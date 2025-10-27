Belgium
Katrin Kerkhofs – Dries Mertens Wife, her Family and more
Katrin Kerkhofs is famous for being the wife of Belgian forward Dries Mertens. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Katrin has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter and DJ. Well, Katrin and Mertens have been dating for a long time. You can say fate brought them together. She is also the host of the world famous music festival Marktrock. The festival returned in 2025 and Katrin was the host. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it’s progressing.
As the Belgian made a name for himself as one of the top forwards in Serie A, Dries Mertens has been a crucial component of Napoli’s squad. His talents have enabled the Italian team to produce outstanding outcomes in crucial games. However, we believe you’re here to learn more about his stunning wife. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Katrin Kerkhofs Childhood and Family
Katrin was born on September 12, 1988, in Leuven, Belgium; hence, she is Belgian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.
Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. They were born in Belgium based on reports, but we could not track more information.
We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Dries Mertens.
Katrin Kerkhofs Education
Katrin went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she concentrated on her career. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.
Katrin Kerkhofs career
As a TV host, Katrin has made appearances on shows including Devilish Women, which features the wives of illustrious football players, and De Slimste Mens ter Wereld. Since its launch in February 2019, Control Pedro has featured Katrin as its host. Katrin Kerkhofs, however, has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars. She came in second place to James Cooke.
Katrin Kerkhofs Net Worth
Katrin has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.
Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens relationship
Dries Mertens is in a long-term relationship with his wife, Katrin Kerkhofs as they have been together since 2012. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye in the initial few years. Still, Katrin being a TV host and Mertens being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public.
On June 27, 2015, the pair exchanged vows in a lovely ceremony that was only attended by friends and family, or the couple’s closest friends and family.
Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens Children
The duo have welcomed a child recently. Their first kid, a son named Ciro Romeo Mertens, was born in 2022. The picture of their son can be seen on the couple’s Instagram accounts.
Katrin Kerkhofs Social media
Katrin is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to. Katrin Kerkhofs has more than 700k followers on her Instagram page. Her timeline has some colorful pictures. She posts her boyfriend pictures, kid’s clicks, and traveling pictures with her friends.
Belgium
Axel Witsel Wife Rafaella Szabo Witsel Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Rafaella Szabo Witsel is a photographer by profession and is famous for being the wife of Axel Witsel. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a successful photographer, Rafaella is also a fierce supporter of her husband and a caring mother of three beautiful children. She is a very energetic and optimistic person and often searches for the positive aspect of every matter. She is famous on Instagram, but many intriguing facts about her life are still unknown to the fans. So, today we will reveal Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family details of the wife of Axel Witsel. Without further ado let’s get started.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Childhood and Family
Rafaella was born on March 31, 1990, in Brasov, Romania. She hasn’t shared the name of her father and mother until now. She already attracts a lot of fame for being the wife of a football star and a successful photographer. However, her family and childhood details are still unknown as the WAG has chosen not to reveal private information on public media. We are unsure whether she has a sibling. We are continuing our search and will update the article if we find a new data set. Stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Axel Witsel.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Education
Rafaella graduated high school from Hautes Ecoles. The information that we have suggests that she was ambitious from an early age, but her interest lies elsewhere. Studies were not the core strength of the beautiful lady as she started venturing into the field of photography. She went to Saint Martin Seraing college after that. She is also believed to have studied Medicine at Université de Liège. We are uncertain whether she chose that course because her profession is not in line with what she studied during college.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel career
Rafaella chose photography as her career path. She was good at it from her childhood days and attempted to make it big with her incredible skills. She started her own photography agency named- RawHighlights. Her agency specializes in child photography. Even though she has seen enormous growth professionally, her life is not at all simple. Being the mother of three and a responsible wife, she juggles between her work and family.
Rafaella also has a large audience on Instagram. She hasn’t started monetizing her profile. However, with a large fanbase of 66.9k followers, she can earn a handsome amount using her social reach.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Net Worth
Rafaella’s net worth is believed to be between $1- $5 Million. She started her photography agency many years back, and it has been the primary source of her earnings. She hasn’t started using her influencer power yet. We are also trying to track whether she collaborates with other brands.
Axel Witsel, on the other hand, earns a far better wage than his wife. The Borussia Dortmund star’s current net worth is €30 Million, and he is on a lucrative yearly contract. So with their collective revenue, the Witsel family can live a luxurious life.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel husband, Axel Witsel
Axel Witsel got fame for his incredible spell at Zenit Saint Petersburg. After five successful years with the Russian club, he decided to take a new challenge and moved to Germany to play with Borussia Dortmund. The venture has been pretty emphatic for the defensive midfielder. He is currently one of the critical stars for his club and country. He helped the Belgian team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018. So far, his performance has been pretty excellent in this campaign.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel relationship
Axel Witsel met with his wife, Rafaella, in 2008, when she was still studying in college. Their love story soon turned into a success. They felt terrific in each other’s company and explored the world together. However, their love story has been through many ups and downs. Axel is believed to have had an affair with the former lover of Karim Benzema, Analicia Chaves, around 2013. The situation was pretty tricky for Rafaella. Despite rumours suggesting they are close to breaking up, the duo stayed together and tied the knot in 2015.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel Children
Axel and Rafaella are proud parents of three children. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, Maï-Li Witsel, on April 1, 2015. Rafaella gave birth to their second daughter, Evy Witsel, on March 31, 2017. Their third child was born sometime around 2019. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact date. The couple has been enjoying their time with their kids.
Rafaella Szabo Witsel Social media
Rafaella is very famous on major social media platforms. Her Instagram page has a huge fanbase, and the number of her admirers is only rising. She mostly shares pictures with her beautiful children and with her husband. She also doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her alluring body on the public platform.
Rafaella also has a Facebook page. She is not as active on the platform as she is on Insta. She mostly shares memes on her page. On Instagram, she posts selfies and pictures of her boyfriend as wwell.
Article
France vs Belgium: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More
France vs Belgium is the pick of the draw with a quarterfinal spot on the line
Both teams have not found their feet in this year’s tournament yet. France are out to kiss the European Championship trophy this summer after failing to do so in the past couple of times when they entered the tournament as clear favourites, and Belgium, on the other hand, barely look like the giants they are as they look to fulfil their potential and clinch a major international silverware before another set of players from their golden generation retires.
Didier Deschamps’s side have not been their usual selves this summer as they have struggled to score goals in the ongoing European campaign. Les Blues have netted only two goals in three games, with one of them being an own goal, which earned them their only win of the tournament as Maximilian Wober’s goal proved enough for France to get better than Austria by a 1-0 margin. That win followed two draws against the Netherlands and Poland, as they rounded out the group as runners-up with five points behind Ralf Rangnick of Austria by six points.
The French gaffer has been on the receiving end of massive criticism as his side has lacked cohesion and consistency this campaign despite their individual brilliance. The 55-year-old insists that off-pitch political matters are at the heart of disrupting the French roster.
There are a lot of chances that haven’t gone the French way. Ousmane Dembele has been playing with freedom and intent; however, he has not been able to show any end product for all the dribbling he does. Kylian Mbappe is dealing with injuries, and N’Golo Kante is still carrying their midfield. Deschamps would be hoping that his stars step up and pull through as we enter the knockouts, and one bad game could put an end to their time in Germany.
Belgium have even bigger issues than the French side going into the game; there is a clear lack of a fixed technical approach from Domenico Tedesco’s side as they have been all over the place going into the final third. The Red Devils started their European campaign with a surprise 1-0 defeat against Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia, as an early goal from Slavia Prague winger Ivan Schranz proved enough at the night. Tedesco’s men did get a win against Romania with a two-goal margin after Youri Tielemans put them ahead in the first couple of minutes.
However, going into the final matchday, Belgium’s hopes to qualify for the last sixteen were still hanging by a thread as they clinched the runners-up place in Group E on goal difference as all four teams finished on four points, highlighting the narrow margins that this competition is characterised for.
France will face Belgium on Monday, July 1, 2024, at Dusseldorf Arena in a 5 p.m. BST kick-off. The winners of this game will face Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals.
France vs Belgium: Team News
France
Real Madrid’s summer signing Kylian Mbappe was fit enough to start against Poland in the last game of the group, albeit with a face mask, but he should be fit enough to help Les Blues for the rest of the European Championships. Deschamps brought in Bradley Barcola on the left wing by dropping Antoine Griezmann in their final game of the group, and while the PSG winger had a few glimpses of his potential, he hasn’t done enough to keep his place in the squad for the knockouts.
The same goes on for Tchouameni, and Deschamos can revert to his 4-2-3-1 formation and push Mbappe out wide to create space for either Olivier Giroud or Marcus Thuram upfront. This can work out as N’Golo Kante provides defensive stability in front of the defensive line and allows more cohesion between the offensive players.
Didier Deschamps will continue to entrust AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan between the sticks with Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez continuing in the full-back role as William Saliba continues to get the nod ahead of Liverpool defender Konate alongside Upamecano to complete the backline. Rabiot to make the pivot in the middle of the park with Saudi Pro midfielder N’Golo Kante. Ousmane Dembele continues on the right flank, with Mbappe slotting in on the left flank. Antoine Griezmann takes up the number-ten cum second striker role, with Olivier Giroud coming in upfront as both Thuram and Kolo Muani have not impressed enough in this summer campaign.
France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Rabiot, N’Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Anotine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Olivier Giroud
Belgium
Romelu Lukaku has been unlucky with his off-side calls in the ongoing campaign, and he has barely looked at his best this Euro. Domenico Tedesco has a task on his hands to ensure that his attacks find some cohesion on the pitch, as it has looked a bit over the place with wingers slotting in and full-backs overlapping. Tedesco will have to scratch his head once again to find a way to fit his attacking talent in a balanced system as Sevilla winger Dodi Lukebakio returns from his suspension to give an alternative option to Leandro Trossard and Doku.
Trossard is playing on the unfamiliar right wing to fit in Doku on the left, and the Arsenal man has struggled to adapt to his right-wing role and replicate the usual qualities that he brings to the table. He isn’t taking up spaces, which can hurt the opponents, and Tedesco needs to consider whether the Arsenal winger should return to his familiar flank with Doku, who hasn’t impressed enough in the ongoing campaign.
Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels will continue with the gloves, as Timothy Castagne will take up the right wing-back role alongside the duo of ever-young Jan Vertonghen and Leicester City defender Wout Faes. Arthur Theate should get the nod in the left centre-back position. Tielemans and Onana take up the midfield spots, with Jeremy Doku in the left-wingback role as Dodi Lukebakio returns into the lineup alongside Kevin de Bruyne in a support role to Romelu Lukaku upfront.
Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio, Kevin de Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku.
France vs Belgium: Key Stats
- Belgium lost to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
- France has not lost in the last six games.
- Belgium have won 30 games to France’s 26 in their head-to-head meetings with 19 draws.
- Kylian Mbappe has scored one goal for France; no one else has gotten on the scoresheets in the ongoing EUROs for Les Blues yet.
Match-deciding duel
Kylian Mbappe vs. Timothy Castagne
Mbappe has the capacity to decide games on his own; looking back, he nearly decided the outcome of the recent FIFA World Cup on his own. He is one of the, if not the, best players in world football, and France will be looking to unleash his potential in the knockout. He should be highly involved in the game and would be forcing some individual dominance to get the upper hand on the game.
While Castagne likes to roam around and get involved in attacking sequences, he will have to be aware of the threat behind him and ensure he doesn’t get carried away out of position. The Fulham defender will need to limit Mbappe’s threat for Belgium to have a chance of beating the French side.
Prediction
France 2-0 Belgium
While both teams have been struggling, France has the individual quality and depth to complement their experience in high-stakes games and come out with a positive result. Belgium have been a bit unbalanced in making an impact so far, and that trend should continue if they try to fill in big-name attacking-output players over the balance of the squad.
Article
Ukraine vs Belgium: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More | Euro 2024
An exciting Euro 2024 chapter will unfold in the bright lights of the MHPArena in Stuttgart as two Group E rivals go head to head—Belgium and Ukraine. Belgium faltered in their first game but more than made up for it with their impressive performance against Romania. They come with the perfect mix of experienced acumen in the form of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne and youthful zest, none so precociously astounding as the electric Jeremy Doku.
On the other side, Ukraine reflect resilience and tactical acumen under the astute leadership of Serhiy Rebrov. Sitting fourth in the group before this game, they have as many points as the first-placed team and the game against Belgium offers a rich narrative for a team that thrives under pressure and punches above its weight. More than just a game, it is about how Belgium’s attacking football fares against Ukraine’s strategic fortitude.
As the two teams take to the pitch, it does not get bigger. With hopes of going much further in this competition, already, this becomes a must-win game. It is not just about the three points; it may be referred to as statement-making, the ability to show up under increasing European pressure. This game will be a showcase of the finest level of football, full of drama, strategy, and relentless pursuit of glory to people around the world who love this beautiful game. When the whistle blows, it shall be a testament once more to the beauty of a game full of possibilities.
Date, Time, and Venue
The eagerly awaited face-off between Ukraine and Belgium is set for June 26, 2024, at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. This pivotal match concludes the Group E activities of UEFA Euro 2024, starting at 21:30 IST.
Team News & Tactics
Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco is known for his dynamic coaching style, focussing on a high-intensity attacking structure. Despite the absence of Thibaut Courtois, the team seem to be well-guarded in goal with a resolute defence in front of it.
Their best chips are in midfield and attack though. Kevin de Bruyne is undoubtedly the star of this team and Youri Tielemans is yet another impressive name in midfield. Jeremy Doku, the Manchester City star has made it a habit to make jaws drop with his impressive displays. Leading the line is the integral but controversial Romelu Lukaku, who on his day could look like the most lethal goalscorer in the world but could also be completely anonymous.
Under Serhiy Rebrov, Ukraine are set up in a much more conservative manner, with an equal balance emphasized on robust defence and calculated attack. Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko is the star of the team and he is ably supported by a star cast of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Artem Dobvyk and Andriy Lunin to name a few. Ukraine’s ability to withstand Belgium’s attacks while capitalizing on the break will be key to their strategy.
Key Stats
- Ukraine are looking to reach the knockout stage of a major tournament for a third time, also doing so at the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2020.
- Romelu Lukaku emerged as the top scorer in the qualifiers with 14 goals, showcasing his critical role in Belgium’s attack (UEFA.com).
- Ukraine has shown they can hold their own against top teams, securing draws against strong teams like England and Italy in recent matches
Players to Watch Out For
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium):
Belgium’s striking force will be crucial in this match. Lukaku’s physical presence and goal-scoring prowess make him the linchpin of Belgium’s attack. His performance could very well decide the outcome of the game. The Chelsea outcast already has had three goals ruled out for an offside in the buildup and will be hoping to get off the mark against Ukraine.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine):
As a versatile player capable of impacting the game from midfield or defence, Zinchenko’s ability to control play and initiate attacks from the back will be vital for Ukraine. It remains to be seen if Rebrov chooses to deploy the ex-Manchester City star in midfield or at left-back. Regardless, how Zinchenko plays could, in turn, reflect how this game pans out for Ukraine.
Transfer Window Watch
Romelu Lukaku finds himself back at Chelsea after an impressive loan spell at AS Roma. However, he doesn’t seem to have any future at the West London club with the relationship seemingly beyond repair. Chelsea have set a £35m asking price for the 31-year-old Belgian and a strong showing in the Ukraine game and the rest of the Euros might prompt other clubs to match the aforementioned fee.
Elsewhere, Arsenal will keep tabs on La Liga topscorer Artem Dobvyk who frankly had an unbelievable season with Girona. The 27-year-old scored 24 goals and provided eight assists last season for the La Liga side and all eyes will be on him whilst in action for Ukraine.
Predicted Lineups
Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku
Ukraine (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko; Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dobvyk
Where to Watch the Match in India
Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. The game will also be streamed online via SonyLIV, offering access on both desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring that fans do not miss a minute of this crucial European showdown.
