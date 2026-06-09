Women's Football News
Durham Women Face Closure Within 21 Days Unless Investment Materialises After Years of Building Independent Success
Durham Women FC has issued a desperate plea for investment or face complete closure within three weeks.
The WSL 2 side, who have built themselves from grassroots into a competitive second-tier operation, informed staff and players on June 9 that without a buyer or investor coming forward by June 30, the club will cease operations at all levels.
The club’s majority shareholders can no longer sustain the pace of women’s football development. Years of talks with potential investors have fallen away in recent weeks, leaving Durham in financial freefall. This is not a case of mismanagement.
This is the fragility of women’s football infrastructure exposed in brutal fashion. Durham have achieved genuine things without men’s team backing. They reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice and the League Cup quarter-finals on two occasions. Their academy structure earned a Professional Game Academy licence, the first in the North East. Last season their U16 and U21 sides reached national finals. That is real progress, real investment, real vision. Yet it counts for nothing if money stops flowing.
Founded in 2007 as a single under-10 grassroots team, Durham expanded methodically into WSL 2 from 2014 onwards. They narrowly missed promotion on several occasions and built growing attendances at a time when women’s football struggled for visibility. They competed toe-to-toe with bigger names. Sunderland and Newcastle now also compete in the same league, which complicates the investment picture further.
The Timing Question
Why now? Why collapse when the women’s game is supposedly growing? The answers matter less than the urgency. Twenty-one days is not enough time for meaningful rescue efforts.
The Bigger Picture
If Durham cannot survive, what does that tell you about the actual state of women’s football infrastructure?
Also read: Melvine Malard Steals Show for France as Manchester United Women Stars Feature Across World Cup Qualifying Fixtures
Arsenal Dragon
Caitlin Foord Marks 150th Australia Cap With Goal as Matildas Defeat Mexico in World Cup Preparation Friendly
Caitlin Foord celebrated her 150th appearance for Australia with a clinical finish as the Matildas secured a 3-1 friendly victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
Wearing the captain’s armband, the Arsenal forward demonstrated the quality that has made her one of her nation’s most reliable attacking threats, turning away from her marker with composure before placing the ball precisely into the far post.
Foord’s goal extended her tally to 41 for Australia, moving her into joint-third place on the all-time scoring list. Reaching 150 caps represents genuine longevity at international level. She has been there through transitions, rebuilds and cycles of tournament football. That consistency matters more than individual moments, though scoring on such a milestone is worth celebrating.
The friendly win came after Australia suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday, prompting a response from Steph Catley’s side. Catley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday and spoke afterwards about understanding the journey ahead towards the World Cup. That perspective is important. One friendly loss does not define a campaign. How teams respond does.
Foord’s performance underlined her value to the Matildas. At 31 years old, she remains in her prime years and should be central to any Australian World Cup challenge. Her leadership on the pitch, demonstrated through the captaincy, adds another dimension to her contribution beyond goalscoring.
The Milestone Moment
Reaching 150 caps for your country is rare. Doing it while performing at club level in the Women’s Super League shows genuine elite consistency.
The Arsenal Connection
Multiple Arsenal players were in international action across the week, spreading club quality across different nations and competitions.
Also read: Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Women's Football News
María Pérez Signs New London City Deal Until 2028 as Spanish Midfielder Commits to WSL Ambitious Project
María Pérez has committed her future to London City Lionesses by signing a contract extension through summer 2028.
The Spanish midfielder’s decision to stay represents a significant statement about the club’s direction and her belief in their long-term vision. It is exactly the kind of retention that separates genuine ambition from empty investment.
Pérez arrived at London City with an impressive CV. She is a World Cup winner, Nations League champion and UEFA Women’s Champions League winner. In Spain’s domestic system, she claimed three league titles and the Copa de la Reina.
But her first season in England was disrupted by injury, meaning she has barely scratched the surface of what she can contribute. By securing her until 2028, London City have bet on her potential rather than chasing short-term gains.
The midfielder’s decision to stay signals something important. She could have moved elsewhere after a frustrating first campaign. Instead, she chose to remain because she believes in what Michele Kang’s ownership is building. That conviction matters more than any single signing announcement. It proves players see genuine long-term infrastructure, not just financial splashing.
The Retention Strategy
In a transfer market obsessed with new signings, keeping quality players is underrated. Pérez’s extension shows London City understand this calculus.
Goalkeeper Continuity
Elene Lete, the Spanish goalkeeper, also signed a new deal through 2028. She played every league match last season and earned Save of the Season nomination. That consistency matters.
The Bigger Picture
These renewals lay foundation stones. With Alexia Putellas reportedly close to joining, London City are building something genuinely ambitious. But retaining Pérez and Lete proves they understand that foundation matters more than marquee signings.
Also read: Alexia Putellas Agrees Personal Terms with London City Lionesses After Leaving Barcelona Following 14 Years
Internationals
Joy Omewa Scores First Brace for Nigeria as Super Falcons Demolish Senegal 3-0 Before WAFCON
Joy Omewa marked her breakthrough moment for Nigeria with a decisive two-goal performance as the Super Falcons dispatched Senegal 3-0 in their final warm-up before the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Nottingham Forest striker, who joined the English club in January, showed exactly why she has emerged as one of her nation’s most promising attacking options heading into the continental championship.
Playing at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Nigeria controlled proceedings from the opening whistle but found Senegal’s disciplined defence difficult to breach. The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Omewa rose highest to power home a header from Shukurat Oladipo’s cross. Seven minutes later, she struck again, showing composure and physicality to steal possession and finish clinically past the goalkeeper.
Asisat Oshoala added the third goal in the 66th minute as Nigeria secured a 5-1 aggregate victory across the double-header. Omewa’s performance was precisely what Justine Madugu’s coaching staff needed to see. The teenager has now recorded two goals from three appearances for the national team, a promising return that justifies her selection ahead of WAFCON.
The Perfect Timing
Scoring at this stage of the competition cycle is invaluable. Omewa has momentum heading into group matches against Egypt, Malawi, and Zambia. That confidence will matter.
The Forest Factor
Settling quickly at Nottingham Forest has clearly benefited her development. The platform the English club provides translates directly to international football at this level.
Defending Champions
Nigeria seek an 11th WAFCON title. Omewa’s emergence gives them genuine depth in attack that could prove decisive in Morocco.
Also read: Nottingham Forest Part Ways With Head Coach Carly Davies in Shock Departure Despite Successful Three-Year Spell in Charge
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