities

Marc Cucurella is not known to be involved in or have done any philanthropic activity; however, as many players are starting to give back to the community, we can expect him to do the same soon.

Marc Cucurella | In Popular Culture

Marc Cucurella has 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and has a cult following in Spain and England. He is quite in tune with popular culture but is far away from influencing trends or staring at them right now.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 07: Marc Cucurella of Chelsea warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella | Net Worth and Health

Marc Cucurella has a net worth of around £28 million; however, he has a market value of 30 million euros, which is equivalent to $35 million. He earns over £5,720,000 every year at Chelsea.

Cucurella is currently healthy and is able to compete on a regular basis for the Blues. He hasn’t suffered any injuries recently and is keeping his body in good shape.

Marc Cucurella | Cars and Tattoos

There has been no information on the car collection of Marc Cucurella; however, it is speculated that he owns a Rolls Royce after he posted a photo of his wife and himself in front of the car on Instagram.

Marc Cucurella does not have any visible tattoos on his body. He doesn’t seem to be the type to ink his body, especially with all the fitness regimes he promotes online on his social media accounts.