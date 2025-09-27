Did Lamine Yamal date a 30-year old Influencer Fati Vázquez when he was just 17?

Lamine Yamal was dating 30-year-old Fati Vázquez a few months back. Here is everything about their dating history.

Lamine Yamal is arguably one of the best football players of this generation. He has a phenomenal record and has also won the UEFA European Championship . On the other hand, Yamal’s relationships are known to everyone. He has a history of dating multiple women. The Spanish footballer is reportedly in an open relationship with Nicki Nicole, a singer and rapper from Argentina.

Earlier this year, he was romantically linked with social media model Fati Vazquez, but the couple separated after their vacation in Italy. In a recently leaked conversation, Fati Vázquez spoke about her trip with the 17-year-old Lamine Yamal to the island in Italy.

Spanish Celebrity Magazines, Lecturas, leaked the trip pictures which affected both of them. Fati Vázquez was abused by netizens who condemned her behavior and termed her a pedophile.

Lamine Yamal and Fati Vázquez Dating History

Yes, Lamine Yamal was dating the OnlyFans model Fati Vázquez when he was 17. They were dating for 8 months, but there is no information whether they were in love. The couple went out frequently and both of them spent their time together on Pantelleria Island of Sicily. However, their last date ended poorly and brought trouble to the influencer. Fati Vázquez was accused of dating a guy who is 13 years junior.

Some accused her of having a relationship with the footballer for money, but Fati Vázquez confirmed she dated Lamine Yamal because he was only a popular footballer.

The couple dated for 8 months, but broke up after their trip in Italy. Fati Vázquez cited Lamine Yamal had a calendar of girls and revealed he was involved with girls on a boat at a party. This was the reason for their break up.

In an interview on RTVE Play’s program La Familia De La Tele, she revealed their trip in Italy was harmless and no romantic encounter happened. After a few months, Fati Vázquez revealed the couple did other things.

Contrary to Fati Vázquez’s old statements, her leaked conversation is different and netizens have been trolling her. The 30-year-old influencer received hatred for the leaked pictures which came out a few months back and she responded after the trolls went overboard. Fati Vázquez revealed she was upset by the fact that Lamine Yamal was dating multiple girls and said he was not making the right choices.

Lamine Yamal also posted a picture on Instagram with Neymar Jr. with the caption “Single and happy, this is Brazil!!!”, confirming he is not in a relationship with Fati Vázquez.

Is Lamine Yamal in a Relationship?

Yes, Lamine Yamal is in a relationship with Nicki Nicole, a professional singer from Argentina. The couple confirmed their relationship on social media stories. Lamine Yamal was also in a relationship with the TikTok celebrity Alex Padilla, but the couple broke up in 2024 when the footballer found her cheating.

Lamine Yamal’s dating history suggests he was dating Claudia Bavel, an adult film actress, and Claudia Calvo, a model from Spain. The Spanish footballer is dating Nicki Nicole, who is 7 years senior to him.

