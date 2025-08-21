Street Art Outside The Emirates Signals Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze Deal: Fans Celebrate Before Official Announcement

The Emirates Stadium faithful have perfectly timed their latest celebration. Street art featuring Eberechi Eze in Arsenal colors has appeared outside the ground, with the Crystal Palace midfielder’s move to Arsenal now virtually complete.

Celebration Mode Rather Than Hope

Arsenal have agreed to a deal worth up to £67.5 million ($91m) for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze after successfully hijacking Tottenham’s pursuit of the England international, according to ESPN sources. The artwork’s timing is perfect, appearing just as Arsenal completed their successful intervention in Spurs’ negotiations.

Mikel Arteta and Eberechi Eze (via r/Gunners and Tribuna)

The street art depicts Eze in full Arsenal kit, complete with the Emirates Stadium backdrop – a bold statement of intent from supporters who clearly believe this transfer is a foregone conclusion.

The North London Derby Twist

What makes this artwork particularly significant is the context surrounding Eze’s potential arrival. Spurs felt they had an agreement in place with the club and the player on Wednesday before their north London rivals reignited their interest and swooped in, making this potential hijacking even sweeter for Arsenal supporters.

https://twitter.com/now_arsenaI/status/1958408254280835376

The 27-year-old England international represents exactly the kind of creative spark Arsenal have been seeking. His ability to operate across multiple attacking positions and deliver crucial goals – including his impressive Euro 2024 performances – makes him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

Perfect Timing for the Artwork

Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark “Here We Go!” announcement, confirming Arsenal have agreed a verbal deal to sign Eberechi Eze. The street art couldn’t have been timed better – appearing just as the transfer expert sealed the deal with his golden stamp of approval.

A verbal agreement is now in place between all parties, with Crystal Palace set to receive a package in excess of £60m. The artwork outside the Emirates now looks prophetic rather than premature, capturing the moment Arsenal successfully hijacked Tottenham’s pursuit of their long-term target.

