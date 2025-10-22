Google News
Desiré Doué – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Desire Doue is a French professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Desire Doue is a product of the Ligue 1 club Rennes and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is a young gem and is considered one for the future. He has played for the youth teams of France and is yet to make his senior appearance for the nation at the international level.
He is listed as one of the Top 60 Footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Desiré Doué Net Worth and Salary
Desiré is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £10 million per year playing for Ligue 1 club PSG. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future. He will be staying with the franchise till the end of the 2029 season.
Desire Doue Club Career
Doue began footballing at Rennes in 2011. Joining the club at just 6 years old, he was promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2021. He became a regular player for the side and was included in the senior team in February 2021. He signed his first professional contract with the club on 24 April 2022 which allowed him to stay in the club until 2024.
He made his professional debut for Rennes in the Ligue 1 match against Lorient on 7 August 2021 and the match ended in a 1-0 defeat at home. He scored his first goal for the club against Brest on 31 August 2022 and the match ended in a 3-0 home win. He scored the winning goal for the team against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. He moved to PSG for the 2024 season on a five-year deal. Desire Doue signed a deal that’s worth 50 million euro pounds. He also rejected an offer from the Bayern Munich club.
Desire Doue International Career
Doue has represented France’s youth team at the national level. He has played for the U17 level of the nation and has scored 7 goals in his 17 appearances for the team. He was a part of the team and was crucial in the team’s victory in the 2022 UEFA European U17 Championship. After years of hardwork, Desire Doue made his international debut for France football team and he has represented the senior level team in 5 matches.
Desiré Doué Family
Desiré was born on 3 June 2005 in Angers, France. He was supported both financially and mentally by both of his parents so he could become a professional football player. The name of the family and other details of the family haven’t been disclosed yet. Am
Desiré Doué Girlfriend
Desiré is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Desiré Doué Sponsors and Endorsements
He has been sponsored by brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.
Desiré Doué Cars and Tattoos
Desiré Doué has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He might have a couple of cars, but he doesn’t flex them on his social media. Also, he is not a big fan of tattoes and he is yet to ink them on his body.
Read More:
Arsenal
Bruna Loureiro – David Luiz Girlfriend, her Family and more
Bruna Loureiro is famous for being the Girlfriend of Brazilian defender David Luiz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Bruna has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Brazilian star David Luiz over the years. The duo currently resides in Brazil and both have pretty vibrant lives.
Whether for his abilities on the field or his hairstyle, David Luiz has been one of the most recognisable defenders in the world. He recently moved to Brazil to play for Flamengo after concluding a successful career in Europe. To find out who he spends his free time with, we chose to probe more closely into his personal life.
Bruna Loureiro Childhood and Family
Bruna’s date of birth is December 17, 1993. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. She is just 33 and has achieved a lot in her life.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning Girlfriend of David Luiz.
Bruna Loureiro Education
Bruna went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Europe and eventually became a successful model.
Bruna Loureiro Career
Bruna is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Bruna started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.
Bruna Loureiro Net Worth
Bruna’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Brazilian-born accumulates a significant amount mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz relationship
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz have been together for a considerable amount of time. The pair first got together in 2016, not long after David Luiz ended his six-year relationship with Sara Madeira. The Brazilian was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name.
Bruna was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.
They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. David Luiz proposed to Loureiro in 2019 after deciding it was time to move forward in their relationship. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz Children
The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son recently. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children. The couple have two kids, but we don’t have information about their names.
Bruna Loureiro Social media
Bruna is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms. Her comments are filled with love. Bruna Loureiri shares her activities on Instagram and this indicates her lifestyle.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Carly Noble – Mark Noble Wife, her Family and more
Carly Noble is famous for being the wife of West Ham legend Mark Noble. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been a lifelong partner of Mark Noble, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story. However, we have gathered many interesting facts about the stunning English beauty. So stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Mark Noble. Mark Noble has been involved with West Ham for his whole life. Starting with the academy team, the Englishman climbed the ladders of the youth structure and went on to become one of the greatest players in the Hammers’ history.
Noble announced his retirement from football in 2022. He was seen heartbroken while bidding farewell to the club of his life. As everything has an end, the footballer accepted the reality and thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career.
Carly Noble Childhood and Family
Carly was born in 1986. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Mark Noble.
Carly Noble Education
Carly spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. After completing secondary education, whether she enrolled in a university or moved in with Mark is still a mystery that we are trying to solve.
Carly Noble career
Carly’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. She has been with her husband through out his journey and manages his ventures.
However, considering she mostly stays at home and doesn’t make many public appearances, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits the London Stadium to cheer for her husband.
Carly Noble Net Worth
Carly’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.
However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Carly’s partner Noble was believed to be earning £2,600,000 in the final years of his contract. The Englishman has a net worth of $14 Million. Thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life. They might have a business , but there is no update on the same.
Carly Noble and Mark Noble Relationship
Mark Noble has been with his wife Cary since childhood. The duo met when Mark was still playing for the West Ham academy and since then they have remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings.
The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Mark finally tied the knot with Cary in 2012 in a lavish wedding ceremony where all their family, friends and Mark’s teammates were invited.
Carly Noble and Mark Noble Children
Carly Noble and Mark Noble are parents of two children: a son and a girl. Honey Noble is the name of their daughter, and Lenny Noble is the name of their son. Lenny is a member of the Chadwell Heath-based West Ham United academy.
Carly Noble Social media
Carly is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform and has only three photos in total. Mark respects his wife’s privacy and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either. Both don’t tag each other and do not share their pictures on the platform .
Read More:
Arsenal
Vjosa Kaba – Shkodran Mustafi Wife, her Family and more
Vjosa Kaba is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the wife of German defender Shkodran Mustafi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Vjosa has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.
Mustafi is currently playing with La Liga club Levante, however, a few years back he was a starter at Arsenal. We are interested in learning more about the personal lives of the star German defender Shkodran Mustafi rather than discussing his recent struggles at Arsenal.
Vjosa Kaba Childhood and Family
Vjosa was born in Albania. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. Some sources indicate she has a younger sister, but the boss lady has not revealed anything.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Shkodran Mustafi.
Vjosa Kaba Education
Vjosa went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Albanian beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college.
Vjosa Kaba career
Vjosa is a Real Estate agent based out of Levante, Spain. The Albanian beauty gave up her career in modelling after her marriage to Mustafi and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love. Real Estate has been the top business option for celebrities and she has found many projects with the help of her hubby.
Vjosa was a professional model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.
Vjosa Kaba Net Worth
Vjosa hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi relationship
Mustafi and Vjosa Kaba were wed in a private ceremony in Gostivar, Macedonia in July 2016 and have been together since then. There were about 350 family members and close friends present even though the wedding was kept a secret. We are not pretty sure how they met. Their marriage ceremony took place amid their friends and it was a memorable event for the couple.
But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi Children
Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi are parents of two kids. On July 19, 2017, they gave birth to a girl they called Noemi Mustafi. Vjosa gave birth to Amar Mustafi, the son of Shkodran Mustafi, on January 25, 2018.
Vjosa Kaba Social media
Vjosa has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days. Kaba also shares stories frequently. There are some reels on her feed as well.
Read More:
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”