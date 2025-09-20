Benfica
Lais Moraes – Ederson Wife, her Family and more
Who Is Lais Moraes? Meet The Wife Of Ederson
Lais Moraes is famous for being the wife of Manchester City star Ederson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lais Moraes is not the typical WAG who likes to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Ederson for quite some time, she managed to keep their love life out of the public eye. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.
Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Ederson has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. He helped the Citizens win several titles and is currently considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. He holds the record for the longest football dropkick as well. Enough about his career, let’s find out what the beautiful wife of the Brazilian star is upto nowadays.
Lais Moraes Facts & Wiki
|Birthday
|December 1
|Place of Birth
|Vila do Conde, Portugal
|Nationality
|Portuguese
|Residency
|Manchester
|Partner
|Ederson
|Job
|N.A
|@laaimoraes
|Height
|N.A
|Weight
|N.A
|Tattoos
|No
|Smoking
|N.A
|Sister / Brother
|N.A
|Father & Mother
|N.A
|Religion
|N.A
|Hair Colour
|Brown
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Net Worth (approx.)
|N.A
Lais Moraes Childhood and Family
Lais was born on December 1. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests how much secrecy she has maintained regarding her private information. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Ederson.
Lais Moraes Education
Lais spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Portugal. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. We currently don’t know whether she enrolled in college. Our guess is that to support her husband, she became a housewife at an early age and didn’t go to college for that reason.
Lais Moraes career
Lais’ career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
Considering her posts on Instagram, we believe the Brazilian beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three beautiful children with whom Lais spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Lais is a huge supporter of her husband as well. She attends the matches at the Etihad Stadium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Ederson maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.
Lais Moraes Net Worth
Lais’ net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Melanie’s husband Ederson makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.
Lais Moraes and Ederson relationship
Ederson met with his wife eight years ago in 2013. The goalkeeper was a member of the Portuguese team Rio Ave at that time. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates. They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, in a small wedding ceremony, the Brazilian goalkeeper tied the knot with his wife in 2014. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now.
Lais Moraes and Ederson Children
The couple has three children. They welcomed their daughter, Yasmin Moraes, on June 6, 2017. After being pregnant for the second time, Lais gave birth to her son, Henrique Moraes, on 13, 2018. They welcomed their third child, a daughter named Laura Moraes, on January 17, 2020. The pair loves spending time with their child.
Lais Moraes Social media
After the duo’s relationship came into the public eye, Lais received a massive fan following on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her beautiful children on her page. There are several pictures of the couple together as well.
FAQs about Lais Moraes
|When did Lais Moraes and Ederson get married?
|They got married in 2014.
|What is Lais Moraes doing now?
|Her current role is unknown.
|How old is Lais Moraes?
|Her age is unknown.
|Nationality of Lais Moraes?
|She is Portuguese.
|What is Lais Moraes’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Atletico Madrid
Who is the girlfriend of Footballer Joao Felix?
Margarida Corceiro is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Saudi Pro League team, Al-Nassr forward Joao Felix. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Margarida Corceiro has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. But the excessive attention from the media has put her into trouble a few times earlier, which even had a great effect on her relationship with Felix, but she has managed to get her love life back on track.
Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for a record fee and it was believed that the Portuguese wonderkid would become the next superstar of La Liga. Even though he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential yet, he has shown impressive results and continues to be a crucial player for the Madrid-based team.
Margarida Corceiro Childhood and Family
On October 26, 2002, Margarida was born in Portugal, making her Portuguese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Joao Felix.
Margarida Corceiro Education
Margarida went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Lisbon After completing high school graduation to give acting a shot.
Margarida Corceiro Career
Margarida is a professional model and actress. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.
After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Portuguese films. She made her TV debut in “Prisioneira.” She has been working in Bem me Quer since 2020, which is a TVI production.
Margarida Corceiro Net Worth
Margarida’s net worth is pretty significant, mostly representing earnings from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix relationship
Joao Felix met his girlfriend in 2019. The Portuguese forward was playing for Benfica at that time, and he was gradually gathering fame. Margarida was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. The media accused Margarida of cheating Felix in 2020. However, the Portuguese beauty denied the claim and suggested he is still loyal to Felix. It is also revealed that Joao Felix and Margarida broke up in 2023. As of 2025, there is no information about Joao Felix’s girlfriend.
Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision, but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.
Margarida Corceiro Social media
Margarida is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a beach lover. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her beautiful body has created an alluring status that attracts people.
Benfica
Graeme Souness 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
Graeme James Souness is a former professional footballer and a manager from Scotland who currently serves as a pundit on BT Sports, and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
The former Scotland midfielder captained both the Scotland National Football team and also captained the successful Liverpool side in the 1980s. He has played for many Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur, and Middlesbrough.
Graeme did not just stop his legacy in football as a player but also extended his longevity in football by becoming a successful manager. He coached many big teams including Rangers, Liverpool, Benfica, Newcastle United, and Southampton.
After his managing career, Graeme Souness joined as a Television analyst in the UK and currently works as an analyst in Sky Sports and was also a pundit for UEFA Champions League coverages of the media until 2015. Let’s get to more about the multi-talented midfielder in this article without any further delay.
Graeme Souness Facts
|Birth Place
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|Father’s Name
|James Souness
|Mother’s Name
|Elizabeth Souness
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Age
|70 years
|Date of Birth
|6 May 1953
|Nationality
|Scottish
|Jobs
|Pundit, Ex-Manager, Analyst
|Wife
|Karen Souness
|Achievements
|1X TOP SCORER
3X EUROPEAN CHAMPION CLUBS’ CUP WINNER
5X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X UEFA CUP WINNER
1X SCOTTISH CHAMPION
1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER
1X SCOTTISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
3X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER
|Social Media
|NA
Graeme Souness Net Worth and Salary
Graeme Souness earned his net worth in many ways and established himself as one of the important figures in the media. He is reported to have a net worth of $5million by idolnetworth. Salary details of the player are not available and would have earned much as he was a captain too.
Graeme Souness Club Career
Graeme Souness began his footballing career as a midfielder by signing as an apprentice for the Spurs and was struggling to get into the first team there. Later, the Spurs sold him to Middlesbrough in 1972. He got to know the team’s dynamics so well and in his season there, the club completed their season in 4th place just two places short of promotion.
Liverpool bought the rising baller in Jan 1978 and Graeme Souness spent over 7 seasons in the club. His career reached its peak when he was at Liverpool as he won 5 League Championships, 4 League Cups, and 3 European Cups all within the seven seasons. Graeme ended his Liverpool career with over 350 appearances scoring 56 goals for the club.
Souness was bought by Sampdoria for a huge amount where he played only for 2 years. Later, he joined as player-manager at Rangers FC and retired there in 1991.
Graeme Souness International Career
Graeme Souness got his first International appearance for the Scotland National Football team in 1974. He was selected to represent the Country for the 1978 FIFA World Cup where he made 6 appearances. After his successful time with the Reds, he appeared in 2 more World Cups.
Souness captained the National team for a while and made 54 appearances scoring 4 goals in 12 years. His last World Cup match came when he was already a player-manager for Rangers FC.
Graeme Souness Managing Career
Graeme Souness started his managing career at Rangers and started his wonderful journey by winning three Scottish League titles and 4 League Cups during his time there. Then joined Liverpool as a manager and spent most of his managing time at the Anfield Arena and managed over 150 games for them. After his time at Liverpool, he managed Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, and Benfica, before joining Blackburn Rovers as a manager. He ended his successful managing career at Newcastle United in 2006.
Graeme Souness Current Job
Graeme Souness after retiring from his managing role joined as a TV analyst in the United Kingdom and also in Ireland. He is currently an important analyst in Sky Sports in the Premier League coverage and also was an important pundit in the UEFA Champions League coverage. He also appears for the coverage of the League Cup and in Scotland’s International matches.
Graeme Souness Personal Life
The former Scotland Midfielder was born on 6 May 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland to the couple James Souness and Elizabeth Souness. He supported the local side clubs Hearts and Rangers when he was younger. He began footballing by playing for the local club North Merchiston as a teenager.
Graeme Souness Wife – Karen Souness
Graeme first got married to Danielle Wilson in 1984. He adopted her daughter and had three more children with her. They got divorced later in 1989. Then Graeme got married to Karen Souness in 1994 and still, they lead a very happy and loving life. Together they have a son and adopted two children of Karen which she had from a previous relationship.
FAQs about Graeme Souness
|What is the net worth of Graeme Souness?
|The net worth of Graeme Souness is 5.5 Million pounds.
|What is the autobiography of Graeme Souness?
|Graeme Souness wrote his own autobiography named No Half Measures.
|How tall is Graeme Souness?
|He is 1.8m tall.
|Nationality of Graeme Souness?
|He is Scottish.
|Has Graeme Souness won a World Cup?
|No, Graeme Souness has never won a World Cup.
Benfica
Enzo Fernandez 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Enzo Fernandez is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Argentina national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Enzo Jeremías Fernández popularly known as Enzo Fernandez recently joined the Premier League club in 2023 from Benfica. The youngster has established himself as one of the important players for the club.
Owing to his impressive Domestic League and Champions League performances, he was included in Argentina’s national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.
Enzo Fernandez Facts
|Birth Place
|San Martin, Argentina
|Father’s Name
|Raul Fernandez
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Age
|22
|Birthday
|17 January 2001
|Nationality
|Argentine
|Position
|Central midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|River Plate, Defensa y Justicia , Benfica, Chelsea
|Achievements
|1X COPA SUDAMERICANA WINNER
1X RECOPA SUDAMERICANA WINNER
1X ARGENTINIAN CHAMPION
1X WORLD CUP WINNER
1X CAMPEÓN TROFEO DE CAMPEONES
|Wife
|Valentina Cervantes
|Children
|Olivia
|Social Media
Enzo Fernandez’s Net Worth and Salary
Enzo has been making most of his income playing football. As per reports, The player is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million in 2023. Transfermarkt values the market value of the player in 2023 at 85 million euros.
Chelsea has activated a contract clause to extend Fernandez’s deal until June 2032. The extended contract allows the club to amortize the transfer cost of £106.8 million to £11.25 million per year, which helps them comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Enzo Fernandez Club Career
Enzo started playing football at Club La Recova in 2005 but moved to River Plate in 2006. He was in the youth system for 13 years before breaking into the first team of the club. He made his first team debut with the club on 4 March 2020 against L.D.U Quito in the Copa Libertadores.
He made his first team breakthrough and became a starter and scored his first goal and provided an assist win against Velez Sarsfield. He scored 8 goals and 6 assists in the 19 games and earned the best active footballer in Argentina in the 2011/22 season.
He signed for Benfica in June 2022 after both clubs agreed on a 10 million dollar plus an add-on transfer fee. He made his debut and scored from a volley against Midtjylland on 2 August 2022 in the 2022–23 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match. He also scored in the next leg of the match. He was named the Primeira Liga’s midfielder of the month due to his impressive performances.
His impressive form earned him three consecutive Primeira Liga Midfielder of the Month awards. Despite interest from Chelsea, Enzo’s release clause of €121m prevented a transfer. However, Chelsea eventually signed him for a British-record fee of £106.8 million. He made his Premier League debut against Fulham and provided an assist in a draw against West Ham United.
Enzo Fernandez International Career
Enzo has appeared for Argentina’s U18 team twice. He was called up for the senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Uruguay. He made his senior debut for the team on 24 September 2022 against Honduras and the match ended in a 3-0 win.
He was included in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad of Argentina. He made his world cup debut against Saudi Arabia which ended in a 1-2 loss for the South Americans. He scored his first international goal in the next match against Mexico which ended in a 2-0 victory. He became the second youngest goalscorer for Argentina in the World Cup after Lionel Messi.
Fernández became the youngest goal scorer in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup history during the round of sixteen match against Australia. Argentina went on to win the tournament, and he was named the best young player.
Enzo Fernandez Family
Enzo was born on 17 January 2001 in San Martin, Argentina. Raul Fernandez is his father and his mother’s name is not revealed yet. He has three siblings Luca, Elyaz and Theo. Luca played as a goalkeeper for the Real Madrid U19 team.
Enzo Fernandez Girlfriend – Valentina Cervantes
Enzo is in a romantic relationship with Valentina Cervantes. It’s said that the couple has been together since 2019. They got blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Olivia. The couple is going to get married soon.
Enzo Fernandez Sponsors and Endorsement
Enzo Fernandes signed a sponsorship deal with Nike. As per the endorsement deal, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays and endorses the product on his social media account.
Enzo Fernandez Cars and Tattoos
Enzo Fernández is known to be a proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. This luxury car choice demonstrates his refined taste and appreciation for high-quality vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort, befitting a player of his caliber. He has some interesting tattoos sculpted on his body, Moon Tattoo, an I Tattoo, Mundo Tattoo, Couple Tattoo and Robot Tattoo.
FAQs about Enzo Fernandes
|What is the net worth of Enzo Fernandes?
|The net worth of Enzo Fernandes is $ 1.5 million.
|How many clubs have Enzo Fernandes played for?
|Enzo Fernandes has played with three clubs at the senior level – River Plate, Defensa y Justicia, and Benfica.
|How old is Enzo Fernandes?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Enzo Fernandes?
|He is Argentine.
|Has Enzo Fernandes ever won the Premier League?
|No, he hasn’t won the Premier League.
