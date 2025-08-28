This Picture Proves How Simple & Humble Arsenal’s New Signing Eberechi Eze Is

In an era where footballers flaunt Rolex Daytonas and Richard Mille timepieces worth more than most people’s annual salaries, Eberechi Eze‘s choice of wrist accessory during his Emirates Stadium unveiling spoke volumes about the man Arsenal have just signed for £67.5m.

While cameras captured every moment of his presentation to the Arsenal faithful, eagle-eyed observers noticed something refreshingly different about their new number 10.

Instead of the expected luxury statement piece, Eze sported a simple green Casio analog watch – a modest timepiece that retails for around £20.

Eberechi Eze – The People’s Champion

This wasn’t a publicity stunt or calculated humility. Eze’s choice to wear this unassuming green Casio reflects genuine character traits that Arsenal fans are already falling in love with. The simple analog watch represents everything flashy football culture typically isn’t – practical, understated, and accessible to everyone.

The watch itself tells a story of functionality over flash. With its basic analog display and affordable price point, it’s the kind of no-nonsense timepiece that shows substance over style. For a player who grew up in South London and worked his way through the football pyramid, this choice feels authentic rather than manufactured.

Staying Grounded After the Big Move

Arsenal’s £67.5m investment represents life-changing money, yet Eze’s watch choice suggests his values remain unchanged.

This mindset could prove crucial for Arsenal. Players who remain humble despite success often translate that groundedness into consistent performances and positive dressing room influence. Eze’s Casio isn’t just a watch – it’s a statement of intent about the man Arsenal have signed.

