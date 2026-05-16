Women's Super League
London City Lionesses Boss Eder Maestre Warns Against Underestimating Aston Villa Despite Poor Run of Form Ahead of Final Day Showdown
London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre has urged his side not to take Aston Villa lightly going into Saturday’s final WSL fixture of the season at the Copperjax Community Stadium, despite The Villans winning just one of their last 10 games across all competitions.
Maestre pointed specifically to Villa’s attacking threat as a reason to approach the game with full respect, noting that their inconsistency cuts both ways and that they are more than capable of producing a strong performance on any given day.
Why Maestre Sees Villa as a Genuine Threat
The London City boss highlighted Villa’s attacking quality in his pre-match press conference, pointing to the fact they have the second-top scorer in the WSL in their ranks and pace in wide areas that can cause problems for any defence in the division.
He described them as a side that can go from a poor result against Tottenham to beating Manchester City within the space of a few days, and made clear that margins in this league are too fine to dismiss anyone.
A Personal Touch to This Fixture
Saturday’s game carries an extra dimension for Maestre personally. He comes up against former colleague Natalia Arroyo, the Aston Villa head coach, with the pair having previously worked together at Real Sociedad for three years.
Maestre was open and warm about his feelings toward Arroyo, crediting her as someone who played a significant role in his professional development and helped him land his role at Tenerife. He described the prospect of facing her as exciting rather than awkward.
Maestre’s Verdict on His First Half Season
Reflecting on life since joining London City, the Spanish coach acknowledged it has been a rollercoaster, pointing to early language barriers and the challenge of implementing his ideas quickly. He is broadly satisfied with the progress made and believes his footballing philosophy is beginning to show through the team’s performances.
Also read: London City Lionesses Confirm Trio of Departures as Julia Roddar, Maddi Wilde and Gesa Marashi All Set to Leave This Summer
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Manchester City Women have confirmed that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week, bringing a premature end to her debut season at the club on the same day the WSL champions are preparing to face West Ham in their final league fixture of the campaign.
The club did not go into detail about the specific nature of the injury or the procedure, but made clear that Coffey will spend the summer in rehabilitation with City’s medical team ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 season.
Coffey’s Impact Since Joining City in January
The American midfielder joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and wasted little time making herself a regular starter in the heart of midfield. Her contribution was a meaningful part of the run that saw City clinch their first WSL title since 2016, ending Chelsea’s six-year stranglehold on the division.
To pick up an injury at the end of a title-winning season is a frustrating way to close out what has otherwise been a hugely positive first few months at the club.
What the Recovery Timeline Looks Like
City framed the rehabilitation as summer-focused, with the expectation that Coffey will be ready for the new season. The club specifically referenced the return of European football next term as the context for her recovery target, with Champions League football back on the agenda following this season’s WSL triumph.
USWNT Availability Remains Uncertain
The more immediate concern is whether Coffey will be available for the United States Women’s National Team’s upcoming matches against Brazil in June, which are part of the 2027 World Cup qualifying cycle. Given the summer rehabilitation window City outlined, her involvement in those fixtures is looking unlikely at this stage, though no official decision has been confirmed.
Also read: Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level
Chelsea Dragon
Lauren James Named Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for Second Time After Stunning Second Half of Campaign
Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season for 2025/26 by Blues supporters, claiming more than 30 per cent of the fan vote to secure the award for the second time in her career at the club.
The England international will receive the trophy ahead of Chelsea’s final WSL fixture against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, a fitting stage for a player who has delivered some of the most memorable moments of the season.
A Season That Started Late but Finished Brilliantly
James missed the early part of the campaign through injury, having helped England retain the European Championship over the summer. She made her return in a UEFA Women’s Champions League win over St Polten, forcing an own goal on her comeback, and never looked back from there.
Across 17 matches in the second half of the season she contributed 10 goals and three assists, a return that underlines just how decisive she became once fully fit. She also surpassed 100 appearances for Chelsea in January.
The Moments That Defined Her Season
There were several standout contributions. James was named player of the match in the League Cup final after helping Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0. She scored a stunning long-range left-footed effort against Arsenal in the Champions League.
She also contributed a goal and assist in a win over Aston Villa, and struck twice at Leicester City to help secure European football for next season.
Making History at Chelsea
By winning the award for a second time, James joins an elite group. Only Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert have previously claimed the Chelsea Women’s Player of the Season on more than one occasion.
Having signed a new four-year contract in March, James is clearly at the centre of everything Chelsea are building heading into 2026/27.
Also read: Chelsea Women to Make History in New Zealand This Summer With Two Pre-Season Tour Fixtures Confirmed
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur Women are reportedly interested in signing Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa this summer, and frankly, it is easy to see why.
The Scotland international has been one of the standout forwards in the WSL this season, finishing as Villa’s top scorer with 12 goals and one assist across 21 appearances, earning herself a Player of the Season nomination in the process.
Hanson signed a contract extension with Villa last year that runs until June 2027, so this would not come cheap or easy. But Spurs have made clear they intend to be ambitious in the market this summer, and a player of Hanson’s quality, at 28 and entering her absolute prime, is exactly the profile they should be targeting.
Why Spurs Need Her So Badly
The departure of Bethany England leaves a massive void in Tottenham’s attack. England was the heartbeat of this Spurs side for years, and replacing a striker who has scored over 25 goals for two different WSL clubs is not something you do on the cheap. Hanson is not a like-for-like replacement; she is arguably an upgrade in terms of where she is in her career right now.
What It Would Mean for Aston Villa
Losing Hanson would be a genuine crisis for Villa. She was not just their top scorer this season; she was the reason they won games. With Gabi Nunes and Ebony Salmon already gone, allowing Hanson to leave too would raise serious questions about how Natalia Arroyo is expected to build on the progress made this season.
The Bigger Picture at Spurs
Martin Ho has suggested much of Tottenham’s summer business was planned well in advance. If Hanson is already on that list, Spurs fans have every reason to feel excited about what next season could look like.
Also read: Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’
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