(Image) This Stat Shows The Real Reason Arsenal Wanted To Sign Eberechi Eze And Forget About This Brazilian

Gabriel Martinelli’s heat map comparison between 2022-23 and 2024-25 tells the story of a player gradually moved away from his most effective positions – and explains exactly why Arsenal splashed £67.5m on Eberechi Eze.

The visual evidence is striking. In 2022-23, Martinelli’s heat map shows intense red zones hugging the left touchline, with significant activity in the left channel and penalty area. That season saw him score 15 goals and provide 6 assists in all competitions, becoming Arsenal’s joint-top scorer alongside Martin Ødegaard.

Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

Fast forward to 2024-25, and the heat map reveals a concerning trend. Martinelli’s positioning has shifted inward, with less concentrated activity on the left flank and more dispersed involvement across the pitch. The intensity of his threat areas has visibly diminished.

The Tactical Evolution That Left Gabriel Martinelli Behind

Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Mikel Arteta has gradually moved away from traditional wing play. While players like Bukayo Saka adapted with “surgical precision” and new signings like Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke brought “powerful, aggressive running,” Martinelli’s game and presence among fans has taken a backseat.

Gabriel Martinelli (via Sky Sports)

Statistical comparisons show Eze’s attacking statistics were more impressive than Martinelli’s in the Premier League last season, with more assists, more chances created, and a higher percentage of successful take-ons. The heat map visualization confirms what the numbers suggested – Martinelli’s influence in dangerous areas has waned.

Why Eberechi Eze Was The Perfect Solution

Eze’s versatility to “play on the left or as an alternative to Martin Ødegaard in the middle” gives Arsenal tactical flexibility that Martinelli’s more rigid positioning couldn’t provide. The Crystal Palace star’s ability to drift centrally while maintaining width perfectly suits Arsenal’s evolved system.

Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze (via Football365 and BBC)

With Saudi clubs reportedly willing to pay “more than £80m” for Martinelli, Arsenal’s recruitment strategy becomes clear. They’ve identified a player whose positional heat map no longer aligned with their tactical requirements and replaced him with someone whose skillset better fits their modern approach.

The numbers don’t lie, but sometimes the visual evidence tells an even clearer story.

