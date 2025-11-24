Manchester City
Despite Comfortable Position Atop WSL Table, Manchester City Women Star Warns Team Against Taking Things For Granted
Sydney Lohmann has warned her Manchester City teammates they cannot afford complacency despite sitting top of the WSL table, insisting lower-league opponents deserve full respect after their 2-0 League Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.
“We Can’t Play at 90%” – Sydney Lohmann Issues Warning to Manchester City Despite Comfortable WSL Lead
The German midfielder, making her first start since returning from injury, delivered the message following Saturday’s win that secured City’s place in the knockout stages as Group A winners. Grace Clinton and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to wrap up the tie against the WSL 2 side at the City Ground.
“I think the teams in the other leagues are strong teams, and you can see that from the results,” Lohmann told the club’s official website. “So, we knew it was not going to be easy, and we’ve said it before that we’re a better team on paper, but we need to prove that by giving everything.”
Her warning carried particular weight given recent upsets across women’s football. “We can’t take anything for granted or think that we can play at 90%, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
Jeglertz Demands Better Game Management
Head coach Andree Jeglertz was pleased with the result and another clean sheet but hinted his side should have been more ruthless after the break.
“There are parts of the game I’m pleased with. We created a couple of great chances and that was good and I’m pleased we kept another clean sheet,” the Swedish coach said. “I think in the second half we need to be better in game management because we can definitely keep the ball a little bit longer. I think this is what we’ve been struggling a little bit with and that we’re a little too stressed to go forward.”
Jeglertz was delighted to have Lohmann and Clinton back competing for places, describing it as a “fantastic challenge” for team selection. “The ones coming in today are definitely not letting anybody down so it’s a fantastic challenge for me to pick the best teams coming up, but it’s also making the sessions and training really challenging because everything is competitive.”
City’s depth will be crucial as they juggle domestic and European commitments while protecting their WSL lead.
Manchester City
Bunny Shaw Injury Update: Manchester City Boss Delivers Positive News After Derby Scare
Bunny Shaw has been given the all-clear to feature in Manchester City‘s League Cup clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend after concerns she’d picked up an injury during Saturday’s 3-0 Manchester derby demolition.
The Jamaican striker limped off in the 83rd minute at the Etihad Stadium after scoring City’s second goal in the emphatic victory over Manchester United. Shaw was immediately substituted by Grace Clinton, raising fears that City’s top scorer had suffered a setback ahead of the international break.
However, head coach Andree Jeglertz delivered reassuring news during Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “She’s been training fully this week,” Jeglertz confirmed. “There haven’t been any issues with her. I think every player who was available last week are ready for this game, also. It looks like we have a hungry squad to get a good result in Nottingham this weekend.”
Decision Time for Forest Clash
The positive update gives Jeglertz a selection headache ahead of Sunday’s League Cup fixture at the City Ground. Shaw has been in stunning form this season, leading the WSL Golden Boot race with six goals in nine appearances, and sits top of virtually every attacking metric in the league.
No player has a higher expected goals figure than Shaw’s 8.36, while she’s also registered a league-high 19 shots on target to go with her two assists. According to FotMob, she’s the WSL player of the season so far with an average match rating of 8.07, underlining her dominance.
The question facing Jeglertz is whether to risk Shaw against WSL 2 opposition in City’s final match before the international break, or rest her entirely given the comfortable nature of the fixture. City need only a draw to secure their place in Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final draw.
Shaw’s remarkable season sees her hunting a third consecutive Golden Boot, while rapidly climbing the WSL’s all-time scoring charts. Her six goals already have her well-positioned in what’s shaping up to be another trophy-laden campaign for the 28-year-old.
Manchester City
Manchester United Women Suffer Unwanted Record for the First Time in 18 Months after Lackluster Display Against Manchester City
Manchester United Women endured their most toothless attacking display in 18 months during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, failing to register a single shot on target for the first time since facing Chelsea on May 18, 2024.
Despite controlling 60% of possession at the Etihad Stadium, United failed to test City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita once across the entire 90 minutes, managing just 11 shots with none finding the target.
Defeat in the derby. pic.twitter.com/6KImmqLhTj— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 15, 2025
It’s a damning indictment of Marc Skinner’s side, especially considering they came into this fixture as the only team with a perfect away record in the WSL this season. That unblemished run is now history, blown apart by Andree Jeglertz’s side who delivered three first-half goals through Rebecca Knaak, Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp.
Creativity Vanished When It Mattered Most
The absence of injured goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce certainly didn’t help defensively, but United’s attacking woes can’t be blamed on personnel. Jess Park started against her former club, Ella Toone was in the lineup, and Melvine Malard came off the bench. Yet none of them could fashion a single effort that genuinely troubled Yamashita.
United dominated possession but lacked any penetration in the final third. When they did manage to get shots away, it was either blocked, wayward, or hit straight at City defenders.
The worrying part is this wasn’t just a one-off. United collapsed 3-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek despite initially leading 2-0, and now they’ve followed that up with arguably their worst attacking performance of the season.
Manchester City
(Photos) Not For the Faint-Hearted: Nasty Head-On Collision in Manchester Derby Leaves Stars With Lumps
Manchester United‘s Simi Awujo and Manchester City‘s Jade Rose caused a lengthy stoppage in the dying moments of Saturday’s derby after a brutal clash of heads competing for a goal-line clearance.
Medical staff immediately rushed on to carry out concussion protocols, with Awujo eventually forced off whilst Rose was cleared to continue post treatment.
Sickening Head Clash Stops Manchester Derby
The incident marred what had already been a punishing afternoon for United, who lost 3-0 to their cross-city rivals to fall seven points behind City in the WSL title race. Goals from Rebecca Knaak, Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp handed City a comfortable victory, extending their unbeaten run to eight consecutive matches.
Jade Rose Shows Battle Scars on Instagram
Despite the severity of the collision, Rose appeared in good spirits afterwards when teammate Alex Greenwood snapped a photo showing the defender’s sizeable forehead bump. Rose posted the image to Instagram, writing: “Can’t say I didn’t put my body on the line.”
Manchester City Women’s Statement Victory
After tonight’s statement victory, City now sit four points clear of second-placed Chelsea, having played a game more, whilst United are stuck in third position seven points adrift of their rivals.
Jeglertz expressed delight at his first derby triumph despite the intensity. The Swedish manager particularly praised his side’s defensive solidity after keeping a clean sheet.
On the other hand, Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was left frustrated by his team’s individual errors.
United had been dealing with a tight turnaround after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, when Awujo had made her first start in European competition before the unfortunate collision ended her afternoon prematurely.
