Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Arsenal Monitor Juventus Marksman Amid Contract Standoff and Summer Opportunity

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Gunners reportedly able to secure the Serbian international for free this summer. As the 25-year-old enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s side are closely monitoring a long-term target who has consistently delivered at the highest level.

Scout Report: The Complete Striker Arsenal Need

Physical Profile and Playing Style

Vlahovic stands at 6’3″ and possesses the physical attributes that make him a nightmare for Premier League defenders. His combination of height, strength, and surprisingly good mobility for his frame makes him effective both as a target man and a more dynamic forward. Unlike many traditional number nines, the Serbian has the pace to stretch defenses and can operate effectively in the channels.

The striker has scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 29 Serie A appearances this season, almost maintaining his reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical finishers. His expected goals (xG) of 12.69 suggests he’s been slightly unlucky not to score more, highlighting his consistent ability to find dangerous positions.

Technical Abilities

What sets Vlahovic apart from other target men is his technical proficiency. His first touch is exceptional for a player of his size, allowing him to control difficult balls and bring teammates into play. His passing range extends beyond simple lay-offs, with the ability to switch play and create opportunities for wide players.

The Serbian’s finishing ability is his standout attribute. Whether it’s low drives, powerful headers, or composed finishes in one-on-one situations, Vlahovic has demonstrated remarkable consistency across different types of chances. His 40 shots on target this season reflect both his volume of attempts and accuracy.

Tactical Versatility

Under various managers at Juventus, Vlahovic has shown adaptability to different tactical systems. He can operate as a lone striker in a 4-3-3, partner another forward in a 4-4-2, or even drop deeper to create space for advancing midfielders. This versatility aligns perfectly with Arteta’s tactical evolution at Arsenal.

SWOT Analysis: Vlahovic to Arsenal

Strengths

Clinical Finishing: Vlahovic’s conversion rate places him among Europe’s elite strikers. His ability to score from limited chances would immediately improve Arsenal’s efficiency in front of goal.

Physical Presence: The Premier League’s physicality wouldn’t faze a player who has thrived in Serie A’s demanding environment. His aerial ability would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attacking play, particularly from set pieces.

Age and Experience Balance: At 25, Vlahovic offers the perfect blend of current ability and future potential. His experience in Champions League football and international tournaments provides the mentality needed for Arsenal’s ambitions.

Tactical Intelligence: His understanding of space and timing of runs demonstrates the football IQ that Arteta values. The ability to make intelligent movements in the box would complement Arsenal’s creative midfielders perfectly.

Weaknesses

Injury Concerns: Vlahovic has struggled with minor injuries throughout his career, missing crucial games at key moments. His durability over a full Premier League campaign remains a question mark.

Adaptation Period: The jump from Serie A to the Premier League isn’t guaranteed to be seamless. The pace and intensity of English football could require a significant adjustment period.

Link-Up Play Limitations: While improved, Vlahovic’s combination play isn’t at the level of Arsenal’s current attacking players. His hold-up play, though solid, might not match the intricate passing patterns Arteta prefers.

Pressure Management: The expectation levels at Arsenal, particularly after their recent title challenges, could affect a player who has sometimes struggled with consistency at Juventus during crucial periods.

Opportunities

Perfect Tactical Fit: Arsenal’s evolution toward a more direct style when needed would benefit from Vlahovic’s presence. His ability to occupy two center-backs would create more space for Gabriel Jesus, Martin Ødegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

Set-Piece Threat: Arsenal’s corner and free-kick situations would become significantly more dangerous with Vlahovic’s aerial prowess adding to their existing quality.

Leadership Development: The Serbian’s experience and mentality could help Arsenal in crucial moments, particularly in European competitions where his Champions League experience would prove valuable.

Contract Situation Leverage: With his contract expiring in June 2026, Juventus may be forced to sell to avoid losing him on a free transfer, giving Arsenal potential negotiating power should they decide to pursue the transfer.

Threats

Competition from Rivals: Manchester United have begun negotiations for Vlahovic, while Chelsea and Newcastle are also monitoring his situation. The competition for his signature could drive up both transfer fees and wages.

Juventus’s Financial Needs: While this creates opportunity, Juventus’s need to sell could also mean they’re shopping him to the highest bidder, potentially pricing out Arsenal despite their interest.

Wage Demands: As a proven striker at a top European club, Vlahovic’s salary expectations might strain Arsenal’s wage structure, particularly given their recent investments in other areas.

Alternative Targets: If Arsenal miss out on Vlahovic, suitable alternatives at his level and price point are limited, potentially forcing them to look at less proven options.

Tactical Integration at Arsenal

Under Arteta’s system, Vlahovic would provide the focal point Arsenal have sometimes lacked. His ability to stretch defenses vertically would create space for Arsenal’s creative players to operate. In matches where teams defend deep, his physical presence and aerial threat would offer an alternative route to goal.

The Serbian’s pressing from the front, while not at the level of Gabriel Jesus, is sufficient for Arsenal’s high-energy approach. His positioning in the box during attacking moves would provide the clinical edge that has sometimes been missing in crucial moments.

Conclusion: The Final Piece of Arsenal’s Puzzle

Vlahovic represents more than just a potential striker signing for Arsenal; he embodies a possible final evolution of Arteta’s project. His combination of physical presence, technical ability, and tactical intelligence would address Arsenal’s most pressing need while fitting their long-term vision.

The Serbian’s potential arrival would signal Arsenal’s intent to compete at the highest level, providing the clinical edge that could make the difference in title races and European competitions. While adaptation challenges exist, his profile suggests a player ready to embrace the Premier League’s demands.

With Arsenal having maintained long-term interest in the striker, the tactical plan for integration appears well-developed. The question isn’t whether Vlahovic would improve Arsenal, but whether the Gunners will decide to pursue their interest and can navigate the competition and financial negotiations to secure his signature.

In a transfer market where proven strikers command premium fees, Vlahovic’s availability at a reasonable price represents a rare opportunity. For Arsenal, missing out on this chance might mean waiting years for another player of his quality to become available at a similar price point.

The Serbian striker could be the final piece that transforms Arsenal from title challengers into genuine winners.

