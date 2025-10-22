Demarai Gray is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a winger for the club Birmingham City and in this blog, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Demarai Remelle Gray popularly called Demarai Gray joined Al-Ettifaq in 2023 and was a regular starter for the English coach Frank Lampard. He has been impressive throughout the season and hopes to continue the form to reach heights. He is now a part of the Birmingham City club and plays in the EFL Championship.

Demarai is yet to make his senior national debut for England but has represented the youth national team from U18 to U21 and presently for Jamaica. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.

Demarai Gray moved from Everton to Al-Ettifaq. (Credits: Instagram)

Demarai Gray’s Net Worth and Salary

Demarai has been a professional footballer for almost 12 years now, and he earned most of his money through his footballing career. The net worth of the player is estimated at £20 million pounds as of 2026. The market value of Demarai is valued at 30 million euros by Transfermarkt.

The club pays him a salary of around 4 Million Pounds per year and that is a pretty good salary for a mid-Premier League team.

Demarai Gray Club Career

Demarai played for Cadbury Athletic’s junior teams when he was younger. He joined Birmingham City’s youth academy when he was just 10 years old after leaving Athletic Junior. He played with the youths there for almost 7 years before breaking into the first team.

He signed his first professional contract with Birmingham City in 2013. He made his senior debut for the club coming in as a 91st-minute substitute for Jesse Lingard in a 4–0 win against Millwall. He was seen with more maturity in the 2014 preseason and started the first two matches for the club in the 2014/15 season. He was used more as a substitute than as a starter in the later matches of the season.

Demarai Gray showing his skills (Credits: Instagram)

With 43 appearances for the club in the Championship, he won the club’s Young Player of the Season award when he was just 18. Gray signed a three-year contract extension with the club in July 2015. As he was not prioritized in the wing position, he wanted to leave the club in the next window.

It is said that the Premier League club Leicester City activated the release clause of £3.7 million for the player and signed him for a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2016. He made his senior debut for the club in the third round of the FA Cup against Tottenham in January and managed to assist a goal in the 2-2 draw match.

He made 133 appearances for the club in 5 years time and was sent to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for an 18-month deal in January 2021. In just six months’ time, he was sold to Premier League club Everton in July 2021 for a disclosed fee of £1.7 million. He signed a three-year contract with an option to extend it till four and currently is signed with Al-Ettifaq which ends in June 30, 2024. He moved to the Birmingham City club for the 2025 season.

Demarai Gray International Career

Demarai made his debut with the U18 England national team on 18 February 2014 against Belgian counterparts in a friendly match. He made his national debut for the under-19s in a friendly match against Germany in September 2014. He has represented the U21 side in 26 matches scoring 8 goals. He has still not received his senior call-up for the national team.

Demarai Gray training for International matches. (Credits: Instagram)

Demarai Gray Family and Wife

Demarai was born in Birmingham on 3 January 1996. He attended Frankley High School in Birmingham. The parental details of the player are not available as of now and hope he leads a happy life with the family.

Demarai Gray with her daughter (Credits: Instagram)

He has been married to Emma Hickman after dating for a long time. The couple is said to have been blessed with a baby boy who is currently three years old.

Demarai Gray Sponsorship and Endorsements

Demarai has an endorsement deal with Adidas and has been seen endorsing the product on his social media. As a part of the deal, he wears the outfit sponsored by the company and also the boots of the company.

Demarai Gray has a net worth of £18.2 Million. (Credits: Instagram)

Demarai Gray Cars and Tattoos

Demarai like many footballers has inked his skin. He has a long tattoo that runs from the left shoulder to the wrist. It has an image of an eye and has dedicated the tattoo to his family. It is certain that he has many cars in his garage, one of which includes a fancy black BMW spotted on the streets of the City.

Read more: