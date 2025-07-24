“With a Hint of Jannik Sinner” – Fans Abuzz as Declan Rice Finds “New Golf Partner” in €15 Million Midfielder

Arsenal‘s dressing room chemistry is already showing positive signs just weeks into the new season, with Declan Rice revealing his newest golf companion is summer signing Christian Norgaard.

The England midfielder took to Instagram to showcase his latest round with the Danish international, suggesting the £10 million (+5 add-ons) signing from Brentford is settling into life at the Emirates Stadium seamlessly. “New Golf Partner,” Rice wrote on his IG Stories.

Declan Rice and Christian Norgaard: Instant Connection on the Fairways

Rice’s social media reveal comes as no surprise to those familiar with both players’ personalities. The West Ham-turned-Arsenal star has always been vocal about his love for golf, regularly sharing updates from various courses during the off-season. Norgaard, meanwhile, brings a calm, measured approach both on and off the pitch that appears to complement Rice’s more energetic demeanor perfectly.

Christian Norgaard (via BBC)

The timing couldn’t be better for Arsenal’s squad harmony. With new signings Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Kepa Arrizabalaga also bedding into Mikel Arteta’s setup, seeing established stars like Rice actively welcoming newcomers demonstrates the positive culture being cultivated at the club.

More Than Just Recreational Bonding

What makes this partnership particularly intriguing is the tactical implications. Rice and Norgaard are likely to feature together in Arsenal’s midfield setup, with the Danish midfielder’s physical presence and aerial ability complementing Rice’s box-to-box energy and distribution skills. Their off-pitch friendship could translate into improved on-field understanding.

Norgaard’s reputation as a steady, reliable presence during his Brentford days suggests he’ll provide the kind of leadership qualities that Rice himself has embraced since arriving at Arsenal. Both players share similar work ethics and no-nonsense approaches to the game.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

These seemingly small moments of squad bonding often prove crucial during challenging periods of the season. Arsenal’s title ambitions require not just individual talent but collective unity, and Rice’s gesture of including Norgaard in his recreational activities signals the kind of inclusive environment that championship-winning teams possess.

Fans on Reddit were quite thrilled by the midfield link-up on the golf course.

