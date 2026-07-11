West Ham Sign Ebony Salmon From Aston Villa on Two Year Contract as Versatile Forward Arrives

West Ham United Women have completed the signing of forward Ebony Salmon from Aston Villa on a two-year contract. The versatile attacker brings extensive top-flight experience accumulated across 92 appearances for Bristol City and Aston Villa, alongside previous NWSL exposure during spells with Racing Louisville and Houston Dash.

Ebony’s here ⚒️



West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Ebony Salmon. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) July 10, 2026

Salmon expressed genuine enthusiasm regarding her West Ham move, specifically highlighting conversations with head coach Rita Guarino that convinced her of the club’s suitability for her career progression. Her language suggests authentic belief in the project rather than contractual convenience, indicating genuine confidence regarding Guarino’s vision.

"I'm excited to get going" 👊



Ebony's first words as a Hammer. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) July 10, 2026

Guarino Identifies Tactical Versatility as Key Asset

Head Coach Rita Guarino praised Salmon’s front-line versatility, specifically identifying her pace, power and direct one-on-one ability as qualities that will excite supporters. Guarino emphasised how Salmon complements West Ham’s existing attacking options while providing crucial Women’s Super League experience at the highest level.

All about Ebony Salmon 📲 — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) July 10, 2026

The forward’s adaptability across multiple attacking positions provides tactical flexibility within Guarino’s system, allowing varied attacking approaches depending on opposition and competition requirements. That versatility represents genuine asset within modern football’s tactical demands.

West Ham Continue Strategic Summer Recruitment

Salmon represents another addition to West Ham’s impressive summer recruitment drive under Guarino’s leadership. Combined with earlier signings including Katie Zelem, Constance Picaud, Laia Codina and Nadine Riesen, the Hammers have substantially reshaped their attacking and defensive architecture.

Catch of the Day 🎣 pic.twitter.com/5XDwNCAkyQ — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) July 10, 2026

This signing completes West Ham’s attacking transformation. Rather than retaining existing personnel, Guarino has systematically rebuilt the squad around clear tactical philosophy emphasising possession-based football, defensive organisation and direct attacking threat. Salmon’s direct playing style aligns perfectly with that established vision.

Also read: Aggie Beever-Jones Commits Future to Chelsea Women With New Contract Through 2030