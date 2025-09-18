Chelsea
Who is Djordje Petrovic’s Girlfriend?
Djordje Petrovic is one of the rising stars of the Premier League, gaining recognition as a key player for Chelsea. Originally slated as a backup to Robert Sanchez, Petrovic’s chance came due to Sanchez’s injury and Kepa Arrizabalaga being on loan to Real Madrid. In the 2025 EPL season, he moved to Bournemouth. His new deal is worth €25 Million and he will play for the franchise for the next 5 years.
Petrovic has impressed as a goalkeeper in recent months, earning praise and raising the possibility of securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup. However, for many fans, Petrovic’s meteoric rise has also sparked fan interest in his life beyond the pitch.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Serbian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Djordje Petrovic | Early Life and Family
Djordje Petrovic, born on September 22, 1984, hails from the small mining town of Požarevac in Serbia. His parents are Zlatan Petrovic, a former goalkeeper, and Gordana Petrovic. Djordje has a sister named Katarina. Described as a shy and quiet child, soccer became his true passion. The family later moved to the nearby town of Kostolac.
Djordje Petrovic, despite being a bit chubby during childhood, transformed into a fit and accomplished player due to his passion for soccer. His father played a significant role in instilling a love for the game and personally training him.
Djordje is married to Djina Petrovic, a former Miss Serbia winner. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and shared glimpses of their lives with fans on social media. They were blessed with their first daughter in 2024.
Djordje Petrovic | Club Career
FK Čukarički
Djordje Petrovic began his early career at FK Čukarički, a local club in Serbia. He joined their academy in 2014 and gradually grew up in their ranks. He was loaned to another Serbian club FK IMT in 2019, where he made his professional debut in the Serbian SuperLiga. Upon returning to Čukarički, Petrovic continued to impress, making four appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
In the summer of 2022, Djordje Petrovic secured a big move to Major League Soccer (MLS), joining the New England Revolution for an undisclosed fee. His time with the club was marked by noteworthy performances, showcasing his skills as a goalkeeper. Petrovic made impressive saves, including a notable six-save performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps in a crucial 0-0 draw. He achieved the remarkable feat of keeping four clean sheets in a single month, not conceding any goals. Despite his outstanding debut season, Petrovic was nominated for both the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award but did not secure either.
He continued his form in the 2023 season, earning recognition by being included in the MLS All-Star Team. Notably, he led the season in the number of saves. His standout performances drew attention from European clubs, with Manchester United expressing interest. Despite bids from clubs such as FC Nantes and Nottingham Forest, they were rejected. Petrovic expressed a desire to leave, and Chelsea ultimately secured his services with a substantial but undisclosed offer.
Chelsea
Chelsea signed him in August 2023, and he was given a big 7-year contract worth up to £14 million. On December 20, 2023, he made his debut for the club in a Premier League game against Everton. He was substituted on the field when the main goalkeeper Robert Sanchez got injured.
He soon made his first start for the team in a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United, which was also his first clean sheet. Petrovic endeared himself to the fans when he saved a crucial penalty in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United to keep the game 1-1. He then helped the team to a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.
Djordje Petrovic | International Career
Djordje Petrovic made his U21 debut for Serbia in a match against Poland. He later made his senior international debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic in 2021. Starting the game, he kept a clean sheet in his debut. Despite this promising start, Petrovic has not been included in the national squad since then, accumulating only two caps for his country.
Djordje Petrovic | Records and Statistics
Djordje Petrovic is in the early stages of his career but has already achieved notable recognition. In 2023, he was part of the MLS All-Star team and led the season with the most saves, totaling 160.
While he has yet to secure a trophy in his career, his achievements suggest a promising future. Petrovic has made 148 career appearances, keeping an impressive 53 clean sheets.
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals Conceded
|Clean Sheets
|FK Cukaricki
|86
|85
|33
|New England
|48
|58
|15
|Chelsea
|11
|9
|4
|Revolution II
|1
|4
|0
|Serbia
|2
|1
|1
Djordje Petrovic | Net Worth and Salary
Djordje Petrovic has an estimated net worth of about $3 million in 2026. The player earns £5 million annually and with his climbing popularity, his financial standings are also expected to rise.
Arsenal
Too Early to Discuss Noni Madueke’s Improved Stats? Arsenal Numbers Tell Different Story From Chelsea Days
The question of whether it’s premature to analyze Noni Madueke and his statistical improvement at Arsenal becomes irrelevant when the numbers speak this loudly. His transformation from Chelsea to Arsenal represents one of the most dramatic positional upgrades in recent Premier League history.
Read More: Attacking Stats May Not Look Glamorous but Why Arsenal Are on the Verge of Winning Silverware Under Arteta
The Numbers Don’t Lie
Madueke’s per-90 statistics reveal a player reborn under Mikel Arteta‘s tactical system. His chances created have nearly doubled from 1.41 at Chelsea to 2.76 at Arsenal, demonstrating increased involvement in the final third and better positioning to influence attacking sequences.
The take-ons completed metric shows significant improvement, rising from 1.98 to 2.41 per 90 minutes. This suggests greater confidence in one-on-one situations and improved decision-making about when to attempt dribbles versus when to pass.
Perhaps most impressively, his duels won have increased from 4.66 to 5.86, indicating enhanced physicality and defensive contribution – crucial elements in Arsenal’s high-pressing system.
Read More: Should Arsenal Be Worried? Key Arsenal Staff Set to be Involved with Saudi National Team
The Only Concerning Decline? Or is it?
However, one statistic raises questions about his role adaptation. Shots per 90 have dropped dramatically from 3.52 at Chelsea to just 1.03 at Arsenal. This could indicate either tactical instruction to prioritize creativity over goal-scoring, or potentially reduced confidence in shooting situations.
His final third passes attempted have increased marginally from 12.84 to 13.45, suggesting similar involvement but in different areas of the pitch.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gabriel Martinelli Saves the Day After 36-Second Super Sub Strike
System Impact
These numbers reflect Arsenal’s tactical approach compared to Chelsea’s. Madueke appears more involved in build-up play and creative phases, though his goal threat has diminished significantly. Whether this represents optimal utilization of his talents remains the key question for Arteta’s tactical planning.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Athletic Club
Chelsea
Catherine Harding – Jorginho Girlfriend, her Family and more
Catherine Harding is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Jorginho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Catherine Harding had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the English born lady who has become a massive star.
Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Jorginho. The ex-Napoli star has become one of the best midfielders in the world after moving to Chelsea. The Italian had a wonderful 2020/21 season, securing the Champions League with Chelsea and winning the EURO 2020 with Italy.
Even though there are some rumours that he could leave the West London club soon, he hasn’t confirmed it yet. Enough about the Italian player’s profession, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Jorginho.
Catherine Harding Childhood and Family
Catherine was born on July 25, 1990, in the London Borough of Enfield, United Kingdom. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. Her parents are Brian Harding and Christine Harding. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.
Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful girlfriend of Jorginho.
Catherine Harding Education
Catherine completed her education in Poland. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.
Catherine Harding career
Catherine is a famous English singer. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions. Her big break came when he participated in the competition ‘The Voice’.
Olly Murs took her in his team and her talents were a complete success in the competition pushing her to knock out stages. Because of her natural talents, she rapidly moved forward in the industry.
Catherine Harding Net Worth
Catherine’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering the stunning girlfriend of Jorginho leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount.
Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.
Catherine Harding and Jorginho relationship
Jorginho met his girlfriend in 2019 when he was still married to his former wife Natalia Leteri. The English beauty was advancing in her singing career while staying in the UK. At the same time, Jorginho was fighting for his spot at Chelsea. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.
\Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, after deciding to stay close to each other, Jorginho divorced his previous wife. In 2020, the Italian star and his girlfriend revealed their relationship to the public through an Instagram post. They married in front of their friends and families in June 2025 at Lake Como.
Catherine Harding and Jorginho Children
Catherine Harding gave birth to Jorginho’s son, Jax, in March 2020. The Italian star has two children from his previous marriage and the English beauty also had children from her previous relationship.
Catherine Harding Social media
Catherine already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Jorginho. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends.
Read More:
Chelsea
Raheem Sterling Girlfriend Paige Milian – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Paige Milian? Meet The Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling
Paige Milian is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Paige has remained a fierce supporter of her partner, Raheem Sterling for many years. She is a strong woman and has an elite mentality. Even though their relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs, the mature English lady has managed to keep their bond intact.
She has also achieved huge success in professional areas, as she is currently a manager of a sports management group and also a famous Instagram star. Paige Milian is a social media influencer and has invested in real estate business. Paige has 100k followers on Instagram. Raheem Sterling has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League for many years.
As he has been putting in awe-inspiring performances game after game for Manchester City, his career has attracted severe speculation from the English media. He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 under manager Thomas Tuchel, before Graham Potter was instated as the club’s new boss on September 8.
However, today we are keeping his career aside and concentrating more on his love life – an area that has been unknown to many fans. We are going to reveal many interesting facts about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling in this article. So, follow along!
Paige Milian Childhood and Family
Paige was born on July 25, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the names of her father and mother and what jobs they do. However, our information suggests that her parents are of Caribbean origin, making her half-Caribbean. She also has a sister named Thea Nicole. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So, stay tuned in order to learn more about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling.
Paige Milian Education
Paige completed her high school education in London. She was studious from an early age. She was enrolled in a local institution in her hometown. After graduation, she enrolled at University for further education. We are not sure currently which college she went to. Her major is still under review. She has in-depth knowledge of business management, that’s why we believe she might have studied at a business school. However, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information.
Paige Milian career
Paige is a Manager of Colossal Sports Management. We are not sure whether it’s her husband’s venture or it’s her own business. However, having knowledge in business and management, she is doing impressive work in her sector.
Paige is also an owner of Milian Property Group. It’s a real estate business. She has a majority stake in the company. Paige is also an Instagram star. She has a huge follower base, and it’s continuously growing. After her relationship with Sterling came into the public eye, she received a massive wave of attention. She keeps her followers attached by sharing positive content.
Paige Milian’s Net Worth
Paige has a net worth of $500K – $1M, mainly representing her earnings from successful business ventures. She has accumulated handsome sums over the years and has deep knowledge of managing her money.
Raheem Sterling has a net worth of $45 Million, mainly representing his earnings from professional football contracts. He currently earns £15 million per year at Manchester City. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Sterling family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling’s relationship
Raheem Sterling has been with her girlfriend for a long time. However, the duo avoided the media’s attention by keeping their relationship secret in the initial few years. Over the years, they have faced many situations that have tested their bonding.
The Manchester City forward has been caught cheating on his beautiful girlfriend many times. However, she has forgiven him every time, which shows the strength of their love. With the arrival of their newborn, their bonding has become stronger.
The duo has remained inseparable for years. In 2018, the Englishman took the big step of proposing to her. Their marriage was scheduled for 2020; however, the COVID situation prevented it from happening. The duo could get married very soon. Considering their current relationship status, they could eventually beat the test of time. Raheem Sterling and Paige Milian have four kids, and one of their sons plays for the Arsenal Youth Academy.
Paige Milian’s Husband Raheem Sterling’s Career
Raheem Sterling is a winger for Chelsea and the England national team. He is an English football player. He was raised in London after leaving Jamaica at age five. He started out with Queens Park Rangers before switching to Liverpool in 2010. In 2014, he received the Golden Boy honour. He was acquired by Manchester City in 2015 for approximately £49 million, a then-record fee for an English player. He received numerous accolades for his contributions to City’s Premier League triumphs in 2017–18 and 2018–19. In numerous World Cups and European Championships, he played for England.
Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling’s Children
Paige and Sterling have four children together. The English lady gave birth to their son, Mary Thiago Sterling, on January 16, 2017. In May 2019, they welcomed their second son, Thai Sterling. In 2020, they were blessed with third son, Tori-Sevyn . The English forward also has a daughter named Melody Rose Sterling from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Clarke. The duo likes to spend quality time with their daughter considering Marcel’s social media feed.
Paige Milian Social media
Paige is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 10pk followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful kids. It seems the family likes beaches and goes for a warm batch whenever they get time. They also regularly watch soccer and tennis.
FAQs about Paige Milian
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal12 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines12 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”