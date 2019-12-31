Why Derby would be a smart signing Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have decided to recall defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell at Stoke City.

The United States defender, 21, joined Stoke City on loan from Spurs this past summer and has made 15 appearances for the Championship club this term.

He hasn’t kicked a ball for the Championship side since November 30 and hasn’t even been making the squads in recent weeks under Michael O’Neill. His spell with the Potters will now officially end on January 2, the report adds.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is very young and Tottenham loaned him to Stoke City on the assumption that he would play regularly. With the defender not kicking a ball since the end of last month, Spurs are doing the right thing by recalling him.

Back in August, TEAMtalk (h/t the Derby Telegraph) had claimed that Derby County were one of the Championship clubs interested in signing Carter-Vickers on loan.

While Stoke won the race for the United States international’s signature then, the January transfer window represents another opportunity for the Rams to reignite their interest in the centre-back.

The Rams have endured a poor season under Phillip Cocu so far as they currently lie 20th in the table. They are yet to secure a first league win on their travels since an opening day win at Huddersfield Town.

That run has largely been characterised by Cocu’s side lacking in creativity and struggling to find ways back into matches when they have found themselves behind.

The arrival of Wayne Rooney will no doubt be a boost for everyone at the club, but it is important that results change. While their attack has largely been toothless, Derby have faltered defensively as well.

The likes of Curtis Davies, Krystian Bielik and Craig Forsyth haven’t been consistent at the back, which has seen Derby concede 32 goals in 24 games so far.

Having said that, the Rams must sign a centre-half and Carter-Vickers would be ideal. Carter-Vickers spent last season with Swansea City, making 33 appearances and impressed with his passing ability from the back. Before that, the youngster spent time with Sheffield United and Ipswich Town.

The seven-cap United States international has potential and Cocu could be the right manager for him.

Verdict

Cocu’s side are in need of finding of a defender who can bring stability and make the defence a tough nut to crack. On a six-month loan deal, Carter-Vickers would represent a shrewd piece of business for Derby.