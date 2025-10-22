Desiré Doué – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Desire Doue is a French professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Desire Doue is a product of the Ligue 1 club Rennes and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is a young gem and is considered one for the future. He has played for the youth teams of France and is yet to make his senior appearance for the nation at the international level.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 Footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Desiré Doue is currently single and not dating anyone.

Desiré Doué Net Worth and Salary

Desiré is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £10 million per year playing for Ligue 1 club PSG. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He will be staying with the franchise till the end of the 2029 season.

Desire Doue Club Career

Doue began footballing at Rennes in 2011. Joining the club at just 6 years old, he was promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2021. He became a regular player for the side and was included in the senior team in February 2021. He signed his first professional contract with the club on 24 April 2022 which allowed him to stay in the club until 2024.

He made his professional debut for Rennes in the Ligue 1 match against Lorient on 7 August 2021 and the match ended in a 1-0 defeat at home. He scored his first goal for the club against Brest on 31 August 2022 and the match ended in a 3-0 home win. He scored the winning goal for the team against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. He moved to PSG for the 2024 season on a five-year deal. Desire Doue signed a deal that’s worth 50 million euro pounds. He also rejected an offer from the Bayern Munich club.

Desire Doue International Career

Doue has represented France’s youth team at the national level. He has played for the U17 level of the nation and has scored 7 goals in his 17 appearances for the team. He was a part of the team and was crucial in the team’s victory in the 2022 UEFA European U17 Championship. After years of hardwork, Desire Doue made his international debut for France football team and he has represented the senior level team in 5 matches.

Desiré Doué Family

Desiré was born on 3 June 2005 in Angers, France. He was supported both financially and mentally by both of his parents so he could become a professional football player. The name of the family and other details of the family haven’t been disclosed yet. Am

Desire Doue is a product of the Ligue 1 club Rennes and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Desiré Doué Girlfriend

Desiré is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Desiré Doué Sponsors and Endorsements

He has been sponsored by brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.

Desiré Doué has a sponsor deal with Nike and as per the deal, he endorses the company’s products on his social media. (Credits: @desire.doue Instagram)

Desiré Doué Cars and Tattoos

Desiré Doué has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He might have a couple of cars, but he doesn’t flex them on his social media. Also, he is not a big fan of tattoes and he is yet to ink them on his body.

