Eberechi Eze Wife Naima Corbin: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status

Detail Information Full Name Eberechi Eze Age 27 years old Date of Birth June 29, 1998 Current Team Arsenal FC Position Attacking Midfielder/Winger Height 1.78m (5’10”) Nationality English Heritage Nigerian Relationship Status Married Wife Naima Corbin Religion Christian Jersey Number 10 Instagram @eberechi_eze

Eberechi Eze, Arsenal’s new £67.5 million signing, has captured attention not only for his exceptional performances on the pitch but also for his personal life. The 27-year-old England international married his long-time partner Naima Corbin in June 2025, marking a significant milestone in his life away from football.

Eberechi Eze (Via Daily Post Nigeria)

Born on June 29, 1998, in Greenwich, London, Eze represents a new generation of English players who balance professional success with strong family values, having recently completed his dream return to Arsenal after hijacking Tottenham’s move.

Eberechi Eze: Personal Life and Family Background

Eze was born to Nigerian parents in Greenwich, London, giving him dual heritage that connects him to both English and Nigerian football traditions. His upbringing in South London shaped his character and provided the foundation for his eventual rise to professional football, including a stint in Arsenal’s academy system before his release.

The Arsenal star maintains strong ties to his Nigerian roots while representing England at international level. His parents immigrated from Nigeria and settled in London, where they raised Eberechi and his siblings. This multicultural background has influenced Eze’s perspective on life and football, contributing to his mature approach both on and off the pitch.

Eze is a practicing Christian, and his faith plays a significant role in his life. He often references his beliefs in interviews and social media posts, crediting his success to divine guidance and hard work. His family values remain central to his identity, with regular posts showing his appreciation for his parents’ sacrifices throughout his non-league journey to Premier League stardom.

Club Career Journey

Eze’s professional journey began in Arsenal’s academy system before being released, leading to a remarkable path through non-league football that makes his £67.5 million return even more extraordinary. After spells at Millwall, Fulham and Reading’s youth systems, his breakthrough came at Queens Park Rangers, where he made his professional debut in 2016.

His performances at QPR attracted Crystal Palace’s attention, leading to a £16 million transfer in August 2020. Despite suffering a serious Achilles injury in 2021 that kept him out for eight months, Eze returned stronger and established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative players, culminating in scoring the winning goal in Crystal Palace’s historic first FA Cup final victory in 2025.

His exceptional form attracted Arsenal’s attention, with the Gunners hijacking Tottenham’s move to secure his signature for £67.5 million in August 2025. The attacking midfielder’s versatility and technical ability have made him Arsenal’s marquee signing, capable of playing across the front line and in central midfield, wearing the iconic number 10 jersey.

Eberechi Eze Wife: Naima Corbin

Eberechi Eze married Naima Corbin in an intimate ceremony in London during June 2025, just months before his record-breaking transfer to Arsenal. The couple had maintained a relatively private relationship before their marriage, with Naima preferring to stay away from the public spotlight despite her husband’s growing fame and his historic FA Cup final heroics.

Naima Corbin has been a constant source of support throughout Eze’s career, particularly during his challenging recovery period from the Achilles injury that threatened to derail his progress. Sources close to the couple describe their relationship as built on mutual respect and shared values, with both prioritizing family and personal growth through Eze’s remarkable journey from non-league to Premier League stardom.

The wedding ceremony was described as an elegant affair, attended by close family members and friends from both the football world and their personal circles. The couple chose to keep the celebration intimate, reflecting their preference for privacy in their personal lives even as Eze’s profile continued to rise with his Crystal Palace performances. But reports have also stated that the one in June 2025, was the third wedding ceremony in as many years.

While Naima maintains a low profile on social media, she occasionally appears in Eze’s Instagram posts, particularly during family celebrations and significant milestones.

Her background and profession have been kept private, demonstrating the couple’s commitment to maintaining boundaries between their public and personal lives, especially as Eze prepares for his new chapter at Arsenal. It is worth noting that Corbin has a nursing degree.

Career Achievements and Recognition

Eze’s rise from Arsenal academy reject to the club’s £67.5 million marquee signing represents one of modern football’s most inspiring stories. His technical ability, creativity, and work ethic have earned praise from coaches and teammates throughout his career. His performances for Crystal Palace, including the historic FA Cup final winning goal, attracted interest from several top-tier clubs before Arsenal secured his signature.

Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

The attacking midfielder’s versatility allows him to operate effectively in multiple positions, making him valuable for both club and country. His ability to create chances, score spectacular goals, and provide assists has made him indispensable, now donning Arsenal’s famous number 10 shirt as he looks to help the Gunners in their title pursuit.

FAQs About Eberechi Eze’s Personal Life

Is Eberechi Eze married? Yes, Eberechi Eze married Naima Corbin in June 2025.

Who is Eberechi Eze’s wife? His wife is Naima Corbin, whom he married in an intimate London ceremony.

What club does Eberechi Eze play for? He currently plays for Arsenal FC, having joined from Crystal Palace in August 2025 for £67.5 million.

How old is Eberechi Eze? He is 27 years old, born on June 29, 1998.

What number does Eze wear at Arsenal? He wears the number 10 jersey at Arsenal.

Does Eberechi Eze have children? There is no publicly confirmed information about Eze having children.

The Arsenal star continues to balance his rising profile in football with a commitment to privacy in his personal life, supported by his wife Naima as he pursues his career ambitions in his dream return to north London.

