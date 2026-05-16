London City Lionesses Boss Eder Maestre Warns Against Underestimating Aston Villa Despite Poor Run of Form Ahead of Final Day Showdown

London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre has urged his side not to take Aston Villa lightly going into Saturday’s final WSL fixture of the season at the Copperjax Community Stadium, despite The Villans winning just one of their last 10 games across all competitions.

🏟️ 𝟭 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲

⏳ 𝟭 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗼

🎟️ 𝟭 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲



East Terrace tickets are now open due to high demand, with halfway line views available for this Saturday’s match.



Be there for the final whistle 👉… pic.twitter.com/yWHzaSG7Y4 — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) May 15, 2026

Maestre pointed specifically to Villa’s attacking threat as a reason to approach the game with full respect, noting that their inconsistency cuts both ways and that they are more than capable of producing a strong performance on any given day.

Why Maestre Sees Villa as a Genuine Threat

The London City boss highlighted Villa’s attacking quality in his pre-match press conference, pointing to the fact they have the second-top scorer in the WSL in their ranks and pace in wide areas that can cause problems for any defence in the division.

Prep done and dusted ✔️



On to tomorrow 🌅 pic.twitter.com/FxHFJNkyui — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) May 15, 2026

He described them as a side that can go from a poor result against Tottenham to beating Manchester City within the space of a few days, and made clear that margins in this league are too fine to dismiss anyone.

A Personal Touch to This Fixture

Saturday’s game carries an extra dimension for Maestre personally. He comes up against former colleague Natalia Arroyo, the Aston Villa head coach, with the pair having previously worked together at Real Sociedad for three years.

Season finale 🎬



UP THE VILLA ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/58C0IDXtfo — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) May 16, 2026

Maestre was open and warm about his feelings toward Arroyo, crediting her as someone who played a significant role in his professional development and helped him land his role at Tenerife. He described the prospect of facing her as exciting rather than awkward.

Maestre’s Verdict on His First Half Season

Reflecting on life since joining London City, the Spanish coach acknowledged it has been a rollercoaster, pointing to early language barriers and the challenge of implementing his ideas quickly. He is broadly satisfied with the progress made and believes his footballing philosophy is beginning to show through the team’s performances.

NEWS: 'They can be very dangerous' – London City Lionesses boss Maestre wary of out of form Aston Villa: https://t.co/mLh2ywHI6s #LCL — WSL Full-Time (@WSLFullTime) May 15, 2026

Also read: London City Lionesses Confirm Trio of Departures as Julia Roddar, Maddi Wilde and Gesa Marashi All Set to Leave This Summer