Who is Djordje Petrovic’s Girlfriend?

Djordje Petrovic is one of the rising stars of the Premier League, gaining recognition as a key player for Chelsea. Originally slated as a backup to Robert Sanchez, Petrovic’s chance came due to Sanchez’s injury and Kepa Arrizabalaga being on loan to Real Madrid. In the 2025 EPL season, he moved to Bournemouth. His new deal is worth €25 Million and he will play for the franchise for the next 5 years.

Petrovic has impressed as a goalkeeper in recent months, earning praise and raising the possibility of securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup. However, for many fans, Petrovic’s meteoric rise has also sparked fan interest in his life beyond the pitch.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Serbian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Djordje Petrovic | Early Life and Family

Djordje Petrovic, born on September 22, 1984, hails from the small mining town of Požarevac in Serbia. His parents are Zlatan Petrovic, a former goalkeeper, and Gordana Petrovic. Djordje has a sister named Katarina. Described as a shy and quiet child, soccer became his true passion. The family later moved to the nearby town of Kostolac.

Djordje Petrovic, despite being a bit chubby during childhood, transformed into a fit and accomplished player due to his passion for soccer. His father played a significant role in instilling a love for the game and personally training him.

https://twitter.com/chelsreport_/status/1741803907808891064

Djordje is married to Djina Petrovic, a former Miss Serbia winner. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and shared glimpses of their lives with fans on social media. They were blessed with their first daughter in 2024.

Djordje Petrovic | Club Career

FK Čukarički

Djordje Petrovic began his early career at FK Čukarički, a local club in Serbia. He joined their academy in 2014 and gradually grew up in their ranks. He was loaned to another Serbian club FK IMT in 2019, where he made his professional debut in the Serbian SuperLiga. Upon returning to Čukarički, Petrovic continued to impress, making four appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In the summer of 2022, Djordje Petrovic secured a big move to Major League Soccer (MLS), joining the New England Revolution for an undisclosed fee. His time with the club was marked by noteworthy performances, showcasing his skills as a goalkeeper. Petrovic made impressive saves, including a notable six-save performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps in a crucial 0-0 draw. He achieved the remarkable feat of keeping four clean sheets in a single month, not conceding any goals. Despite his outstanding debut season, Petrovic was nominated for both the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award but did not secure either.

He continued his form in the 2023 season, earning recognition by being included in the MLS All-Star Team. Notably, he led the season in the number of saves. His standout performances drew attention from European clubs, with Manchester United expressing interest. Despite bids from clubs such as FC Nantes and Nottingham Forest, they were rejected. Petrovic expressed a desire to leave, and Chelsea ultimately secured his services with a substantial but undisclosed offer.

Chelsea

Chelsea signed him in August 2023, and he was given a big 7-year contract worth up to £14 million. On December 20, 2023, he made his debut for the club in a Premier League game against Everton. He was substituted on the field when the main goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got injured.

OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution for £14m, on a 7-year contract. pic.twitter.com/RUK6QdDTus — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) August 26, 2023

He soon made his first start for the team in a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United, which was also his first clean sheet. Petrovic endeared himself to the fans when he saved a crucial penalty in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United to keep the game 1-1. He then helped the team to a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

Djordje Petrovic | International Career

Djordje Petrovic made his U21 debut for Serbia in a match against Poland. He later made his senior international debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic in 2021. Starting the game, he kept a clean sheet in his debut. Despite this promising start, Petrovic has not been included in the national squad since then, accumulating only two caps for his country.

Djordje Petrovic | Records and Statistics

Djordje Petrovic is in the early stages of his career but has already achieved notable recognition. In 2023, he was part of the MLS All-Star team and led the season with the most saves, totaling 160.

Chelsea’s Serbian goalkeeper #28 Petrovic (R) makes a save during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in London on January 26, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

While he has yet to secure a trophy in his career, his achievements suggest a promising future. Petrovic has made 148 career appearances, keeping an impressive 53 clean sheets.

Teams Matches Goals Conceded Clean Sheets FK Cukaricki 86 85 33 New England 48 58 15 Chelsea 11 9 4 Revolution II 1 4 0 Serbia 2 1 1

Djordje Petrovic | Net Worth and Salary

Djordje Petrovic has an estimated net worth of about $3 million in 2026. The player earns £5 million annually and with his climbing popularity, his financial standings are also expected to rise.