Despite Comfortable Position Atop WSL Table, Manchester City Women Star Warns Team Against Taking Things For Granted

Sydney Lohmann has warned her Manchester City teammates they cannot afford complacency despite sitting top of the WSL table, insisting lower-league opponents deserve full respect after their 2-0 League Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.

"We Can't Play at 90%" – Sydney Lohmann Issues Warning to Manchester City Despite Comfortable WSL Lead

The German midfielder, making her first start since returning from injury, delivered the message following Saturday’s win that secured City’s place in the knockout stages as Group A winners. Grace Clinton and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to wrap up the tie against the WSL 2 side at the City Ground.

“I think the teams in the other leagues are strong teams, and you can see that from the results,” Lohmann told the club’s official website. “So, we knew it was not going to be easy, and we’ve said it before that we’re a better team on paper, but we need to prove that by giving everything.”

Her warning carried particular weight given recent upsets across women’s football. “We can’t take anything for granted or think that we can play at 90%, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Jeglertz Demands Better Game Management

Head coach Andree Jeglertz was pleased with the result and another clean sheet but hinted his side should have been more ruthless after the break.

“There are parts of the game I’m pleased with. We created a couple of great chances and that was good and I’m pleased we kept another clean sheet,” the Swedish coach said. “I think in the second half we need to be better in game management because we can definitely keep the ball a little bit longer. I think this is what we’ve been struggling a little bit with and that we’re a little too stressed to go forward.”

Jeglertz was delighted to have Lohmann and Clinton back competing for places, describing it as a “fantastic challenge” for team selection. “The ones coming in today are definitely not letting anybody down so it’s a fantastic challenge for me to pick the best teams coming up, but it’s also making the sessions and training really challenging because everything is competitive.”

City’s depth will be crucial as they juggle domestic and European commitments while protecting their WSL lead.

