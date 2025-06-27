Eberechi Eze to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as the Gunners prepare to go head-to-head with north London rivals Tottenham for the England international’s signature. With reports suggesting Arsenal have already reached personal terms with the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, Mikel Arteta’s side are prepared to trigger his £68 million release clause in what could be one of the summer’s most significant transfers.

Scout Report: The Complete Player Profile

Eberechi Eze has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking midfielders, combining technical excellence with tactical intelligence that makes him a perfect fit for Arsenal’s possession-based system. Standing at 5’10”, the Greenwich-born playmaker has matured into a complete attacking threat who can operate across multiple positions in the final third.

Technical Attributes

Eze’s ball-carrying ability stands out as his greatest asset. His low center of gravity and close control allow him to navigate tight spaces, while his acceleration over the first five yards makes him virtually unstoppable in one-on-one situations. The England international averaged 3.2 successful dribbles per game in the 2024-25 season, ranking among the Premier League’s elite in this category.

His passing range has developed considerably since joining Palace in 2020. Eze now demonstrates the vision and execution required for Arsenal’s intricate build-up play, regularly threading passes through defensive lines while maintaining possession under pressure. His left foot is his stronger side, but he’s shown impressive development with his right, making him unpredictable for defenders.

Tactical Versatility

Under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace, Eze has thrived in various roles. He’s equally comfortable as a traditional number 10, cutting inside from wide positions, or dropping deep to link play. This versatility aligns perfectly with Arteta’s fluid system, where players interchange positions throughout matches.

Eze’s defensive work rate has improved significantly, contributing 2.1 tackles per game while maintaining his creative output. His pressing triggers and understanding of when to press versus when to hold position demonstrate the tactical maturity Arsenal demand from their attacking players.

Statistical Analysis

The 2024-25 campaign has been Eze’s most productive, recording 8 goals and 8 assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace. His underlying numbers are equally impressive, with an expected goals plus assists (xG+xA) of 14.2, suggesting consistent high-quality contributions. Notably, he scored the decisive goal in Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup final victory, their first major trophy, highlighting his ability to perform in crucial moments.

Eze creates 2.8 key passes per game while maintaining a pass accuracy of 82%, numbers that would seamlessly integrate into Arsenal’s possession-heavy approach. His shot conversion rate of 18% demonstrates clinical finishing when opportunities arise.

SWOT Analysis: Arsenal’s Potential Acquisition

Strengths

Elite Dribbling and Ball Progression: Eze’s ability to carry the ball through lines addresses Arsenal’s occasional struggles against low blocks. His direct running style provides the penetration that can unlock stubborn defenses, particularly valuable when Arsenal face teams sitting deep at the Emirates.

Positional Flexibility: Arteta’s system demands players who can operate in multiple roles. Eze’s proven ability to play as a 10, left wing, right wing, or even deeper as an 8 gives Arsenal tactical options that could prove crucial across a demanding season competing on multiple fronts.

Premier League Experience: Unlike many continental targets, Eze brings five seasons of Premier League experience. He understands the physical and tactical demands of English football, eliminating the adaptation period that often affects overseas signings.

Age Profile and Development Curve: At 26, Eze enters his prime years while still possessing room for improvement. His trajectory under quality coaching suggests he hasn’t reached his ceiling, making him both an immediate contributor and long-term asset.

Eberechi Eze (Via Daily Post Nigeria)

Set-Piece Expertise: Eze’s dead-ball delivery adds another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking arsenal. His whipped crosses and direct free-kick threat provide additional avenues to goal, particularly important against well-organized defensive units.

Weaknesses

Goal Output Consistency: While Eze’s creative numbers impress, his goal tally of 8 league goals, though respectable, falls short of elite attackers. For Arsenal to challenge for titles, they may need more clinical edge from this position.

Physical Robustness: Standing 5’10” and weighing 70kg, Eze can be overpowered by more physical opponents. European competition, particularly against Italian and German sides, may expose this limitation during crucial knockout phases.

Final Ball Precision: Despite creating numerous chances, Eze’s assist numbers could be higher given his creative positions. Improving the weight and accuracy of his final pass represents an area for development under Arteta’s coaching.

Pace Limitations: While quick over short distances, Eze lacks the electric pace to consistently beat defenders on the outside. This limits his effectiveness against teams that defend with a high line and aggressive full-backs.

Opportunities

Arteta’s Coaching Impact: The Spanish coach’s track record of improving players tactically and technically suggests Eze could reach new heights at Arsenal. The structured coaching environment and higher-caliber teammates could unlock his full potential.

Champions League Platform: Arsenal’s return to Europe’s elite competition provides Eze with the stage to showcase his talents globally. The step up in quality and pressure could accelerate his development and international recognition.

Creative Partnership Potential: Playing alongside Martin Ødegaard and potentially feeding Kai Havertz could create devastating combinations. Eze’s direct style complements Ødegaard’s more measured approach, offering Arsenal different types of creativity.

Arsenal’s German midfielder Kai Havertz attends a team training session at Arsenal’s training ground in north London, on November 28, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group B football match against Lens. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

England Squad Elevation: Regular Champions League football and consistent title challenges could cement Eze’s place in Gareth Southgate’s England setup, particularly with the 2026 World Cup approaching.

Commercial Growth: Arsenal’s global brand and London location offer Eze enhanced commercial opportunities compared to Crystal Palace, potentially making the move financially attractive beyond just salary considerations.

Threats

Adaptation Period: Despite his Premier League experience, adjusting to Arsenal’s specific tactical demands and pressure expectations could initially impact his performance levels.

Competition for Places: Arsenal’s growing squad depth means Eze wouldn’t be guaranteed starting positions. Managing rotation and maintaining match sharpness could prove challenging.

Tottenham’s Counter-Interest: Spurs’ genuine interest creates a bidding war scenario that could inflate the final transfer fee or see Arsenal lose out to their rivals, as both clubs can offer similar packages.

Injury History Concerns: While not currently injury-prone, the step up in intensity at Arsenal and additional European fixtures increases physical demands that could test his durability.

Price Tag Pressure: The £68 million fee creates immediate expectation for transformative impact. Any initial struggles could amplify media scrutiny and fan pressure.

Strategic Fit and Conclusion

Eberechi Eze represents a calculated investment in Arsenal’s title ambitions. His proven Premier League quality, tactical versatility, and developmental potential align with Arteta’s long-term vision. The £68 million outlay, while substantial, reflects the current market reality for established Premier League talent.

The competition with Tottenham adds urgency to Arsenal’s pursuit, but their Champions League status and more stable recent trajectory provide advantages in negotiations. Reports suggest Arsenal have already reached personal terms with Eze, with the player keen on the move, indicating positive momentum in discussions.

For Arsenal, Eze fills the creative void that has occasionally hindered their attacking fluidity. His direct style offers a different dimension to their possession-based approach, potentially providing the unpredictability needed to break down defensive teams. The successful completion of this transfer could represent the final piece in Arsenal’s quest to return to Premier League summit.

The timing appears optimal for both club and player. Arsenal need proven quality to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool, while Eze deserves the platform his talents merit. Having scored the winning goal in Crystal Palace’s historic 2025 FA Cup final victory, he’s shown he can deliver in pressure moments – exactly what Arsenal need in their title pursuit.

