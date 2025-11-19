Teams
Discrimination Rocks WSL: Who is Lisa Benn and Why Has She Taken ‘PGMOL Case’ to Employment Tribunal?
Lisa Benn, a 34-year-old Women’s Super League referee, is taking the Professional Game Match Officials Limited to an employment tribunal, claiming her career was systematically dismantled after she complained about being physically manhandled by a male coach in March 2023.
WSL Referee Lisa Benn Claims Career Destroyed After Complaining Male Coach “Manhandled” Her: The PGMOL Tribunal Explained
The case centres on an incident at a PGMOL-organized VAR training tournament on March 29, 2023, where Benn alleges Steve Child, a former Premier League assistant referee and respected PGMOL coach, “forcefully pushed” her onto the pitch after becoming flustered during a delay caused by a serious injury.
When the match became heated, Child instructed a fourth official to tell Benn to “kill the game.” She responded by saying “don’t tell me how to referee” and directing an expletive at him through the communications system.
The Alleged Retaliation
What happened after the match is the crux of Benn’s case. She alleges that Child grabbed her arm following a mass brawl at the end of the game and told her “your card has been marked” with his “eyes bulging out of his head.”
Benn told the tribunal: “He felt superior, he felt like he could come on and tell me how to referee, he manhandled me on to the field of play – he would never have done that to a male referee.”
Despite assurances from Howard Webb, PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer, and his wife Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, then head of women’s referees, that she wouldn’t be punished for coming forward, Benn claims the opposite happened. A PGMOL investigation found Child’s behaviour didn’t meet the threshold for disciplinary action. Shortly after, Benn dropped from fifth to sixth in PGMOL’s FIFA nominations, costing her a prestigious place on the international referee list and her £20,000 annual salary.
Where is Benn now?
Benn now works as a self-employed referee on match fees. She officiated just four WSL matches in 2023/24 and 11 in 2024/25, and hasn’t refereed a single game this season. Her coach John Farries told the tribunal it was “highly unusual” for a referee to get onto FIFA’s list and be removed so quickly, calling it “pretty apparent that Lisa wasn’t being included.”
The tribunal continues, with Benn seeking compensation for direct discrimination, harassment, victimisation, unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal and unlawful deduction of wages. PGMOL categorically denies all allegations.
Arsenal Dragon
Forget Gabriel Magalhaes, Arteta Should Start This €50 Million Monster Against Tottenham
Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury sustained during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15 has opened the door for Piero Hincapie to make his Premier League debut (as a starter) in Sunday’s north London derby. The Ecuadorian’s recent international performances suggest he’s ready to seize this opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.
Piero Hincapie’s Impressive International Form
Hincapie delivered an 8/10 performance for Ecuador in their 2-0 victory over New Zealand on November 18, recording 107 touches and 65 successful passes while playing left-back. The 23-year-old won six ground and aerial duels, made three recoveries, and blocked three shots—statistics that demonstrate his readiness for Premier League intensity.
His defensive consistency for Ecuador is remarkable. Hincapie has kept six consecutive clean sheets for his national team: 0-0 draws against Chile, Brazil, Peru, Paraguay, and Canada, plus a 1-0 victory over Argentina. When he missed matches through injury last month, Ecuador drew 1-1 with both the United States and Mexico, highlighting his importance to their defensive structure.
Champions League Breakthrough Provides Confidence
Mikel Arteta praised Hincapie after his full Champions League debut against Slavia Prague on November 4, where he played 73 minutes at left-back. “I was very happy, he can play in those two positions, as a centre-back or full-back,” Arteta confirmed. “I think he was really good, really strong, really efficient.”
Hincapie won 100% of his duels (8/8) and tackles (2/2) in that match, demonstrating the defensive solidity Arsenal need against Tottenham’s attack. His versatility allows Arteta tactical flexibility—he can slot in at left centre-back alongside William Saliba or operate at left-back if Riccardo Calafiori shifts centrally.
Gabriel’s Quality But Hincapie’s Attributes Suit the Derby
Gabriel remains Arsenal’s defensive leader when fit, but Hincapie offers attributes particularly suited to Tottenham’s threats. His physical GPS data from his Independiente del Valle days showed him “breaking the GPS every single day” with speed, sprints, accelerations, and high-intensity actions that outperformed senior teammates at age 17.
Former manager Miguel Angel Ramirez told Sky Sports: “Piero loved to have those one-on-one situations, to show his speed and strength against any striker.” This matches perfectly with containing Tottenham’s pacey forwards in transition moments where north London derbies are often decided.
Xabi Alonso, who coached Hincapie to Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles at Bayer Leverkusen, described him as “not just an emperor: he is a warrior” with “constant commitment to his work and an ambition that inspires the team.” This mentality is exactly what Arsenal need in hostile derby environments.
Arsenal fans have already created a chant for Hincapie after his recent performances, singing “Piero Hincapie, the Arsenal get excited when they see you play” before the Slavia Prague match. His loan deal includes an obligation to buy for approximately £45-50 million next summer, making Sunday an audition for his long-term Arsenal future.
Barcelona
Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women welcome three-time European champions Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League clash. The Blaugrana sit top of the League Phase with maximum points from three games, while the Blues are two points adrift in fourth position looking to avenge last season’s semi-final heartbreak.
Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (3-4-3): Peng; Bronze, Bjorn, Girma; Thompson, Cuthbert, Walsh, Kaptein; Baltimore, Beever-Jones, Charles
Barcelona Women (4-3-3): Coll; Camara, Paredes, Leon, Batlle; Bonmati, Lopez, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor
Match Preview
Chelsea have taken seven points from their opening three League Phase matches, starting with a 1-1 draw against Twente before hammering Paris FC 4-0 and thrashing St. Polten 6-0.
However, frustration mounts after dropping points in consecutive WSL matches—a 1-1 draw against Arsenal before repeating that scoreline against bottom-placed Liverpool on Sunday. Alyssa Thompson’s goal was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s equalizer, leaving Chelsea three points behind leaders Manchester City.
Sonia Bompastor’s side face their toughest test against Barcelona—a team that eliminated them in each of the last three Champions League semi-finals. The Blues will hope home advantage proves decisive, having won all five competitive matches at Stamford Bridge this season with clean sheets in their last four.
Barcelona have flown out of the blocks with commanding victories—7-1 against Bayern Munich, 4-0 over Roma, and 3-0 against OH Leuven. They followed their European exploits with Sunday’s 4-0 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid, with Ewa Pajor’s brace and stoppage-time goals from Sydney Schertenleib and Aitana Bonmati maintaining their perfect Liga F record and extending their lead to six points.
Team News
Chelsea remain without Hannah Hampton, Kadeisha Buchanan and Mayra Ramirez. Naomi Girma and Aggie Beever-Jones push for starting spots after half-time substitute appearances at Liverpool.
Barcelona cannot call upon Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo due to foot and knee injuries. Esmee Brugts is doubtful after being forced off against Real Madrid. Bonmati should start after featuring from the bench in El Clasico.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2025
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
TV: Disney+ (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Arsenal Dragon
Former Arsenal Star Retires at Just 27 Years Old: Reason and Decision Explained
Arsenal Star Kaylan Marckese has retired from professional football at the age of 27 after suffering two ACL ruptures to the same knee within 15 months, bringing a premature end to a career that showed genuine promise before injuries took their toll.
The former Arsenal goalkeeper confirmed her decision quietly through a LinkedIn bio update, where she now describes herself as “a retired professional goalkeeper looking to transition into the sports business landscape after suffering too much damage to my knee after multiple ACL surgeries.”
Two ACL Tears to Same Knee Forces Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese Into Retirement at Just 27
Marckese joined Arsenal in July 2022 from Danish side HB Køge but made just two appearances for the Gunners. Her Champions League outing against FC Zurich represented the high point of her time in north London, though she struggled to break into a squad that included Manuela Zinsberger and Sabrina D’Angelo.
Seeking regular playing time, she moved on loan to Bristol City for the 2023/24 season. That opportunity lasted barely three months. In November 2023, Marckese tore her left ACL and returned to Arsenal to begin rehabilitation. She left the club in May 2024 and moved back to the United States, signing for her hometown side Tampa Bay Sun.
The cruel reality hit just 10 minutes into her Tampa Bay debut in February 2025. Marckese tore the same ACL again, effectively ending any realistic hope of continuing her professional career.
A Trophy-Laden Journey Cut Short
Despite the abbreviated career, Marckese collected silverware across multiple countries. She won two Danish titles, an Icelandic Super Cup, a League Cup with Arsenal in 2024, and a USL Super League title with Tampa Bay. Her journey took her from the United States to Iceland, Denmark and England, representing clubs including HB Køge and experiencing Champions League football.
The retirement adds another name to women’s football’s growing ACL crisis, with research showing female players are two to six times more likely than men to suffer these devastating injuries. Multiple surgeries to the same knee leave little doubt about the severity of damage that forced this decision.
