Lais Moraes – Ederson Wife, her Family and more

Who Is Lais Moraes? Meet The Wife Of Ederson

Lais Moraes is famous for being the wife of Manchester City star Ederson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lais Moraes is not the typical WAG who likes to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Ederson for quite some time, she managed to keep their love life out of the public eye. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.

Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Ederson has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. He helped the Citizens win several titles and is currently considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. He holds the record for the longest football dropkick as well. Enough about his career, let’s find out what the beautiful wife of the Brazilian star is upto nowadays.

Lais Moraes Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 1 Place of Birth Vila do Conde, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency Manchester Partner Ederson Job N.A Instagram @laaimoraes Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Lais Moraes Childhood and Family

Lais was born on December 1. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests how much secrecy she has maintained regarding her private information. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.

Lais Moraes was born in Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

Lais Moraes Education

Lais spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Portugal. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in college. Our guess is that to support her husband, she became a housewife at an early age and didn’t go to college for that reason.

Lais Moraes career

Lais’ career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

Considering her posts on Instagram, we believe the Brazilian beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three beautiful children with whom Lais spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.

Lais is a huge supporter of her husband as well. She attends the matches at the Etihad Stadium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Ederson maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.

Lais Moraes is a mother to three children. (Credit: Instagram)

Lais Moraes Net Worth

Lais’ net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Melanie’s husband Ederson makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.

Lais Moraes and Ederson relationship

Ederson met with his wife eight years ago in 2013. The goalkeeper was a member of the Portuguese team Rio Ave at that time. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates. They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, in a small wedding ceremony, the Brazilian goalkeeper tied the knot with his wife in 2014. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now.

Ederson met with his wife eight years ago in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

Lais Moraes and Ederson Children

The couple has three children. They welcomed their daughter, Yasmin Moraes, on June 6, 2017. After being pregnant for the second time, Lais gave birth to her son, Henrique Moraes, on 13, 2018. They welcomed their third child, a daughter named Laura Moraes, on January 17, 2020. The pair loves spending time with their child.

Ederson with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Lais Moraes Social media

After the duo’s relationship came into the public eye, Lais received a massive fan following on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her beautiful children on her page. There are several pictures of the couple together as well.

FAQs about Lais Moraes

When did Lais Moraes and Ederson get married? They got married in 2014. What is Lais Moraes doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Lais Moraes? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Lais Moraes? She is Portuguese. What is Lais Moraes’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

