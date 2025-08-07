Eberechi Eze Spotted With Arsenal Fan: Redditor Claims Crystal Palace Star Said He’s ‘Hopefully’ Joining The Gunners

Eberechi Eze has sent Arsenal fans into overdrive after being spotted posing with a Gunners supporter and reportedly telling them he’s “hopefully” joining the club, adding fresh fuel to the ongoing transfer speculation. Since this is an exclusive Reddit post, it mustn’t be taken entirely seriously.

The Eberechi Eze Fan Encounter That Has Arsenal Supporters Buzzing

The Crystal Palace winger was approached by Arsenal fans who recognized him getting out of his car. When asked directly about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, Eze reportedly responded “hopefully” according to the fan who shared the interaction on social media.

The encounter, which included Eze posing for photos with supporters wearing Arsenal shirts, has gone viral among Gunners fans who are interpreting his response as confirmation that he wants the transfer to happen.

Read More: The 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Must Make for Arsenal Before the Season Starts

What This Means for the Transfer

The timing coincides with intensifying negotiations between Arsenal and Crystal Palace. Arsenal have been preparing a structured deal worth up to £68 million to match his release clause, with reports suggesting Eze has told friends he believes he’ll join Arsenal after the club finalizes their deal for Viktor Gyokeres, which is now long done.

Eberechi Eze and The Emirates (via BBC and Arsenal.com)

While fan encounters should be treated with caution, Eze’s alleged willingness (at least according to the fan) to engage positively about Arsenal suggests he’s genuinely interested in the move. For Arsenal fans, his “hopefully” response represents the strongest indication yet that their long-term target wants to make the move to North London.

Read More: Why Did Arsenal Fans Boo Nicolas Pepe Against Villarreal?