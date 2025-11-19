Discrimination Rocks WSL: Who is Lisa Benn and Why Has She Taken ‘PGMOL Case’ to Employment Tribunal?

Lisa Benn, a 34-year-old Women’s Super League referee, is taking the Professional Game Match Officials Limited to an employment tribunal, claiming her career was systematically dismantled after she complained about being physically manhandled by a male coach in March 2023.

The case centres on an incident at a PGMOL-organized VAR training tournament on March 29, 2023, where Benn alleges Steve Child, a former Premier League assistant referee and respected PGMOL coach, “forcefully pushed” her onto the pitch after becoming flustered during a delay caused by a serious injury.

When the match became heated, Child instructed a fourth official to tell Benn to “kill the game.” She responded by saying “don’t tell me how to referee” and directing an expletive at him through the communications system.

The Alleged Retaliation

What happened after the match is the crux of Benn’s case. She alleges that Child grabbed her arm following a mass brawl at the end of the game and told her “your card has been marked” with his “eyes bulging out of his head.”

Benn told the tribunal: “He felt superior, he felt like he could come on and tell me how to referee, he manhandled me on to the field of play – he would never have done that to a male referee.”

Despite assurances from Howard Webb, PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer, and his wife Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, then head of women’s referees, that she wouldn’t be punished for coming forward, Benn claims the opposite happened. A PGMOL investigation found Child’s behaviour didn’t meet the threshold for disciplinary action. Shortly after, Benn dropped from fifth to sixth in PGMOL’s FIFA nominations, costing her a prestigious place on the international referee list and her £20,000 annual salary.

Where is Benn now?

Benn now works as a self-employed referee on match fees. She officiated just four WSL matches in 2023/24 and 11 in 2024/25, and hasn’t refereed a single game this season. Her coach John Farries told the tribunal it was “highly unusual” for a referee to get onto FIFA’s list and be removed so quickly, calling it “pretty apparent that Lisa wasn’t being included.”

The tribunal continues, with Benn seeking compensation for direct discrimination, harassment, victimisation, unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal and unlawful deduction of wages. PGMOL categorically denies all allegations.

